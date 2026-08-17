Nolla Health Expands Medical Advisory Board and Clinical Leadership to Help Shape the Future of AI-Powered Healthcare

Harvard-trained physician Dr. Zaid Fadul joins Nolla Health's Medical Advisory Board alongside Dr. Omar Badri and Dr. Michael Mina, while Dr. Michael Ednie and Dr. Michael Policastro provide clinical oversight to support quality, safety, and responsible AI innovation.

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nolla Health, an AI-first healthcare platform focused on transforming the patient and provider experience, today announced that Dr. Zaid Fadul has joined its Medical Advisory Board. Together with existing Medical Advisory Board members Dr. Omar Badri and Dr. Michael Mina, Dr. Fadul will help guide the company's approach to responsible AI in healthcare. In addition, Dr. Michael Ednie, Chief Medical Officer of Bespoke Concierge MD, and Dr. Michael Policastro, emergency medicine physician and toxicology expert, will provide clinical oversight, helping guide the company's approach to clinical quality, patient safety, and innovation.

Members of Nolla's Medical Advisory Board: Dr. Omar Badri, board-certified dermatologist, and Dr. Michael Mina, epidemiologist, MD, PhD, joined by Dr. Zaid Fadul, family medicine physician and the board's newest member. The board guides Nolla's clinical protocols, safety standards, and diagnostic accuracy as the company scales AI-driven specialty care. NollaMD and Nolla Skin, side by side. On desktop, NollaMD handles primary and urgent care: patients describe symptoms, upload a photo, or connect with a clinician. On mobile, Nolla Skin scans a selfie and returns a Skin Score, Skin Age, and condition breakdown, feeding into a clinician-overseen treatment plan.

These physician leaders bring expertise spanning military medicine, family medicine, emergency medicine, nutrition, toxicology, preventative care, and healthcare innovation, ensuring Nolla Health's technology remains grounded in evidence-based medicine and real-world clinical practice.

"Artificial intelligence has the potential to become one of the most impactful advancements in modern healthcare, but technology alone is not enough," said Dr. Zaid Fadul, member of Nolla Health's Medical Advisory Board and CEO and Founder of Bespoke Concierge MD. "The future of healthcare requires thoughtful collaboration between clinicians, technologists, and innovators to ensure AI enhances patient care while maintaining safety, trust, and human connection."

Dr. Michael Policastro emphasized the need for rigorous clinical standards as AI becomes integrated into patient care, while Dr. Michael Ednie shared, "Our responsibility is to help ensure every clinical decision, recommendation, and patient interaction is grounded in sound medical judgment. AI should enhance healthcare, but physician oversight of the system is essential to maintaining quality, safety, and patient trust."

Nolla Health and Dr. Fadul will also launch an educational content initiative exploring the evolving role of artificial intelligence in medicine. The series will examine emerging applications of AI, responsible implementation, patient safety, ethics, and the future of physician-supported digital healthcare.

"Our vision extends far beyond building AI tools," said Luis Wenus, Co-Founder and CEO of Nolla Health. "We're building a healthcare platform where artificial intelligence and physician expertise work together to improve access, elevate the patient experience, and support better clinical outcomes. Expanding our Medical Advisory Board while strengthening our clinical leadership is an important step toward that mission."

ABOUT NOLLA HEALTH

Nolla Health is an AI-first healthcare platform building intelligent care companions that help make high-quality healthcare more accessible. Beginning with acne and skin health, Nolla combines proprietary AI technology with physician oversight to deliver diagnosis, treatment, prescriptions, and ongoing care through a seamless digital experience. The company currently serves patients across more than 40 states and is committed to advancing responsible, clinically guided AI in healthcare.

Learn more at https://www.nollahealth.com

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SOURCE Nolla Health