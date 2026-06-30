Nomadar Corp. Added to Russell Microcap® Index as Company Expands Presence Across High-Growth Sports Tourism and Experiential Infrastructure Markets

Inclusion Reflects Nomadar's Growing Presence in the Public Markets and Expands Exposure to Investors Focused on Emerging Growth Companies

MARSHALL, Texas, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomadar Corp. ("Nomadar" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NOMA), a global sports, tourism, technology, and experiential infrastructure company, today announced that it has been added to the Russell Microcap® Index as part of the 2026 Russell U.S. Indexes reconstitution.

According to FTSE Russell, approximately $10.6 trillion in investor assets are benchmarked to, or invested in, products based on the Russell U.S. Indexes. Inclusion in the Russell Microcap® Index increases Nomadar's visibility among institutional investors, investment managers, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and market participants that utilize Russell indexes as performance benchmarks and investment frameworks.

The Russell Microcap® Index measures the performance of the microcap segment of the U.S. equity market and serves as a widely recognized benchmark for investors seeking exposure to emerging growth companies across a broad range of industries. Nomadar has been classified within the Consumer Discretionary sector, reflecting the Company's growing participation in sports tourism, destination development, experiential infrastructure, and technology-enabled consumer engagement platforms.

"Our inclusion in the Russell Microcap® Index comes during a transformative period for Nomadar," said Joaquin Martin, CEO Americas and Global Vice Chairman of Nomadar. "As we continue executing our strategy across sports tourism, destination development, experiential infrastructure, and international youth sports initiatives, we believe this inclusion increases awareness of a business model positioned at the intersection of several rapidly growing global markets across Europe, North America, Southeast Asia, and other emerging regions. Our affiliation with Cádiz CF, one of Spain's historic professional football clubs, further strengthens our ability to develop and execute opportunities across the global sports ecosystem. We view this inclusion as an important step in expanding Nomadar's visibility within the investment community while continuing to build long-term value through initiatives that connect sports, tourism, technology, and experiential engagement."

Since beginning trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on October 31, 2025, Nomadar has continued executing its operating plan, expanding into new markets, strengthening international programs, and advancing the digitalization of its methodology, services, and business lines. These initiatives form part of the Company's broader strategy to build an integrated global ecosystem across sports, tourism, technology, and health.

This milestone comes as Nomadar continues advancing strategic initiatives across its global platform, including international sports tourism events, expansion into new geographic markets, development of the JP Financial Arena multipurpose event center, and the launch of innovative consumer engagement technologies. Together, these initiatives are designed to expand addressable markets, diversify revenue opportunities, strengthen Nomadar's global footprint, and reinforce the Company's long-term strategy of building an integrated platform across multiple high-growth industries.

According to industry research, the global sports tourism market is expected to surpass $2 trillion by 2033, making it one of the fastest-growing segments of the global travel economy. Nomadar believes its integrated platform of sports tourism experiences, destination-based infrastructure, and technology-enabled engagement positions the Company to capitalize on this long-term market opportunity while advancing its broader global growth strategy.

The Russell U.S. Indexes reconstitution captures the evolving U.S. equity market by reassessing eligible companies based on market capitalization and other index criteria. Membership in the Russell Microcap® Index remains in place until the next applicable reconstitution and results in automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes.

For more information regarding the Russell indexes, visit www.ftserussell.com.

About Nomadar

Nomadar Corp. is a U.S.-based company operating at the intersection of sports, tourism, technology, and health. A subsidiary of Cádiz CF, a 115-year-old professional soccer club competing in La Liga, Nomadar develops innovative projects that connect global audiences through experiences that combine health, entertainment, and digital engagement.

The Company is also advancing the JP Financial Arena real estate development project for a multi-purpose event center in southern Europe, designed to host international sports, cultural, and corporate events. Nomadar's mission is to create sustainable, technology-driven platforms that enhance the connection between sports, community, and health.

Safe Harbor Statement

This Press Release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This forward-looking information relates to future events or future performance of Nomadar and reflects management's expectations and projections regarding Nomadar's growth, results of operations, performance, and business prospects and opportunities, including but not limited to statements regarding the inclusion in the Russell Microcap Index. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "aim", "seek", "is/are likely to", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the management of Nomadar in light of its experience and understanding of historical trends and current conditions and other factors management believes are appropriate to consider, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Although Nomadar's management believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect, and actual results may vary materially from the forward-looking information presented. Given these risks and uncertainties underlying the assumptions made, prospective purchasers of Nomadar's securities should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and, except as required by applicable law, Nomadar undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on Nomadar's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Potential investors should read this document with the understanding that Nomadar's actual future results may be materially different from what is currently anticipated. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from those anticipated and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company´s filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov. Further descriptions of these risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 31, 2026, and in subsequent filings with and submissions to, the SEC, as the same may be amended and supplemented from time to time, which are available at www.sec.gov. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events, or circumstances or otherwise.

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SOURCE Nomadar