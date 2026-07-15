Increased Common Dividend Declared by NNN REIT, Inc.

-- Marks 37th Consecutive Annual Dividend Increase --

ORLANDO, Fla., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NNN) ("NNN" or the "Company"), a real estate investment trust, today announced a quarterly dividend of 62 cents per share payable August 14, 2026 to shareholders of record as of July 31, 2026. The 3.3 percent increase in the quarterly dividend marks the 37th consecutive annual dividend increase. NNN is one of only three publicly traded REITs to have increased its annual dividend for 37 or more consecutive years.

Steve Horn, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Our steadfast commitment to a long-term approach has once again enabled NNN to increase its annual dividend for the 37th consecutive year. This achievement underscores our high-quality portfolio, disciplined capital allocation, and flexible balance sheet, all of which continue to deliver sustainable growth for our shareholders."

About NNN REIT, Inc.

NNN is a REIT that invests in high-quality properties subject generally to long-term, net leases with minimal ongoing capital expenditures. As of March 31, 2026, the Company owned 3,711 properties across all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, encompassing approximately 39.6 million square feet of gross leasable area, with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

For additional information, please visit www.nnnreit.com.

SOURCE NNN REIT, Inc.