Nomadar Brings 58 Selected U.S. Youth Soccer Players to Spain for Elite Training with Cádiz CF

WIMS Select delegation is in Cádiz this week for an elite international program combining professional coaching, tactical development and immersion in the Spanish soccer model

MARSHALL, Texas, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomadar Corp. ("Nomadar" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NOMA), a Nasdaq-listed global sports, tourism, technology, and experiential infrastructure company, today announced that itis welcoming 58 selected youth soccer players from across the United States to Cádiz this week for an international development experience that brings promising American talent closer to the training standards, methodology and culture of Spanish professional soccer.

Selected directly by WIMS Select, the players — born in 2012, 2013 and 2014 — are part of a 69-person U.S. delegation that also includes eight coaches, two marketing representatives and one communications representative. The program, organized with Nomadar and Cádiz CF, is designed as a focused, high-level experience rather than an open camp or conventional tryout.

The initiative brings together a targeted group of high-potential players from states including New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Minnesota. The experience gives participants direct exposure to the discipline, intensity and daily rhythms associated with a professional soccer environment.

The program includes training led by professional coaches, tactical analysis, physical preparation, gym work and competitive matches. Players are also visiting the Cádiz CF stadium, participating in a beach soccer session and taking part in a closing ceremony marking the completion of the experience.

A central component of the program is Nomadar's HPT, or High Performance Training, methodology, rooted in the Spanish professional soccer model. The approach is designed to strengthen players' understanding of the game and provide them with practical tools they can carry back into their continued development in the United States.

WIMS, or Wolf Innovation Management Sports, is a global sports management agency founded by Ethan Kim and Nicholas Patzl. Through WIMS Select, its player representation activities and international sports experiences, the organization connects the U.S. youth soccer ecosystem with professional development environments in Europe.

To date, 11 players who participated in WIMS tryouts, camps or high-performance programs in New York have been invited to a U.S. youth national team identification camp, underscoring the level of talent within the organization's development network.

"This program is about opening a meaningful international pathway for young U.S. players and giving them first-hand exposure to the standards of Spanish professional soccer," said Joaquin Martin, CEO Americas and Global Vice Chairman of Nomadar. "It reflects Nomadar's role as a bridge between markets, methodologies and opportunities, while reinforcing our international sports education platform and our connection with the fast-growing U.S. soccer ecosystem."

"We want these players to experience the development methodology and soccer culture that shaped my own understanding of the game after I moved to Spain at age 16," said Ethan Kim, CEO and co-founder of WIMS. "This is an opportunity for talented young players to learn, compete and grow in a demanding environment, regardless of where their individual soccer journey ultimately takes them."

The Cádiz program is the second edition of WIMS Select's international initiative in Spain and advances a broader exchange of talent, expertise and player-development practices between the United States and Spain.

For Nomadar, the collaboration further strengthens its positioning as an international platform for sports education and development, creating structured experiences that connect young athletes with professional expertise and globally recognized soccer environments.

About Nomadar

Nomadar Corp. is a U.S.-based company operating at the intersection of sports, tourism, technology, and health. A subsidiary of Cádiz CF, a 115-year-old professional soccer club competing in La Liga, Nomadar develops innovative projects that connect global audiences through experiences that combine health, entertainment, and digital engagement.

The Company is also advancing the JP Financial Arena real estate development project for a multi-purpose event center in southern Europe, designed to host international sports, cultural, and corporate events. Nomadar's mission is to create sustainable, technology-driven platforms that enhance the connection between sports, community, and health.

Safe Harbor Statement

This Press Release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This forward-looking information relates to future events or future performance of Nomadar and reflects management's expectations and projections regarding Nomadar's growth, results of operations, performance, and business prospects and opportunities, including but not limited to statements regarding the anticipated benefits to Nomadar of the Wims delegation program and its international sports education platform. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "aim", "seek", "is/are likely to", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the management of Nomadar in light of its experience and understanding of historical trends and current conditions and other factors management believes are appropriate to consider, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Although Nomadar's management believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect, and actual results may vary materially from the forward-looking information presented. Given these risks and uncertainties underlying the assumptions made, prospective purchasers of Nomadar's securities should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and, except as required by applicable law, Nomadar undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on Nomadar's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Potential investors should read this document with the understanding that Nomadar's actual future results may be materially different from what is currently anticipated. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from those anticipated and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company´s filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov. Further descriptions of these risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 31, 2026, and in subsequent filings with and submissions to, the SEC, as the same may be amended and supplemented from time to time, which are available at www.sec.gov. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events, or circumstances or otherwise.

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SOURCE Nomadar