Noble Strengthens Institutional Investment Platform with Appointment of Stephen Paul as Senior Director of Data, Technology and Innovation

ATLANTA, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Investment Group ("Noble") today announced the appointment of Stephen Paul as Senior Director of Data, Technology and Innovation. The newly created leadership role reflects the firm's continued investment in enterprise data, artificial intelligence and technology capabilities designed to enhance investment decision-making, strengthen portfolio performance and extend the advantages of Noble's integrated institutional investment platform on behalf of its global investors.

Noble welcomes Stephen Paul as Senior Director of Data, Technology and Innovation, a newly created role that advances our commitment to harnessing data, AI and technology in service of stronger investment outcomes for our global investors.

"The strongest investment platforms compound what they learn," said Mit Shah, Noble's founder and chief executive officer. "Across more than three decades of investing through market cycles, Noble has built an integrated platform with significant data, operating experience and institutional knowledge. Our opportunity is to connect those insights more systematically - using technology and AI to recognize patterns faster, improve decision-making and make the entire platform stronger with every investment."

Mr. Paul will lead the continued development and execution of Noble's enterprise data, technology and artificial intelligence strategy. Working alongside the firm's senior leadership, he will establish standards and capabilities that connect information across the investment lifecycle and the broader organization, helping Noble translate its platform scale, operating experience, and data into faster insights, stronger pattern recognition, and more consistent execution across the portfolio.

Mr. Paul brings more than twenty years of experience leading data, analytics, AI and application development initiatives. Throughout his career, he has built high-performing technology teams and delivered platforms that turn complex data and workflows into faster, more informed decisions. Most recently at Starr Insurance, he led the development of AI-powered underwriting and forecasting tools that support day-to-day operations. Earlier in his career, he held data and technology leadership roles across the insurance, logistics, and financial services industries, with experience spanning FP&A, corporate finance, and data engineering.

"Stephen combines deep technical expertise with a practical understanding of how data and AI can improve decisions at enterprise scale," said Adi Bhoopathy, managing principal and head of capital markets. "As Noble continues to invest in these capabilities, his leadership will help us convert the knowledge generated across our integrated platform into a more durable advantage for our investment teams, our portfolio and our investors."

About Noble

Founded in 1993, Noble Investment Group is an alternative asset manager focused exclusively on the travel and hospitality sector. With more than $5 billion in assets under management and over three decades of experience investing through market cycles, Noble invests on behalf of leading institutional investors, including public pension plans, endowments, foundations, insurance companies, and wealth managers. The firm's vertically integrated platform brings together investment, asset management, design and development, and operating capabilities to identify opportunities, manage risk, and drive performance across the upscale select-service, upscale extended-stay, and branded long-term accommodations segments. Noble's scale, sector specialization, proprietary data, and operating experience inform investment decisions across the platform and strengthen its ability to recognize patterns and create value over time. Noble is recognized among PERE's Top 200 Global Investment Managers.

Learn more at www.nobleinvestment.com.

SOURCE Noble Investment Group