NoMIS Power Demonstrates 6.5 kV SiC MOSFET, Advancing a High-Voltage Roadmap to 10 kV and 20 kV SiC IGBTs

Initial 6.5 kV silicon carbide (SiC) results — over 8 kV blocking, 90 mΩ, 55 A — establish NoMIS Power as a U.S. source of high-voltage SiC devices, with a roadmap toward 10 kV SiC MOSFETs and 20 kV SiC IGBTs.

ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NoMIS Power Corporation, a leader in advanced Silicon Carbide (SiC) power semiconductor technology, today announced a major high-voltage milestone: the successful demonstration of its first 6.5 kV large-die SiC MOSFET. The device was measured at over 8 kV blocking, 90 mΩ on-resistance, and 55 A drain current. The result carries NoMIS Power's proven planar SiC device technology from its established 3.3 kV devices into the high-voltage class, and establishes a clear, demonstrated path toward the company's forthcoming 10 kV MOSFETs and 20 kV SiC IGBTs.

A U.S.-designed SiC roadmap: shipping today and demonstrated for tomorrow

NoMIS Power's high-voltage SiC roadmap spans three stages — 3.3 kV in production and 6.5 kV sampling, with 10 kV in development:

3.3 kV — available now. The complete 3.3 kV SiC MOSFET family is in production, spanning 80 mΩ (34 A), 50 mΩ (55 A), and 25 mΩ (105 A) devices in TO-247-4L-HC and bare die, complemented by 50–160 mΩ SiC bi-directional switches and a 500 A half-bridge power module.

The complete is in production, spanning devices in TO-247-4L-HC and bare die, complemented by 50–160 mΩ SiC bi-directional switches and a 500 A half-bridge power module. 6.5 kV — sampling now to U.S.-based customers. The demonstrated large-die SiC MOSFET is sampling now for evaluation and anchors an expanding 6.5 kV line, adding on-resistance variants, small-die devices, hybrid junction-barrier Schottky FET (JBSFET) devices, and standalone diodes. JBSFET construction prevents body diode degradation issues, making it very robust for critical applications. Target applications include high-voltage direct current (HVDC), solid-state transformers, pulsed power, rail traction, and MW-scale EV charging. Standard production 6.5 kV parts are scheduled for Q4 2026 and will be available to commercial customers.

The demonstrated large-die SiC MOSFET is sampling now for evaluation and anchors an expanding 6.5 kV line, adding on-resistance variants, small-die devices, hybrid junction-barrier Schottky FET (JBSFET) devices, and standalone diodes. Target applications include high-voltage direct current (HVDC), solid-state transformers, pulsed power, rail traction, and MW-scale EV charging. 10 kV and above — in development, sampling in Q4 2026. The pipeline includes MOSFETs, diodes, hybrid (JBSFET) devices, and SiC insulated-gate bipolar transistors (IGBTs) targeting grid-scale HVDC, next-generation traction, and advanced pulsed power, extending the roadmap toward 20 kV.

"Demonstrating 6.5 kV blocking to over 8 kV proves our planar SiC platform scales cleanly from the 3.3 kV devices shipping today into the high-voltage class," said Dr. Adam Morgan, Co-Founder and CEO of NoMIS Power. "High-voltage SiC is becoming foundational to data-center, grid, aerospace, and defense power systems, and it should be built at home — we're building the domestic source the industry can qualify against, from 3.3 kV and 6.5 kV today to 10 kV MOSFETs and 20 kV SiC IGBTs on our roadmap."

A U.S.-based, domestic source of high-voltage SiC

For programs dependent on a single supplier of high-voltage SiC, NoMIS Power offers a domestic alternative. The company's devices are U.S.-designed, ITAR- and DFARS-aware, and available through various foundry options, and its SiC is already specified into U.S. government-funded programs such as U.S. Department of Energy and Department of War programs. The company supports device qualification and design-in — including form-fit-function-compatible devices and support for existing high-voltage SiC platforms — to reduce single-source risk and strengthen continuity of supply for mission-critical programs. NoMIS Power designs SiC devices, packaging, and power modules at its facility within the Albany Nanotech Complex in Albany, New York.

Availability and engagement

The 6.5 kV large-die SiC MOSFET is sampling now to U.S.-based customers for evaluation, with standard production parts scheduled for Q4 2026. NoMIS Power is engaging system developers on design-in, custom current ratings, and packaging. Teams evaluating high-voltage SiC for HVDC, solid-state transformers, pulsed power, traction, high-power charging, or aerospace and defense platforms can contact NoMIS Power to align to the 6.5 kV, 10 kV, and 20 kV roadmap.

About NoMIS Power

NoMIS Power Corporation designs and develops innovative Silicon Carbide (SiC) power semiconductor devices and packaging architectures. Its portfolio spans 1200 V to 20 kV. The company's technology edge is built on rugged, reliable design for the most demanding applications. The company also offers SiC device and packaging customization services, helping customers address unique application and business needs. Learn more at www.NoMISPower.com

Media Contact:

Adam Morgan

518-944-3910

[email protected]

SOURCE NoMIS Power Corporation