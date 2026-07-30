Nominations Open for 14th Annual International Harrington Prize for Innovation in Medicine

Harrington Discovery Institute and the American Society for Clinical Investigation seek nominations to recognize an outstanding achievement by a physician-scientist

CLEVELAND, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National and international nominations are being sought for the 2027 Harrington Prize for Innovation in Medicine, which honors a physician-scientist who has moved science forward with achievements notable for innovation, creativity and the potential for clinical application.

The Harrington Prize, which carries a $20,000 honorarium, is presented jointly by Harrington Discovery Institute and the American Society for Clinical Investigation (ASCI), one of the nation's oldest and most esteemed medical honor societies.

Both organizations recognize the challenges associated with advancing academic discoveries into medicines, and they are eager to highlight those who have navigated the path successfully or whose work has led to transformative new treatments.

A committee composed of members of the Harrington Discovery Institute Scientific Advisory Board and the ASCI Council will review the nominations and select the awardee. In addition to the honorarium, the 2027 recipient will deliver the Harrington Prize Lecture at the 2027 Joint Meeting of the Association of American Physicians (AAP), the ASCI, and the American Physician Scientists Association (APSA); will lecture at the 2027 Harrington Discovery Institute Symposium; and will publish a personal essay in the Journal of Clinical Investigation.

Submitting a Nomination:

Nominee must have an MD or MD/PhD (or equivalent).

Deadline for nominations is September 14, 2026 .

. Multiple nominations from an institution are welcomed.

Teams are accepted for a nomination, but a primary nominee is required.

Nomination guidelines can be found at HarringtonDiscovery.org/Prize .

Harrington Prize Recipients (2014 – 2026):

2026: Jointly awarded to Arul Chinnaiyan, MD, PhD, University of Michigan Medical School, and Charles L. Sawyers, MD, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, for their transformative discoveries that uncovered the molecular basis of prostate cancer and pioneered precision therapies that transformed care worldwide.

Jointly awarded to and for their transformative discoveries that uncovered the molecular basis of prostate cancer and pioneered precision therapies that transformed care worldwide. 2025: Owen N. Witte, MD, University of California, Los Angeles, for his foundational discoveries of targeted therapies that have transformed modern cancer treatment.

for his foundational discoveries of targeted therapies that have transformed modern cancer treatment. 2024: Arlene H. Sharpe, MD, PhD, Harvard University, for her breakthrough discoveries in immune regulation, which have established foundational principles in immunology and led to new cancer therapies.

for her breakthrough discoveries in immune regulation, which have established foundational principles in immunology and led to new cancer therapies. 2023: Jointly awarded to Jean Bennett, MD, PhD, and Albert M. Maguire, MD, both from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania , for their groundbreaking translational research to restore sight in inherited genetic disease.

Jointly awarded to and both from the , for their groundbreaking translational research to restore sight in inherited genetic disease. 2022: Jointly awarded to James E. Crowe, Jr., MD, Vanderbilt University, and Michel C. Nussenzweig, MD, PhD, The Rockefeller University, for their groundbreaking work in immunology, which has elucidated fundamental principles of the human immune response and enabled the use of human antibodies to treat COVID-19.

Jointly awarded to and for their groundbreaking work in immunology, which has elucidated fundamental principles of the human immune response and enabled the use of human antibodies to treat COVID-19. 2021: Jointly awarded to Warren J. Leonard, MD, NHLBI, and John J. O'Shea, MD, NIAMS, NIH , for their respective contributions to the field of immunology, from fundamental discovery to therapeutic impact.

Jointly awarded to and , for their respective contributions to the field of immunology, from fundamental discovery to therapeutic impact. 2020: Stuart H. Orkin, MD, Harvard University, for breakthrough discoveries on red blood cells that offer new treatments for patients with sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia, which are among the most common genetic disorders.

for breakthrough discoveries on red blood cells that offer new treatments for patients with sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia, which are among the most common genetic disorders. 2019: Carl H. June, MD, University of Pennsylvania, for advancing the clinical application of CAR T therapy for cancer treatment, and for his sustained contributions to the field of cellular immunology.

for advancing the clinical application of CAR T therapy for cancer treatment, and for his sustained contributions to the field of cellular immunology. 2018: Helen H. Hobbs, MD, UT Southwestern Medical Center, for the discovery of the link between a gene mutation (PCSK9) and lower levels of LDL, which has improved the treatment of high cholesterol.

for the discovery of the link between a gene mutation (PCSK9) and lower levels of LDL, which has improved the treatment of high cholesterol. 2017: Jointly awarded to Daniel J. Drucker, MD, Mount Sinai Hospital, Canada, Joel F. Habener, MD, Massachusetts General Hospital, and Jens J. Holst, MD, DMSc, University of Copenhagen, Denmark, for their discovery of incretin hormones and for the translation of these findings into transformative therapies for major metabolic diseases such as diabetes.

Jointly awarded to and for their discovery of incretin hormones and for the translation of these findings into transformative therapies for major metabolic diseases such as diabetes. 2016: Jeffrey M. Friedman, MD, PhD, The Rockefeller University, for his discovery of leptin, which controls feeding behavior and is used to treat related clinical disorders.

for his discovery of leptin, which controls feeding behavior and is used to treat related clinical disorders. 2015: Douglas R. Lowy, MD, The National Cancer Institute, in recognition of his discoveries that led to the development of the Human Papillomavirus vaccine to prevent cervical cancer.

in recognition of his discoveries that led to the development of the Human Papillomavirus vaccine to prevent cervical cancer. 2014: Harry Dietz, MD, Johns Hopkins University, for his contributions to the understanding of the biology and treatment of Marfan syndrome, a disorder leading to deadly aneurysms in children and adults.

For questions or more information about the nomination requirements, visit HarringtonDiscovery.org/Prize or contact Bronwyn Monroe, Harrington Discovery Institute Program Director, at [email protected].

SOURCE Harrington Discovery Institute