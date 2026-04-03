Innovative ingredient solutions drive cognitive performance and hydration across celebrity-backed and performance-focused RTD beverages

BOISE, Idaho, April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NNB Nutrition, a leading innovator in functional ingredient solutions, today announced its role in powering a new wave of ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages featuring GeniusPure™, its premium alpha-GPC ingredient known for enhancing cognitive performance. These launches include high-profile collaborations and cutting-edge formulations from Update, Bucked Up: Drive Hydration, and Life Cider X.

Beverages deliver both physical and mental performance benefits, NNB Nutrition leads with science-backed ingredients. Post this Profesional Golfer Bryson DeChambeau with his Bucked News Update! Kim Kardas

As consumer demand accelerates for beverages that deliver both physical and mental performance benefits, NNB Nutrition continues to lead with science-backed ingredients designed for modern lifestyles.

Elevating Everyday Performance with GeniusPure™

GeniusPure™ is a next-generation choline source designed specifically for functional beverages, offering:

Clinically supported 108% increase in focus with a single dose , enabling brand-friendly claims such as "double your focus"

, enabling brand-friendly claims such as 99% purity , ideal for RTD applications

, ideal for RTD applications Soy-free formulation , meeting clean-label demands

, meeting clean-label demands Support for alertness, cognitive function, and mental clarity

Featured Product Launches

Update — with Kim Kardashian

A refreshed take on a beverage originally favored by Kim Kardashian, Update returns to market with an upgraded formulation featuring GeniusPure™. This relaunch delivers enhanced cognitive benefits alongside hydration in a sleek, modern RTD format.

Learn more: https://drinkupdate.com/

Bucked Up: Drive Hydration — with Bryson DeChambeau

Developed in collaboration with professional golfer Bryson DeChambeau, Drive Hydration was created to meet the demands of high-performance athletes seeking both hydration and mental sharpness. With the inclusion of GeniusPure™, the product offers a powerful combination of physical and cognitive support—ideal for sport and everyday performance. The product is scheduled to launch April 6, 2026.

Learn more: https://bevlab.us/news/bucked-up-drive-hydration-bryson-dechambeau

Life Cider X

Life Cider X sets a new category standard as the first functional apple cider vinegar beverage to also deliver energy and cognitive benefits. Powered by GeniusPure™, this innovative drink bridges wellness and performance, offering consumers a versatile solution for energy, focus, and metabolic support.

Learn more: https://lifecider.com/pages/life-cider-x

Driving Innovation in Functional Beverages

"These launches reflect a major shift in the beverage industry—where hydration alone is no longer enough," said Dustin Elliot, Chief Brand Officer at NNB Nutrition. "Today's consumers expect more from their beverages—they want to think better, perform better, and feel better. GeniusPure™ enables our partners to deliver on that promise with clean, effective, and science-backed formulations."

With growing momentum across mass retail and expanding partnerships with celebrity-backed brands and elite athletes, NNB Nutrition continues to position itself at the forefront of functional beverage innovation.

About NNB Nutrition

NNB Nutrition is a global leader in the development and supply of innovative nutraceutical ingredients. With a focus on performance, quality, and scientific validation, NNB partners with top brands to create next-generation products that support health, wellness, and human performance.

Media Contact:

Dani Lloyd

PR Manager

NNB Nutrition

[email protected]

SOURCE NNB Nutrition