NNN REIT, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NNN) (the "Company" or "NNN"), a real estate investment trust, today announced financial and operating results for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2026. Highlights include:

Second Quarter 2026 Highlights:

Reported net earnings of $0.52 per diluted share

Grew Core FFO and AFFO per diluted share by 6.0% and 5.9%, respectively, over prior-year results to $0.89 and $0.90, respectively

Increased ABR by 7.3% over prior-year results to $959.1 million

Increased portfolio occupancy to 99.1%, an increase of 50 and 110 basis points over the prior quarter and prior year periods, respectively, with a portfolio weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years

Closed on $291.0 million of investments at an initial cash cap rate of 7.3%, with a weighted average lease term of 17.9 years and $436.4 million of investments at an initial cash cap rate of 7.4% in the six months ended June 30, 2026

Sold 26 properties for $36.7 million, including $9.0 million of income producing properties at a weighted average cap rate of 5.6%

Entered into forward sale agreements for 5,999,528 common shares under the Company's at-the-market equity program ("ATM") at a weighted average price per share of $45.91

Issued 1,681,785 common shares, primarily under the ATM, raising net proceeds of $74.0 million

Exercised the $200 million incremental term loan option under NNN's senior unsecured term loan facility, increasing the aggregate facility size to $500 million (the "Term Loan")

Maintained balance sheet flexibility with a sector-leading weighted average debt maturity of 10.1 years, no encumbered assets, only 2.5% of floating rate exposure and $1.4 billion of total available liquidity

Paid a $0.60 quarterly dividend, representing a 5.2% annualized dividend yield and a 67% AFFO payout ratio as of June 30, 2026

Additional Highlights:

Announced a 3.3% increase in the quarterly dividend for the third quarter 2026 to $0.62 per share, marking the Company's 37 th consecutive annual dividend increase

consecutive annual dividend increase Increased 2026 Core FFO per share guidance to a new range of $3.50 - $3.54

Increased 2026 AFFO per share guidance to a new range of $3.55 - $3.59

Raised 2026 acquisition volume guidance to a new range of $700 - $800 million

Published the Company's fourth annual Corporate Sustainability Report

Steve Horn, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "NNN delivered a strong first half of the year, driven by resilient portfolio performance, disciplined execution across the organization, and a robust real estate investment pipeline built on longstanding, proven relationships. Given this momentum, we are raising our acquisition volume outlook and 2026 AFFO guidance."

FINANCIAL RESULTS





Quarter Ended

June 30,



Six Months Ended

June 30, (dollars in thousands, except per diluted share data)

2026



2025



2026



2025 Revenues

$ 244,266



$ 226,802



$ 484,690



$ 457,656























Net earnings

$ 97,924



$ 100,529



$ 191,875



$ 196,987 Net earnings per share

$ 0.52



$ 0.54



$ 1.01



$ 1.05























FFO

$ 167,819



$ 157,175



$ 330,969



$ 315,909 FFO per share

$ 0.89



$ 0.84



$ 1.75



$ 1.69























Core FFO

$ 168,187



$ 157,366



$ 331,771



$ 318,273 Core FFO per share

$ 0.89



$ 0.84



$ 1.75



$ 1.70























AFFO

$ 170,020



$ 158,523



$ 335,699



$ 321,538 AFFO per share

$ 0.90



$ 0.85



$ 1.77



$ 1.72

PORTFOLIO SNAPSHOT

(dollars in thousands)

June 30,

2026



March 31,

2026



June 30,

2025

Number of properties



3,774





3,711





3,663

Total gross leasable area (square feet)



40,440,000





39,597,000





38,322,000

Occupancy rate



99.1 %



98.6 %



98.0 % Weighted average remaining lease term (years)



10.1





10.1





9.8

ABR

$ 959,145



$ 934,612



$ 893,782



PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS

(dollars in thousands)

Quarter Ended

June 30, 2026



Six Months Ended

June 30, 2026

Total dollars invested(1)

$ 291,009



$ 436,403

Number of properties



89





130

Gross leasable area (square feet)(2)



1,061,000





1,365,000

Weighted average cap rate(3)



7.3 %



7.4 % Weighted average lease term (years)



17.9





18.2





















(1) Includes dollars invested in projects under construction or tenant improvements. (2) Includes additional square footage from completed construction on existing properties. (3) Calculated as the initial cash annual base rent divided by the total purchase price of the properties.

PROPERTY DISPOSITIONS





Quarter Ended June 30, 2026



Six Months Ended June 30, 2026

(dollars in thousands)

Occupied



Vacant



Total



Occupied



Vacant



Total

Number of properties



7





19





26





16





35





51

Gross leasable area (square feet)



25,000





170,000





195,000





115,000





326,000





441,000

Net sale proceeds

$ 9,046



$ 27,688



$ 36,734



$ 26,846



$ 45,715



$ 72,561

Weighted average cap rate(1)



5.6 %



—





5.6 %



6.6 %



—





6.6 %





(1) Calculated as the cash annual base rent divided by the total gross proceeds received for the occupied properties.

CAPITAL MARKETS ACTIVITY

During the quarter ended June 30, 2026, NNN exercised the incremental term loan option and drew down the remaining $200 million on the Term Loan for a total outstanding balance of $500 million. Additionally, the Company amended the pricing grids on the Term Loan and its existing senior unsecured revolving credit facility, (the "Revolving Credit Facility"). Based on NNN's current credit ratings, the applicable SOFR-based margin was lowered to 0.800% from 0.850% for all outstanding Term Loan borrowings and 0.725% from 0.775% for all Revolving Credit Facility borrowings. The Company previously entered into forward starting swaps with a total notional value of $400 million that fix the Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR") at 3.30%.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2026, NNN entered into forward sale agreements for 5,999,528 common shares under the Company's ATM at a weighted average price per share of $45.91.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2026, NNN issued 1,681,785 common shares, primarily in settlement of forward sale agreements under the Company's ATM, raising $74.0 million in net proceeds.

As of June 30, 2026, NNN had 5,999,528 shares of common stock subject to outstanding forward sale agreements, which upon settlement, are anticipated to raise net proceeds of approximately $272.1 million. Net proceeds include the impact of forward price adjustments through June 30, 2026.

BALANCE SHEET AND LIQUIDITY

As of June 30, 2026, Gross Debt was $5.1 billion with a weighted average interest rate of 4.2% and a weighted average debt maturity of 10.1 years. The Company ended the quarter with $1.4 billion of total available liquidity, including $1.2 billion of unused line of credit capacity, $272.1 million of outstanding forward equity, and $4.2 million of cash. Net Debt to annualized EBITDAre and fixed charge coverage was 5.7x and 4.1x, respectively, as of June 30, 2026. Including the impact of unsettled forward equity, Pro Forma Net Debt to annualized EBITDAre was 5.4x as of June 30, 2026.

DIVIDEND

As previously announced on July 15, 2026, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.62 per share payable on August 14, 2026, to shareholders of record as of July 31, 2026. The new quarterly dividend represents an annualized dividend of $2.48 per share and an annualized dividend yield of 5.3% as of June 30, 2026. The 3.3% increase in the quarterly dividend marks the 37th consecutive annual dividend increase. NNN is one of only three publicly traded real estate investment trusts to have increased its annual dividend for 37 or more consecutive years.

2026 GUIDANCE

(dollars in millions, except per diluted share data)

Previous 2026

Guidance

Updated 2026

Guidance Net earnings per share excluding any gains on disposition of real estate,

impairment losses and retirement and severance costs

$2.02 - $2.08

$2.01 - $2.05 Real estate depreciation and amortization per share

$1.46

$1.49 Core FFO per share

$3.48 - $3.54

$3.50 - $3.54 AFFO per share

$3.53 - $3.59

$3.55 - $3.59 General and administrative expenses

$53 - $55

$53 - $55 Real estate expenses, net of tenant reimbursements

$14 - $15

$13.5 - $14.5 Acquisition volume

$550 - $650

$700 - $800 Disposition volume

$110 - $150

$120 - $160

Guidance is based on current plans and assumptions and is subject to risks and uncertainties more fully described in this press release and the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission").

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

The Company will host a conference call on August 5, 2026 at 10:30 a.m. ET to discuss second quarter results. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's website at www.nnnreit.com or by using the following link. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 888-506-0062 in the United States ("U.S.") or 973-528-0011 for international callers and entering the participant code 623622 or referencing NNN REIT, Inc.

A telephonic replay of the call will be available through Wednesday, August 19, 2026, by dialing 877-481-4010 in the U.S. or 919-882-2331 internationally and entering the code 54164.

ABOUT NNN REIT, INC.

NNN is a REIT that invests in high-quality properties subject generally to long-term, net leases with minimal ongoing capital expenditures. As of June 30, 2026, the Company owned 3,774 properties across 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, encompassing approximately 40.4 million square feet of gross leasable area, with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years. For more information on the Company, visit www.nnnreit.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are "forward-looking" statements. These statements generally are characterized by the use of terms such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "estimated" or other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, which may cause the Company's actual future results to differ materially from expected results. These risks include, among others, general economic conditions, including inflation, local real estate conditions, changes in interest rates, increases in operating costs, the preferences and financial condition of the Company's tenants, the availability of capital, risks related to the Company's status as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and the potential impacts of an epidemic or pandemic on the Company's business operations, financial results and financial position on the global economy. Additional information concerning these and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is contained from time to time in the Company's Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the Company's (i) Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and (ii) Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2026. Copies of each filing may be obtained from the Company or the Commission. Such forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as reflections of the Company's current operating plans and estimates. Actual operating results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date these statements were made.

DEFINITIONS

Annualized Base Rent ("ABR") is a non-U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") metric which represents the monthly cash base rent for all leases in place as of the end of the period multiplied by 12. Accordingly, this methodology produces an annualized amount as of a point in time but does not take into consideration future (i) scheduled rent increases, (ii) leasing activity, or (iii) lease expirations.

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate ("EBITDAre") as defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit") is a metric established by Nareit and commonly used by real estate companies. The measure is a result of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP), plus interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, excluding any gains (or including any losses) on disposition of real estate, any impairment charges, net of recoveries and after adjustments for income and losses attributable to noncontrolling interests. Management considers the non-GAAP measure of EBITDAre to be an appropriate measure of the Company's performance and should be considered in addition to, net earnings or loss, as a measure of the Company's operating performance.

Funds From Operations ("FFO") is a relative non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance of an equity REIT in order to recognize that income-producing real estate historically has not depreciated on the basis determined under GAAP. FFO is defined by the Nareit and is used by the Company as follows: net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) plus depreciation and amortization of assets unique to the real estate industry, excluding gains (or including losses), any applicable taxes on the disposition of certain assets and any impairment charges on a depreciable real estate asset, net of recoveries.

FFO is generally considered by industry analysts to be the most appropriate measure of performance of real estate companies. FFO does not necessarily represent cash provided by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net earnings as an indication of the Company's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions. Management considers FFO an appropriate measure of performance of an equity REIT because it primarily excludes the assumption that the value of the real estate assets diminishes predictably over time, and because industry analysts have accepted it as a performance measure.

Core Funds From Operations ("Core FFO") is a non-GAAP measure of operating performance that adjusts FFO to eliminate the impact of certain GAAP income and expense amounts that the Company believes are infrequent and unusual in nature and/or not related to its core real estate operations. Exclusion of these items from similar FFO-type metrics is common within the REIT industry, and management believes that presentation of Core FFO provides investors with a potential metric to assist in their evaluation of the Company's operating performance across multiple periods and in comparison to the operating performance of its peers because it removes the effect of unusual items that are not expected to impact the Company's operating performance on an ongoing basis. Core FFO is used by management in evaluating the performance of the Company's core business operations and is a factor in determining management compensation. Items included in calculating FFO that may be excluded in calculating Core FFO may include items such as transaction related gains, income or expense, impairments on land, retirement and severance costs or other non-core amounts as they occur.

Adjusted Funds From Operations ("AFFO") is a non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance used by many companies in the REIT industry. AFFO adjusts FFO for certain non-cash items that reduce or increase net earnings in accordance with GAAP. AFFO should not be considered an alternative to net earnings, as an indication of the Company's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions. Management considers AFFO a useful supplemental measure of the Company's performance.

Total Cash is comprised of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash held in escrow per GAAP as reported on the balance sheet summary.

Gross Assets represents total assets (reported in accordance with GAAP) adjusted to exclude accumulated amortization and depreciation and amortization of direct financing leases. The result provides an estimate of the investments made by the Company.

Total Debt is defined by the Company as total debt per GAAP as reported on the balance sheet summary including the line of credit payable, and term loan payable and notes payable, each net of unamortized discount and unamortized debt costs, as applicable.

Gross Debt is defined by the Company as Total Debt adjusted to exclude unamortized debt discounts and premiums and unamortized debt costs.

Net Debt is defined by the Company as Gross Debt less Total Cash.

Pro Forma Net Debt is defined by the Company as Net Debt less anticipated net proceeds from unsettled forward equity.

Management considers the non-GAAP measures of Gross Debt, Net Debt and Pro Forma Net Debt each to be a key supplemental measure of the Company's overall liquidity, capital structure and leverage.

The Company's computation of FFO, Core FFO, AFFO, EBITDAre, Total Cash, Gross Assets, Gross Debt and Net Debt may differ from the methodology for calculating these non-GAAP financial measures used by other REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. Reconciliations of net earnings, Total Debt and total assets (all computed in accordance with GAAP) to FFO, Core FFO, AFFO, EBITDAre, Gross Assets, Gross Debt and Net Debt (each of which is a non-GAAP financial measure), as applicable, are included in the financial information accompanying this release.

NNN REIT, Inc. Balance Sheet Summary (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)





June 30,

2026



December 31,

2025

Assets:











Real estate portfolio, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization

$ 9,463,681



$ 9,239,542

Cash and cash equivalents



4,223





5,046

Restricted cash and cash held in escrow



—





776

Receivables, net of allowance of $567 and $609, respectively



2,874





3,470

Accrued rental income, net of allowance of $3,528 and $3,393, respectively



36,672





34,914

Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization of $31,348 and $29,930, respectively



4,987





8,645

Other assets



94,086





86,962

Total assets

$ 9,606,523



$ 9,379,355















Liabilities:











Line of credit payable

$ 28,500



$ 348,100

Term loan payable, net of unamortized debt costs



496,835





—

Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and unamortized debt costs



4,475,938





4,472,324

Accrued interest payable



37,989





40,557

Other liabilities



106,525





110,072

Total liabilities



5,145,787





4,971,053















Total equity



4,460,736





4,408,302















Total liabilities and equity

$ 9,606,523



$ 9,379,355















Common shares outstanding



191,931,110





189,937,404



NNN REIT, Inc. Income Statement Summary (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)





Quarter Ended

June 30,



Six Months Ended

June 30,





2026



2025



2026



2025

Revenues:























Rental income

$ 242,682



$ 226,498



$ 482,696



$ 457,072

Interest and other income from real estate transactions



1,584





304





1,994





584







244,266





226,802





484,690





457,656



























Operating expenses:























General and administrative



14,057





11,217





28,163





24,225

Real estate



8,266





8,838





18,065





18,213

Depreciation and amortization



71,025





68,349





141,822





132,966

Leasing transaction costs



212





74





356





204

Impairment losses – real estate, net of recoveries



8,067





4,535





18,747





6,047

Retirement and severance costs



368





191





802





2,364







101,995





93,204





207,955





184,019

Gain on disposition of real estate



9,105





16,198





21,290





20,011

Earnings from operations



151,376





149,796





298,025





293,648



























Other expenses (revenues):























Interest and other income



(35)





(15)





(63)





(344)

Interest expense



53,487





49,282





106,213





97,005







53,452





49,267





106,150





96,661



























Net earnings

$ 97,924



$ 100,529



$ 191,875



$ 196,987



























Weighted average shares outstanding:























Basic



189,078,464





186,876,693





189,055,792





186,865,955

Diluted



189,620,010





187,070,288





189,635,670





187,088,160



























Net earnings per share:























Basic

$ 0.52



$ 0.54



$ 1.01



$ 1.05

Diluted

$ 0.52



$ 0.54



$ 1.01



$ 1.05



NNN REIT, Inc. Other Information (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)





Quarter Ended

June 30,



Six Months Ended

June 30,





2026



2025



2026



2025

Rental income from operating leases(1) (2)

$ 237,240



$ 221,714



$ 470,811



$ 445,770

Earned income from direct financing leases(1)

$ 79



$ 112



$ 161



$ 226

Percentage rent(1)

$ 508



$ 284



$ 824



$ 1,170



























Real estate expenses reimbursed from tenants(1)

$ 4,855



$ 4,388



$ 10,900



$ 9,906

Real estate expenses



(8,266)





(8,838)





(18,065)





(18,213)

Real estate expenses, net of tenant reimbursements

$ (3,411)



$ (4,450)



$ (7,165)



$ (8,307)



























Amortization of debt costs

$ 1,776



$ 1,478



$ 3,528



$ 2,944

Non-real estate depreciation expense

$ 96



$ 43



$ 191



$ 86







(1) For the quarters ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, the aggregate of such amounts is $242,682 and $226,498, respectively, and $482,696 and $457,072 for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, and is classified as rental income on the income statement summary. (2) Includes lease termination fees of $1,633 and $2,248 for the quarters ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, and $2,372 and $10,452 for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.

NNN REIT, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)





Quarter Ended

June 30,



Six Months Ended

June 30,





2026



2025



2026



2025

Net earnings

$ 97,924



$ 100,529



$ 191,875



$ 196,987

Real estate depreciation and amortization



70,933





68,309





141,637





132,886

Gain on disposition of real estate



(9,105)





(16,198)





(21,290)





(20,011)

Impairment losses – depreciable real estate, net of recoveries



8,067





4,535





18,747





6,047

FFO



167,819





157,175





330,969





315,909

Retirement and severance costs



368





191





802





2,364

Core FFO



168,187





157,366





331,771





318,273

Straight-line accrued rent, net of reserves



(838)





425





(2,129)





(84)

Net capital lease rent adjustment



46





62





92





122

Below-market rent amortization



(189)





(1,620)





(315)





(1,713)

Stock based compensation expense



3,368





2,832





7,414





6,403

Capitalized interest expense



(554)





(542)





(1,134)





(1,463)

AFFO

$ 170,020



$ 158,523



$ 335,699



$ 321,538



























FFO per share:























Basic

$ 0.89



$ 0.84



$ 1.75



$ 1.69

Diluted

$ 0.89



$ 0.84



$ 1.75



$ 1.69



























Core FFO per share:























Basic

$ 0.89



$ 0.84



$ 1.75



$ 1.70

Diluted

$ 0.89



$ 0.84



$ 1.75



$ 1.70



























AFFO per share:























Basic

$ 0.90



$ 0.85



$ 1.78



$ 1.72

Diluted

$ 0.90



$ 0.85



$ 1.77



$ 1.72



























Dividend per share

$ 0.60



$ 0.58



$ 1.20



$ 1.16

AFFO payout ratio(1)



67 %



68 %



68 %



67 %





(1) Calculated as total dividends paid as a percentage of AFFO for each respective period.

NNN REIT, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued) (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)





Quarter Ended

June 30,



Six Months Ended

June 30,





2026



2025



2026



2025

Net earnings

$ 97,924



$ 100,529



$ 191,875



$ 196,987

Interest expense



53,487





49,282





106,213





97,005

Depreciation and amortization



71,025





68,349





141,822





132,966

Gain on disposition of real estate



(9,105)





(16,198)





(21,290)





(20,011)

Impairment losses – real estate, net of recoveries



8,067





4,535





18,747





6,047

EBITDAre

$ 221,398



$ 206,497



$ 437,367



$ 412,994



























Interest expense

$ 53,487



$ 49,282



$ 106,213



$ 97,005

Add back: capitalized interest



554





542





1,134





1,463

Fixed charges

$ 54,041



$ 49,824



$ 107,347



$ 98,468































June 30,

2026



December 31,

2025













Total assets

$ 9,606,523



$ 9,379,355













Accumulated depreciation & amortization



2,352,708





2,259,469













Amortization of direct financing leases



2,546





2,546













Gross Assets

$ 11,961,777



$ 11,641,370







































Debt outstanding:























Line of credit

$ 28,500



$ 348,100













Term loan, net of unamortized debt costs



496,835





—













Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and

unamortized debt costs



4,475,938





4,472,324













Total Debt



5,001,273





4,820,424













Unamortized note discount



45,064





47,005













Unamortized debt costs



32,163





30,670













Gross Debt



5,078,500





4,898,099













Total Cash



(4,223)





(5,822)













Net Debt



5,074,277





4,892,277













Net proceeds from unsettled forward equity



(272,109)





—













Pro Forma Net Debt

$ 4,802,168



$ 4,892,277















NNN REIT, Inc. Debt Summary As of June 30, 2026 (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)

Unsecured Debt

Principal



Principal,

Net of

Unamortized

Discount



Stated

Rate



Effective

Rate



Maturity Date Line of credit payable

$ 28,500



$ 28,500



SOFR +

72.5 bps





4.345 %

April 2028





























Term loan payable



500,000





500,000



SOFR +

80 bps





4.126 % (1) February 2029





























Notes payable:



























2026



350,000





349,790





3.600 %



3.733 %

December 2026 2027



400,000





399,758





3.500 %



3.548 %

October 2027 2028



400,000





399,238





4.300 %



4.388 %

October 2028 2030



400,000





399,478





2.500 %



2.536 %

April 2030 2031



500,000





496,559





4.600 %



4.766 %

February 2031 2033



500,000





491,002





5.600 %



5.905 %

October 2033 2034



500,000





494,852





5.500 %



5.662 %

June 2034 2048



300,000





296,350





4.800 %



4.890 %

October 2048 2050



300,000





294,776





3.100 %



3.205 %

April 2050 2051



450,000





442,503





3.500 %



3.602 %

April 2051 2052



450,000





440,630





3.000 %



3.118 %

April 2052 Total



4,550,000





4,504,936















































Total unsecured debt(2)

$ 5,078,500



$ 5,033,436















































Reconciliation of Debt

Term Loan

Payable



Notes

Payable

















Principal, net of unamortized discount

$ 500,000



$ 4,504,936

















Debt costs



(3,604)





(44,420)

















Accumulated amortization



439





15,422

















Debt costs, net of accumulated

amortization



(3,165)





(28,998)

















Principal, net of unamortized

discount and unamortized debt costs $ 496,835



$ 4,475,938







































(1)

SOFR swapped to a weighted average fixed rate of 3.30% on $400,000. (2)

Unsecured debt has a weighted average interest rate of 4.2% and a weighted average maturity of 10.1 years.

NNN REIT, Inc. Debt Summary – Continued As of June 30, 2026 (unaudited)

Credit Metrics





June 30,

2026

December 31,

2025 Gross Debt / Gross Assets

42.5 %

42.1 % Net Debt / EBITDAre (last quarter annualized)

5.7x

5.6x Pro Forma Net Debt / EBITDAre (last quarter annualized)

5.4x

5.6x EBITDAre / fixed charges

4.1x

4.1x

Credit Facility, Term Loan and Notes Covenants

The following is a summary of key financial covenants for the Company's unsecured credit facility, term loan and notes, as defined and calculated per the terms of the agreements and indentures governing such debt, which are included in the Company's filings with the Commission. These calculations, which are not based on U.S. GAAP measurements, are presented to investors to show that as of June 30, 2026, the Company believes it is in compliance with the covenants.

Key Covenants

Required

June 30,

2026 Unsecured Bank Credit Facility and Term Loan:







Maximum leverage ratio

< 0.60x

0.38x Minimum fixed charge coverage ratio

> 1.50x

4.08x Maximum secured indebtedness ratio

< 0.40x

— Unencumbered asset value ratio

> 1.67x

2.65x Unencumbered interest ratio

> 1.75x

4.04x Unsecured Notes:







Limitation on incurrence of total debt

≤ 60%

42 % Limitation on incurrence of secured debt

≤ 40%

— Debt service coverage ratio

≥ 1.5x

4.0x Maintenance of total unencumbered assets

≥ 150%

239 %

NNN REIT, Inc. Property Portfolio As of June 30, 2026

Top 20 Lines of Trade





Lines of Trade

# of

Tenants

# of

Properties

% of

ABR 1.

Automotive service

48

761

18.6 % 2.

Convenience stores

32

682

15.9 % 3.

Restaurants – limited service

64

622

7.7 % 4.

Entertainment

7

96

7.3 % 5.

Dealerships

17

112

6.4 % 6.

Restaurants – full service

71

332

6.3 % 7.

Health and fitness

9

37

3.8 % 8.

Theaters

5

32

3.5 % 9.

Automotive parts

7

144

3.2 % 10.

Equipment rental

4

105

3.0 % 11.

Wholesale clubs

1

13

2.2 % 12.

Early childhood education

10

102

2.2 % 13.

Drug stores

3

59

1.9 % 14.

Home improvement

10

49

1.9 % 15.

Discount retail

7

112

1.9 % 16.

Medical service providers

28

84

1.7 % 17.

Pet supplies and services

12

62

1.7 % 18.

Furniture

14

43

1.2 % 19.

Travel plazas

4

24

1.1 % 20.

Automobile auctions, wholesale

2

18

1.1 %



Other

87

285

7.4 %



Total





3,774

100.0 %

NNN REIT, Inc. Property Portfolio – Continued As of June 30, 2026

Top 20 States





State

# of

Tenants

# of

Properties

% of

ABR 1.

Texas

97

596

17.9 % 2.

Florida

96

277

8.7 % 3.

Illinois

53

184

5.2 % 4.

Georgia

64

174

4.4 % 5.

Ohio

77

215

4.2 % 6.

Michigan

34

147

3.9 % 7.

North Carolina

49

164

3.8 % 8.

Tennessee

50

160

3.6 % 9.

Indiana

47

165

3.5 % 10.

Arizona

38

88

3.5 % 11.

Virginia

48

126

3.4 % 12.

California

27

75

2.8 % 13.

Alabama

38

155

2.8 % 14.

Missouri

34

107

2.3 % 15.

New Jersey

19

32

2.2 % 16.

Pennsylvania

39

80

2.1 % 17.

Maryland

21

53

2.0 % 18.

Colorado

30

49

2.0 % 19.

South Carolina

31

85

2.0 % 20.

Oklahoma

30

89

1.9 %



Other

167

753

17.8 %



Total





3,774

100.0 %

NNN REIT, Inc. Property Portfolio – Continued As of June 30, 2026

Top 20 Tenants





Tenant

Primary Line of Trade

# of

Properties

% of

ABR 1.

7-Eleven

Convenience stores

145

4.2 % 2.

Mister Car Wash

Automotive service

120

3.7 % 3.

Dave & Buster's

Entertainment

34

3.5 % 4.

Camping World

Dealerships

46

3.4 % 5.

Kent Distributors

Convenience stores

64

2.6 % 6.

Flynn Restaurant Group

Restaurants - limited service

203

2.4 % 7.

GPM Investments

Convenience stores

140

2.3 % 8.

AMC Theatres

Theaters

19

2.3 % 9.

BJ's Wholesale Club

Wholesale clubs

13

2.2 % 10.

LA Fitness

Health and fitness

24

2.1 % 11.

Mavis Tire Express Services

Automotive service

141

2.0 % 12.

Couche-Tard

Convenience stores

91

2.0 % 13.

Sunoco

Convenience stores

53

1.7 % 14.

Chuck E. Cheese

Entertainment

51

1.6 % 15.

Walgreens

Drug stores

48

1.6 % 16.

Casey's General Stores

Convenience stores

62

1.5 % 17.

United Rentals

Equipment rental

49

1.5 % 18.

Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Automotive service

35

1.4 % 19.

Super Star Car Wash

Automotive service

33

1.3 % 20.

BMW Kar Wash LLC

Automotive service

41

1.3 %



Other





2,362

55.4 %



Total





3,774

100.0 %

Lease Expirations (1)























# of

Properties

Gross

Leasable

Area(2)

% of

ABR





# of

Properties

Gross

Leasable

Area(2)

% of

ABR 2026

37

244,000

0.5 %

2032

199

2,046,000

5.0 % 2027

195

2,534,000

5.8 %

2033

133

1,395,000

4.2 % 2028

222

1,971,000

4.8 %

2034

194

2,838,000

5.7 % 2029

139

2,049,000

4.1 %

2035

136

1,805,000

4.1 % 2030

185

2,427,000

4.6 %

Thereafter

1,988

19,178,000

52.5 % 2031

309

3,593,000

8.7 %















































(1)

As of June 30, 2026, the weighted average remaining lease term is 10.1 years. (2)

Square feet.

SOURCE NNN REIT, Inc.