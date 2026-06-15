NNB Nutrition Reports 33% Year-Over-Year Growth, Expands Strategic Investments and Industry Leadership in 2026

Functional ingredient innovator outpaces supplement industry growth through proprietary ingredient development, fermentation technology, and expanding global partnerships

BOISE, Idaho, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NNB Nutrition, a global leader in nutraceutical ingredient innovation, today announced significant company growth and expanded investment activity as demand accelerates for next-generation functional ingredients across the health, wellness, sports nutrition, and beverage industries.

The company reported 33% year-over-year sales growth from 2025 to 2026, substantially outperforming the broader supplement industry's projected 11.7% growth rate, according to Yahoo Finance market reporting.

NNB Nutrition Labritory NNB Nutrition Office Building

NNB Nutrition also announced that it expects to complete its current Series C investment round before March 10, 2026, totaling nearly $20 million in funding. The company additionally plans to launch a Series C+ round later this year, expected to raise approximately $20 million more to support continued expansion, innovation, and global commercialization efforts.

"Our growth is being driven by a fundamentally different business model," said Dustin Elliot, Chief Brand Officer at NNB Nutrition. "Most companies in our industry are either ingredient creators or distributors. NNB is uniquely both, and that allows us to innovate faster, customize solutions for partners, and bring entirely new categories of ingredients to market."

Driving Growth Through Ingredient Innovation

As both a creator and distributor of nutraceutical ingredients, NNB Nutrition has built its reputation by introducing globally original ingredients and technologies to the market, many for the first time.

The company's portfolio includes innovations such as:

Dipeptides supporting muscle and cardiovascular health

Dihydroberberine for blood sugar support

Ketone salts

Clear plant proteins

More than 30 globally original functional ingredients

NNB Nutrition is also pioneering the development of purified active constituents derived from herbs through advanced fermentation technology.

Rather than relying on traditional agricultural supply chains, herb farming, or chemical enhancement processes, NNB creates highly concentrated active compounds naturally through fermentation using yeast and microbes. This process delivers ingredients with significantly higher potency at lower milligram dosages while also improving sustainability, scalability, and consistency.

"Creating only the active constituents changes everything," Elliot added. "It allows us to eliminate many of the supply chain, sustainability, and potency limitations that have historically challenged botanical ingredients."

Expanding Leadership in Fermentation and Functional Ingredients

NNB Nutrition has become an industry leader in precision fermentation, enabling the company to create naturally derived ingredients in controlled laboratory environments while maintaining clean-label standards and high bioactive purity.

The company's vertically integrated model also enables customization capabilities that many traditional raw material distributors cannot offer.

Because NNB develops and manufactures its own ingredients, the company can tailor formulations and modify ingredient solutions to meet evolving customer demands across functional beverages, sports nutrition, cognitive health, metabolic wellness, and healthy aging categories.

In addition to supplying finished brands, NNB Nutrition also develops ingredients for other raw material distributors, further expanding its influence throughout the global nutraceutical supply chain.

Positioned for Continued Expansion

With increased investment capital, growing consumer demand for science-backed wellness products, and expanding adoption across mass retail and performance nutrition channels, NNB Nutrition expects continued acceleration throughout 2026 and beyond.

The company plans to utilize incoming investments to expand ingredient development, strengthen research and commercialization initiatives, scale manufacturing capabilities, and accelerate strategic partnerships worldwide.

"As consumers continue seeking cleaner, more effective wellness solutions, we believe the future belongs to companies capable of combining scientific innovation, manufacturing expertise, and speed to market," said Elliot. "NNB was built for that future."

About NNB Nutrition

NNB Nutrition is a global leader in innovative nutraceutical ingredients specializing in cognitive performance, sports nutrition, metabolic health, healthy aging, and functional beverages. Through proprietary ingredient development, advanced fermentation technology, and strategic partnerships, NNB Nutrition helps leading brands create next-generation wellness products backed by science and innovation.

Media Contact

Dani Lloyd

PR Manager

NNB Nutrition

[email protected]

SOURCE NNB Nutrition