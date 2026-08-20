Nomadar Announces Strategic Partnership with New Hera Interconnection to Develop Joint Sports Programs between USA, Europe and Africa

MARSHALL, Texas, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomadar Corp. (Nasdaq: NOMA) ("Nomadar" or the "Company"), a Nasdaq-listed global sports, tourism, technology, and experiential infrastructure company, today announced that it has entered into an agreement, dated March 2, 2026, establishing a strategic partnership aimed at the joint development of sports programs and the strengthening of sporting relationships between the United States, Europe and Africa. The agreement establishes a working framework under which both organizations will design and deliver initiatives together, share methodologies and explore further areas of collaboration on a continuing basis. The agreement has an initial term through June 30, 2027, subject to extension by mutual written agreement of the parties.

The partnership brings together two organizations with complementary strengths and an international presence that includes the United States. New Hera Interconnection specializes in building sports bridges between Africa and the rest of the world, while Nomadar is a sports and technology company that places innovation and artificial intelligence at the service of athletic development and operates across an expanding international ecosystem.

A Bridge Between Global Sporting Ecosystems

New Hera Interconnection has built its work around a single conviction: that talent exists everywhere, but opportunity does not. Through its network of international academies and its presence across the continent, the organization connects African athletes with professional structures and development pathways abroad, including opportunities linked to Europe and the United States.

Nomadar approaches the same challenge from a different angle. Inspired by the concept of the "artificial nomad", the company develops high-performance training programs, technology platforms and international sporting experiences designed to help athletes reach their full potential while promoting cultural exchange. Within Nomadar's broader sports ecosystem, Cádiz CF provides a professional football reference point and methodology that feeds into the Company's international development model, alongside Nomadar's High Performance Training (HPT) programs and its international training activity with academies and athletes in the United States.

New Hera has already established an active sports development platform in Africa, with operations spanning eight countries and relationships with more than 20 international academies and schools. From its base in Nairobi, the company develops athlete pathways, scouting and talent identification, international camps and trials, coach education, methodology implementation and sports-and-education programs. Its recent activity in Kenya includes the development of an Africa-wide talent scouting structure designed to connect professional clubs and agencies with identified male and female talent across the continent.

The agreement also fits within Nomadar's broader strategy of international expansion and entry into new markets. The Company has been developing its sports platform across the United States, Europe and Latin America, building connections between markets, methodologies, athletes and professional sporting environments. The addition of Africa extends that network into a fourth major international region and reinforces Nomadar's strategy of creating bridges between established and emerging sports markets.

Together, both organizations intend to create a genuine multi-directional route between these regions — one in which methodology, technology, talent and opportunity can move between Africa, Europe and the United States, while also connecting with Nomadar's growing presence in Latin America.

Scope of the Collaboration

The framework agreed between the two organizations is designed around practical areas of joint activity. New Hera Interconnection and Nomadar will work together on the design and delivery of sports development programs across Africa, Europe and the United States, combining athlete development pathways with the exchange of training methodologies, coaching knowledge and sports technology.

The collaboration also provides for coach education, youth participation and cultural-exchange initiatives, as well as structured opportunities for athletes to gain exposure to different development environments and professional sporting cultures. These workstreams are expected to serve as the basis for additional joint projects developed under the partnership and to connect New Hera's African network with Nomadar's existing sporting relationships and programs in Europe and the United States.

Martí Arimany, CEO of New Hera Interconnection says: "Nomadar shares something that has guided New Hera from the very beginning: the conviction that sport is a bridge, not a destination. Working together allows us to bring high-performance methodology and technology closer to African talent, and to open a real route connecting Africa with major sporting environments in Europe and the United States. This partnership is not built around a single event. It is a long-term framework, and our intention is to keep building on it — program by program, athlete by athlete."

Pablo Sánchez, Director of International Programs of Nomadar states: "This partnership is fully aligned with Nomadar's international expansion strategy. We have been building our sports ecosystem across the United States, Europe and Latin America, connecting talent, methodology, technology and professional sporting environments across different markets. Africa is a natural next step in that strategy.

"Working with New Hera gives us a concrete platform to connect its knowledge and reach across African markets with Nomadar's HPT methodology, our professional football environment around Cádiz CF and our growing activity in the United States. Our objective is to build real development pathways and long-term bridges between regions, creating opportunities for players, coaches and organizations across Africa, Europe and the Americas."

Next Steps

The first phase of the partnership will focus on structuring athlete development programs, training and technical exchanges, coach education and international experiences connecting New Hera's African network with Nomadar's sports ecosystem in Spain, the United States and other international markets.

The parties will now work on the initial program calendar, participant profiles and operating locations, with a view to progressively developing programs that connect African talent with Nomadar's existing infrastructure, methodologies and international sports network. Details regarding the first initiatives will be communicated through the organizations' official channels.

About Nomadar

Nomadar Corp. is a U.S.-based company operating at the intersection of sports, tourism, technology, and health. A subsidiary of Cádiz CF, a 115-year-old professional soccer club competing in La Liga, Nomadar develops innovative projects that connect global audiences through experiences that combine health, entertainment, and digital engagement.

The Company is also advancing the JP Financial Arena real estate development project for a multi-purpose event center in southern Europe, designed to host international sports, cultural, and corporate events. Nomadar's mission is to create sustainable, technology-driven platforms that enhance the connection between sports, community, and health.

About New Hera Interconnection

New Hera Interconnection specialises in building sports bridges between Africa and the rest of the world. The organisation currently works with more than 20 international academies, operates in 8 countries, has supported over 40 African athletes in their international development, and has engaged more than 500 young players through its programmes.

Safe Harbor Statement

This Press Release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This forward-looking information relates to future events or future performance of Nomadar and reflects management's expectations and projections regarding Nomadar's growth, results of operations, performance, and business prospects and opportunities, including but not limited to statements regarding New Hera Interconnection. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "aim", "seek", "is/are likely to", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the management of Nomadar in light of its experience and understanding of historical trends and current conditions and other factors management believes are appropriate to consider, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Although Nomadar's management believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect, and actual results may vary materially from the forward-looking information presented. Given these risks and uncertainties underlying the assumptions made, prospective purchasers of Nomadar's securities should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and, except as required by applicable law, Nomadar undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on Nomadar's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Potential investors should read this document with the understanding that Nomadar's actual future results may be materially different from what is currently anticipated. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from those anticipated and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company´s filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov. Further descriptions of these risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 31, 2026, and in subsequent filings with and submissions to, the SEC, as the same may be amended and supplemented from time to time, which are available at www.sec.gov. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events, or circumstances or otherwise.

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SOURCE Nomadar