NoMIS Power Expands Medium-Voltage SiC MOSFET Portfolio with New 3.3 kV and 1.7 kV Devices

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NoMIS Power Corporation, a leader in advanced Silicon Carbide (SiC) power semiconductor technology, today announced the commercial release of two medium-voltage SiC MOSFETs: NoMIS N3PT035MP330K (3.3 kV, 35 mΩ, 88 A) and NoMIS N3PT100MP170K (1.7 kV, 100 mΩ, 24 A). Both devices can be sampled as TO-247-4L packaged parts or as bare die.

These releases underscore NoMIS Power's continued expansion toward higher-voltage and higher-current SiC devices and mark NoMIS' first 1.7 kV SiC MOSFET offering, with high-resistance small-die products coming soon. Both devices are built on NoMIS' next-generation planar SiC platform, which uses optimized unit-cell structures to extend performance from its proven 1.2 kV devices into the 1.7 kV and 3.3 kV classes. The platform is designed to enable higher efficiency, higher frequency operation for increased converter power density, and long-term reliability in harsh operating environments.

Aligned with NoMIS Power's focus on high-growth medium- and high-voltage markets, these devices are intended for energy & grid infrastructure (BESS, renewables, HVDC interfaces, solid-state transformers (SSTs)), DC solid-state protection (SSCBs), aerospace & defense mission power, transportation electrification (rail and heavy-duty EV), industrial drives, and marine electrification.

Product overview

N3PT035MP330K – 3.3 kV SiC MOSFET: 35 mΩ, 88 A; targeted for medium-voltage converter stages that require low-loss switching and high-power density.

35 mΩ, 88 A; targeted for medium-voltage converter stages that require low-loss switching and high-power density. N3PT100MP170K – 1.7 kV SiC MOSFET: 100 mΩ, 24 A; targeted for ~1.0 kV-class DC buses used in traction auxiliaries, charging subsystems, and industrial power supplies.

Key benefits for MV/HV power conversion

Both devices combine ultra-low specific on-resistance with a thicker-than-industry-standard gate oxide to deliver:

Stable performance up to 175°C

up to Rated +18 V and +20 V gate drive for legacy compatibility

for legacy compatibility Higher dv/dt capability enabled by a next-generation platform and optimized unit-cell structures

enabled by a next-generation platform and optimized unit-cell structures Improved efficiency–ruggedness trade-off for demanding MV/HV switching conditions

for demanding MV/HV switching conditions Strong figures of merit (FOMs): low [Ron*Coss] and [Ron*Crss] (and for 1.7 kV, low [Ron*Ciss])

Target markets for medium-voltage SiC adoption

Energy & Infrastructure: utility-scale BESS, high-power solar inverters, renewable converters, solid-state transformers (SSTs), and MV/HV grid interfaces.

utility-scale BESS, high-power solar inverters, renewable converters, solid-state transformers (SSTs), and MV/HV grid interfaces. DC Protection: DC solid-state circuit breakers (SSCBs) and fast protection/control stages for resilient MV DC networks.

DC solid-state circuit breakers (SSCBs) and fast protection/control stages for resilient MV DC networks. Aerospace & Defense: electrified aircraft subsystems, ground power, radar/communications power stages, and mission electronics.

electrified aircraft subsystems, ground power, radar/communications power stages, and mission electronics. Transportation & Marine: rail traction, buses & trucks, off-highway equipment, marine propulsion, and ship-to-shore power.

rail traction, buses & trucks, off-highway equipment, marine propulsion, and ship-to-shore power. Industrial Drives: medium-voltage variable frequency drives (VFDs) and large motor drives where lower losses reduce cooling requirements and increase inverter density.

Executive quote

"We're continuously expanding our portfolio toward higher-voltage and higher-current SiC devices, built on a next-generation planar platform that also underpins our proven 1.2 kV MOSFETs," said Dr. Adam Morgan, Co-Founder and CEO of NoMIS Power. "This is our first 1.7 kV offering—an important transitory node that bridges established 1.2 kV designs to 3.3 kV architectures and enables efficient power stages around ~1.0 kV-class DC buses in traction, charging, and industrial systems. The same platform delivers higher dv/dt capability and an optimized unit-cell structure for a stronger efficiency–ruggedness trade-off, while maintaining strong figures of merit. Following the successful commercial release of our first 3.3 kV, 80 mΩ device, we will introduce 50 mΩ and 25 mΩ 3.3 kV MOSFETs to complete the suite—alongside high-resistance small-die devices for IMD and SSR functions and 3.3 kV SiC diodes to complement the roadmap."

Availability and distribution

Both devices are available to order today for sampling as packaged parts and bare die. NoMIS Power supports evaluation and design-in engagements, including guidance for transitioning from legacy IGBT-based platforms. Other package types are available on request.

To strengthen customer access across key medium-voltage and mission-critical markets—particularly aerospace and defense—Astute Group is an authorized distribution partner for NoMIS Power across Europe and additional global regions.

Showcasing at APEC 2026

NoMIS Power will be exhibiting at the IEEE Applied Power Electronics Conference and Exposition (APEC 2026), March 22–26, 2026, at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas. Visit Booth 2156 to discuss your application needs and explore how NoMIS Power's existing and future portfolio—or custom solutions—can support your system requirements.

About NoMIS Power

NoMIS Power develops Silicon Carbide (SiC) power semiconductors and packaging from 1200 V to 20 kV, supporting customers worldwide with regional supply options plus customization and licensing.

