Nomadar Reinforces International Sports Tourism Platform Through 2026 Cádiz Global Cup

Youth Football Tournament Expected to Attract more than 600 Athletes and Families while Strengthening Nomadar's Sports Tourism and Experiential Growth Strategy

MARSHALL, Texas, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomadar Corp.⁠ ("Nomadar" or the "Company"), a Nasdaq-listed global sports, tourism, technology, and experiential infrastructure company, today announced the 2026 edition of the Cádiz Global Cup, an international youth football tournament that will take place from June 19 to 21, 2026, across Cádiz, Chiclana de la Frontera, and El Puerto de Santa María, in southern Spain.

The tournament, organized by Nomadar Corp. and Global Soccer Development, is designed as an international youth football experience that combines competition, player development, cultural exchange, and sports tourism. The 2026 edition reinforces Nomadar's strategy of developing sports tourism as one of its core business lines, particularly through football tournaments and international programs for teams, academies, clubs, and youth groups.

According to industry research, the global sports tourism market is projected to grow from approximately $800 billion in 2025 to more than $2 trillion by 2033, representing one of the fastest-growing segments of the global travel industry. Youth sports tourism has become a significant contributor to that growth, generating tens of billions of dollars annually through tournament travel, hospitality, transportation, dining, and destination-based experiences. Nomadar believes football-driven tourism and international youth competitions represent a substantial long-term opportunity as participation in organized youth sports and international travel continues to expand globally.

The Cádiz Global Cup is part of Nomadar's broader strategy to develop an integrated international sports tourism and experiential platform centered on football, destination partnerships, and recurring event-driven engagement. Through tournaments, training experiences, international travel programs, and sports-related infrastructure initiatives, the Company is working to create a scalable ecosystem that connects athletes, families, clubs, sponsors, tourism stakeholders, and host communities. Management believes this model creates opportunities for recurring participation, expanded brand visibility, and long-term growth across multiple business verticals.

Sports tourism continues to be one of the fastest-growing segments of the global travel and experiential economy, driven by increased participation in youth sports, destination-based events, and international competition. Youth football tournaments are particularly attractive because they bring together athletes, families, coaches, and supporters, creating multi-day destination experiences that generate economic activity across hospitality, transportation, entertainment, and local service sectors.

Building on the success of the inaugural Cádiz Global Cup, held in June 2025, which welcomed more than 2,500 attendees and participants from 10 North American cities, the 2026 edition is expected to host more than 600 athletes, coaches, and team personnel, while attracting hundreds of accompanying family members and visitors. The tournament illustrates the economic impact model that underpins sports tourism, where athletic participation drives incremental travel, hospitality, dining, transportation, and local spending throughout host communities.

"The Cádiz Global Cup reflects our strategy of leveraging the global appeal of football to create recurring sports tourism and experiential opportunities," said Joaquin Martin, CEO of the Americas and Global Vice Chairman of Nomadar. "With Cádiz CF and its connection to the globally recognized La Liga ecosystem serving as a cornerstone of the event, alongside participation from clubs and academies connected to renowned Spanish football institutions such as Sevilla FC, Málaga CF, and Recreativo de Huelva, the tournament provides an exceptional international football experience for young athletes while creating meaningful opportunities for development, exposure, and cultural exchange. Beyond the competition itself, we are building a platform that combines sports, tourism, and international engagement. We believe initiatives like the Cádiz Global Cup reinforce Nomadar's long-term position within the rapidly expanding global sports tourism market and support our broader vision of creating destination-based sports experiences with international reach."

The competition will feature several youth categories, including U11, U12, U13, U14, and U15–U16, corresponding to players born in 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, and 2010–2011. Registration remains open for interested teams, which may contact the organization at [email protected].

For Nomadar, the Cádiz Global Cup represents more than a football competition. It is part of a broader sports tourism model through which the Company develops tournaments, training experiences, and international programs that attract players, coaches, families, and clubs to strategic destinations. In youth football, this model is particularly powerful because players often travel with their parents and relatives, turning the sporting event into a family travel experience.

Eddie Loewen, CEO of Global Soccer development stated "We are delighted to continue our collaboration with Nomadar and Cádiz CF through the second edition of the Cádiz Global Cup. This partnership represents an outstanding platform for the international development, exposure, and promotion of young players. Together, we are creating meaningful pathways that connect talent from different countries with professional football opportunities. We look forward to continuing to expand this initiative and generating a lasting impact on the global game."

Through this model, the Cádiz Global Cup contributes to positioning Cádiz and Andalusia as international destinations for sports, tourism, and youth development. Families accompanying the players are encouraged to discover the region's beaches, cultural heritage, gastronomy, historic cities, and natural environment, creating a direct positive impact on local hospitality, tourism, restaurants, transportation, and service sectors.

The main venue of the tournament will be Ciudad Deportiva Bahía de Cádiz – El Rosal, the training city of Cádiz CF, with additional venues in Chiclana de la Frontera and El Puerto de Santa María. This multi-location format allows participating teams and families to experience different parts of the Cádiz area during the tournament, supporting the event's role as both a football competition and a sports tourism platform.

The Cádiz Global Cup 2026 is supported by a network of institutional and strategic partners, including Diputación de Cádiz, the provincial government of Cádiz, Chiclana City Council, Cádiz CF, Global Soccer Development, Nomadar Corp., and Atenea Beach Club Restaurant. Diputación de Cádiz supports the tournament as part of its commitment to sports, social, and economic development across the province, while Chiclana City Council participates as a host municipality, highlighting its facilities and commitment to grassroots football.

The Company views the Cádiz Global Cup as one of several initiatives supporting its long-term strategy to expand international sports tourism experiences and strengthen its position at the intersection of sports, tourism, technology, and experiential infrastructure. By leveraging strategic relationships, destination partnerships, and the global appeal of football, Nomadar aims to create recurring engagement opportunities that benefit participants, host communities, and strategic stakeholders alike.

With a focus on competition, education, respect, teamwork, integration, and cultural exchange, the Cádiz Global Cup continues to evolve as a platform connecting clubs, academies, young players, and families from around the world through football. The 2026 edition is expected to further strengthen the tournament's international profile while reinforcing Nomadar's long-term strategy within the expanding global sports tourism ecosystem.

About Nomadar

Nomadar Corp. is a U.S.-based company operating at the intersection of sports, tourism, technology, and health. A subsidiary of Cádiz CF, a 115-year-old professional soccer club competing in La Liga, Nomadar develops innovative projects that connect global audiences through experiences that combine health, entertainment, and digital engagement.

The Company is also advancing the JP Financial Arena real estate development project for a multi-purpose event center in southern Europe, designed to host international sports, cultural, and corporate events. Nomadar's mission is to create sustainable, technology-driven platforms that enhance the connection between sports, community, and health.

Safe Harbor Statement

This Press Release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This forward-looking information relates to future events or future performance of Nomadar and reflects management's expectations and projections regarding Nomadar's growth, results of operations, performance, and business prospects and opportunities, including but not limited to statements regarding the expected timing, locations, participation levels, venues, partners, visibility, tourism impact, business strategy, growth opportunities, and other anticipated benefits of the Cádiz Global Cup, as well as the Company's sports, tourism, technology, experiential infrastructure initiatives and the JP Financial Arena project, generally.

Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "aim", "seek", "is/are likely to", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the management of Nomadar in light of its experience and understanding of historical trends and current conditions and other factors management believes are appropriate to consider, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Although Nomadar's management believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect, and actual results may vary materially from the forward-looking information presented.

Given these risks and uncertainties underlying the assumptions made, prospective purchasers of Nomadar's securities should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and, except as required by applicable law, Nomadar undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on Nomadar's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

Potential investors should read this document with the understanding that Nomadar's actual future results may be materially different from what is currently anticipated. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from those anticipated and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's filings with the SEC, available at SEC.gov

Further descriptions of these risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2026, and in subsequent filings with and submissions to the SEC, as the same may be amended and supplemented from time to time, which are available at SEC.gov Filings⁠

Except as otherwise required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events, or circumstances or otherwise.

Public Relations / Strategic Advisory

Phoenix MGMT & Consulting

[email protected] /888-228-0122

Media Contact

Fatema Bhabrawala

Director of Media Relations, Alliance Advisors

[email protected]

Investor Contacts

[email protected]

Richard Land, Alliance Advisors

[email protected]

SOURCE Nomadar