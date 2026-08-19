Nooks Appoints Loreal Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer

Former Jasper CMO joins Nooks to lead category, brand and growth as the company expands it's Revenue Agent Platform.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nooks, the Revenue Agent Platform, today announced that Loreal Lynch has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer.

Lynch joins Nooks at a pivotal stage in the company's growth as it expands from its original outbound wedge into a multi-product platform spanning the revenue lifecycle. Nooks today serves more than 1,800 companies, including Deel, Cursor, ZoomInfo, HubSpot, Rippling and Notion.

Loreal Lynch joins Nooks as CMO.

As CMO, Lynch will lead Nooks' global marketing organization with a mandate spanning category creation, brand, product marketing, communications, growth and go-to-market strategy. She will focus in particular on establishing Revenue Agents as an emerging category and helping the market understand Nooks' expanding role across the revenue lifecycle.

"Loreal is joining us at exactly the right moment," said Dan Lee, co-founder and CEO of Nooks. "We've proven that we can build products customers love and create meaningful revenue outcomes. Now we're expanding rapidly beyond our original wedge, and we need to make sure the way the market understands Nooks keeps pace with what we're building. Loreal has helped build and scale category-defining businesses at Salesforce, Tableau, Stripe and Jasper. She knows what it takes to turn a major technology shift into a market that customers understand and a brand they want to be part of. I'm incredibly excited to have her on the team."

Nooks is expanding the Revenue Agent Platform across Inbound, Outbound, Deal Execution, Expansion, and Rep Performance, giving revenue teams a shared foundation for humans and AI agents to execute work together. The company's customer stories report outcomes including more than 3x pipeline sourced across customers, 50% faster rep ramp on average, and 10 hours saved per rep per week.

"The last several years have fundamentally changed how products are built and marketed with AI, but we've barely scratched the surface of what's possible in how products are sold," said Lynch. "Revenue teams have more data, insights and recommendations than ever before. The bottleneck isn't intelligence. It's execution. That's what makes the opportunity around Revenue Agents so compelling – and why I believe Nooks has the potential to define this category."

Lynch brings more than two decades of experience building and scaling categories and businesses at some of the technology industry's most influential companies. At Salesforce, she helped launch and scale its Business Intelligence & Analytics business before subsequently being appointed to lead Global Product Marketing for Tableau after its acquisition. She later led Global Brand & Demand Marketing at Stripe, helping accelerate the company's expansion into the enterprise. Most recently, as CMO of Jasper, she led the company's transformation from an AI content tool into an enterprise marketing platform, repositioning the business for the next era of enterprise AI.

Lynch joins Nooks as the company continues to invest across its leadership team and expand its platform, customer base and presence in the enterprise market.

About Nooks:

Nooks is the Revenue Agent Platform built to power the next generation of revenue teams. Unlike point AI tools that automate individual tasks, Nooks gives humans and AI agents a shared platform to execute revenue work together—with the context, intelligence, and infrastructure to take action across the revenue lifecycle. More than 1,800 companies, including Deel, Intercom, HubSpot, Rippling, Miro, and Replit, use Nooks to put AI agents to work across their revenue organizations.

To learn more, visit nooks.ai

SOURCE Nooks