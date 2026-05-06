Dee and Jimmy Haslam Make $12.5 Million Transformational Investment in Blood Cancer Research and Treatments at University Hospitals

Benefiting patients worldwide, funding accelerates chronic lymphocytic leukemia research and

rare cancer drug development through the Oxford-Harrington Rare Disease Centre and UH

Seidman Cancer Center

CLEVELAND and OXFORD, England, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- University Hospitals (UH) has received $12.5 million in transformational support from Dee and Jimmy Haslam to fuel research and drug development for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and other rare blood cancers through the Oxford-Harrington Rare Disease Centre and University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center.

The Haslams, managing partners of Haslam Sports Group and owners of the Cleveland Browns, were inspired by UH's proven, philanthropy‑fueled approach to drug development established by Harrington Discovery Institute at UH as well as its unique partnership with the University of Oxford. The Haslams' newest commitment includes $10 million to accelerate research and drug development focused on CLL and related blood cancers via the Oxford-Harrington Rare Disease Centre, which is dedicated to creating breakthrough medicines for rare conditions with limited or no existing therapies. An additional $2.5 million will benefit UH Seidman Cancer Center, establishing an endowed chair in CLL research as well as an innovation fund to drive advancements in care.

"I am extremely grateful that I am living a full, healthy life after being diagnosed with CLL in 2021," said Dee Haslam. "This gift to University Hospitals is an investment into research and drug development. Together with UH Seidman Cancer Center and the Oxford-Harrington Centre, we hope to increase knowledge of CLL, generate new treatments and give others the confidence and information they need to navigate the disease. Ideally, cures for other blood disorders will be discovered in the process. We are humbled to help push progress forward and have such an outstanding medical institution like University Hospitals in Northeast Ohio."

CLL is the most common form of leukemia in adults and modern targeted therapies have transformed it into a manageable, chronic condition. However, CLL remains a rare disease with no cure. Scientists working with the Oxford-Harrington Rare Disease Centre and UH Seidman Cancer Center hope to change that by advancing new therapeutics into clinical trials toward a goal of curing the disease.

"We are very grateful to Dee and Jimmy for this extraordinary investment and for the confidence it represents in our mission," said Jonathan Stamler, MD, President and Co‑Founder of Harrington Discovery Institute, Distinguished University Professor, Robert S. and Sylvia K. Reitman Family Foundation Chair of Cardiovascular Innovation, University Hospitals and Case Western Reserve University. "Their generosity creates a remarkable opportunity to advance a next generation of medicines for blood cancers, and we are committed to ensuring their gift has palpable impact on the lives of patients in need."

Since its founding in 2012, Harrington Discovery Institute has advanced cures on a global scale with 227 medicines in the making, 75 institutions supported, 47 companies launched, 24 medicines in the clinic and 15 licenses to pharma.

"Rare diseases, and rare cancers in particular, represent one of the greatest areas of unmet medical need worldwide," said David Cameron, former Prime Minister of the U.K. and Chair of the Oxford‑Harrington Rare Disease Centre Advisory Council. "I am delighted to see this generous support, which can help unlock meaningful advances in areas long overlooked and urgently in need of attention. This investment highlights the importance of international collaboration in accelerating progress for people affected by rare conditions."

"We are grateful to the Haslams for being devout supporters of University Hospitals and our mission for many years," said Cliff A. Megerian, MD, FACS, University Hospitals CEO and Jane and Henry Meyer Chief Executive Officer Distinguished Chair. "One of our health system's guiding principles is 'the most needy are the most worthy,' and that is especially the case for those impacted by rare diseases. It's important we give them hope, and we look forward to doing so through drug development with our unique infrastructure."

Theodoros Teknos, MD, President & Scientific Director of UH Seidman Cancer Center and the Jane and Lee Seidman Chair in Cancer Innovation, said: "The Haslams' support reflects their commitment to the health and well-being of the Cleveland community. Identifying new treatment options and continuing to work towards finding a cure for cancer is something our researchers work towards each and every day. Their funding will support an endowed chair position so that we can continue making progress in the field of cancer research."

Fewer than five percent of rare diseases currently have an approved therapy, representing a significant unmet medical need worldwide. The Oxford-Harrington Centre addresses this gap by funding and supporting scholars across the U.S., U.K., and Canada, with the goal of creating new medicines for patients who have limited or no treatment options.

The Haslams have a known passion for health and discovery. The UH Haslam Sports Innovation Center opened in 2023 as a catalyst to improve performance, reduce injury risk and promote healing for stronger, healthier athletes. The center was developed thanks to a visionary $20 million leadership commitment from the Haslams, with the goal of identifying, supporting and investing in the world's best sports medicine innovations.

Elected in 2015, Dee Haslam is a dedicated and active member of the UH Board of Directors and is co-chair of Because of You: The Campaign for University Hospitals, UH's $2 billion fundraising campaign.