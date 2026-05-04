NNN REIT, Inc. Publishes 2025-26 Corporate Sustainability Report

ORLANDO, Fla., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NNN) ("NNN" or the "Company"), a real estate investment trust, announced that it has published its annual Corporate Sustainability Report.

The NNN REIT 2025-26 Corporate Sustainability Report

The report details the Company's continued commitment to sustainable strategies and actions concerning environmental, social and governance issues. The reporting process is guided by the GRI (Global Reporting Initiative), SASB (Sustainability Accounting Standards Board), and TCFD (Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures) standards as well as other disclosure efforts, including industry best practices, investor requests and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

"We are pleased to share this year's Corporate Sustainability Report, which highlights our focus on creating long-term value for our shareholders," said Steve Horn, Chief Executive Officer. "Our approach is grounded in disciplined corporate governance, a supportive and engaging environment for our associates, meaningful investment in the communities we serve, and an ongoing commitment to sustainability."

To learn more about the Company's corporate sustainability efforts, please view the full report here: www.nnnreit.com/corporate-sustainability/governance/reporting/corporate-sustainability-reports/.

ABOUT NNN REIT, INC.

NNN invests in high-quality properties subject generally to long-term, net leases with minimal ongoing capital expenditures. As of March 31, 2026, the Company owned 3,711 properties in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, with a gross leasable area of approximately 39.6 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years. NNN is one of only three publicly traded real estate investment trusts to have increased annual dividends for 36 or more consecutive years. For more information on the Company, visit www.nnnreit.com.

SOURCE NNN REIT, Inc.