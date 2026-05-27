Noble Appoints Gary Womack Senior Director, Design and Development

ATLANTA, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Investment Group ("Noble") today announced that Gary Womack has been appointed Senior Director, Design and Development. Mr. Womack will help oversee new development, repositioning, and renovation activity across Noble's portfolio, adding senior execution capacity at a moment of active capital deployment.

Noble has appointed Gary Womack as Senior Director, Design and Development.

Mr. Womack brings more than two decades of hospitality development experience, including ground-up developments and repositioning projects delivered nationally for institutional owners. He maintains established working relationships with the major brands that anchor Noble's platform.

Mr. Womack previously served on Noble's Design and Development team. His return supports an active investment pipeline across the firm's holdings.

"Gary brings a strong track record of executing complex hospitality developments and a deep familiarity with our platform," said Kevin Grass, Noble managing principal and head of design and development. "His experience will reinforce the rigor and discipline that define Noble's approach."

About Noble

Founded in 1993, Noble Investment Group is an institutional real estate investment manager focused exclusively on the travel and hospitality sector. With approximately $5 billion in assets under management and a three-decade track record investing across cycles, Noble serves as a fiduciary to public pension plans, endowments, foundations, insurance companies, and wealth managers. The firm operates a vertically integrated platform spanning investment, asset management, design and development, and operating execution across the upscale select-service, upscale extended-stay, and branded long-term accommodations segments. Noble is recognized among PERE's Top 200 Global Investment Managers.

Learn more at www.nobleinvestment.com.

SOURCE Noble Investment Group