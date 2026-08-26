Nooks Acquires FullyRamped; Founder Aaron Marks Joins Nooks to Advance Revenue Agent Platform

Acquisition adds proven agentic AI expertise and strengthens Nooks' product leadership as the company expands its Revenue Agent Platform across the revenue lifecycle

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nooks, the Revenue Agent Platform built to power the next generation of revenue teams, today announced it has acquired FullyRamped, an AI-native sales coaching platform known for its realistic AI roleplay agents. Aaron Marks, founder and CEO of FullyRamped, joins Nooks' Product team.

The acquisition comes as Nooks expands beyond its roots in outbound sales to build a broader platform for AI agents that work alongside sellers across the entire revenue lifecycle. Nooks is building the shared context, intelligence, and execution infrastructure that enables specialized agents to understand a company's business, coordinate with humans and other agents, and take action across all revenue workflows.

FullyRamped, founded in 2024, was an early example of what's now possible with AI agents. Its AI roleplay and coaching voice agents simulate hyper-realistic prospects, empowering sales and enablement leaders to scale coaching across large revenue teams.

That technical approach aligns closely with Nooks' broader vision for Revenue Agents: AI that can understand context, make decisions, interact naturally with people, and execute work as opposed to simply telling humans what to do next.

"Aaron has been building toward that future from a different angle, with agents sophisticated enough to understand context, interact dynamically with humans, and operate inside real revenue workflows," said Dan Lee, Co-Founder and CEO of Nooks. "Bringing that expertise to Nooks strengthens the team building our Revenue Agent Platform and accelerates our ambition to put agents to work across the entire revenue lifecycle."

Marks joins Nooks as the company continues to invest in the technical foundation and product leadership behind its Revenue Agent Platform. He will help shape the next generation of Nooks' agent capabilities and the platform infrastructure that enables humans and AI agents to work together across revenue organizations.

"I'm extremely impressed by the founders of Nooks, along with their vision and the team they've built. AI agents are becoming so powerful across all modalities and I can't wait to bring some incredible products to market together," said Aaron Marks, Founder and CEO of FullyRamped.

About Nooks

Nooks is the Revenue Agent Platform built to power the next generation of revenue teams. Unlike point AI tools that automate individual tasks, Nooks gives humans and AI agents a shared platform to execute revenue work together — with the context, intelligence, and infrastructure to take action across the revenue lifecycle. More than 1,800 companies, including Deel, Intercom, HubSpot, Rippling, Miro, and Replit, use Nooks to put AI agents to work across their revenue organizations.

SOURCE Nooks