NOAA confirms hottest month on record across the contiguous U.S.

Customers can access tools to track energy use and find assistance resources

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As high temperatures continue across much of North Carolina and South Carolina, Duke Energy is reminding customers about tools that can help them stay informed about their energy use and connect them with assistance programs if they need help.

The reminder comes as federal climate data shows July 2026 was the hottest month ever recorded across the contiguous United States, according to NOAA.

"Summer weather can have a significant impact on how much energy a household uses," said Kendal Bowman, Duke Energy's North Carolina president. "We're helping customers stay informed with tools that explain how weather and other factors can affect energy use, while also connecting customers with assistance resources when they need support."

Tools that help customers stay informed

Duke Energy offers several tools that can help customers monitor and better understand their energy use.

Bill Insights in the Duke Energy app helps explain factors that may be affecting energy use and monthly bills, including weather and other changes that can influence energy use.

Usage Alerts help customers track energy use during their billing cycle and provide projected energy use and estimated bill information before the bill arrives. This gives customers time to make adjustments to help reduce energy use before the bill arrives.

Home Energy Reports compare a home's energy use with similar homes and offer tips that can help customers better understand energy use at home.

Help is available

Customers who need help paying their bill are encouraged to contact Duke Energy to learn about payment arrangements and assistance programs.

Resources include:

Payment Assistance Finder, an online tool that helps customers find local agencies and nonprofit organizations that may be able to help. Through partnerships with community organizations across North Carolina, programs such as Share the Light Fund® and Share the Warmth have distributed more than $31 million over the past decade to support customers facing financial hardship.

Share the Light Fund®, which provides bill-payment assistance for eligible customers experiencing financial hardship.

Payment arrangements and installment plans for eligible customers who need additional flexibility.

Customers can learn more about tools, assistance programs and other resources on Duke Energy's Summer Energy Solutions webpage.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 55,700 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an energy modernization strategy, keeping customer value at the forefront as it invests in electric grid upgrades and efficient generation resources to strengthen the system and serve growing energy needs.

More information is available at duke-energy.com. Follow Duke Energy on X, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook for stories about the people and innovations powering its communities.

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SOURCE Duke Energy