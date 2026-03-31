Nordea Bank Abp: Repurchase of own shares on 31.03.2026

HELSINKI, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Nordea Bank Abp

Stock exchange release – Changes in company's own shares

31.03.2026 at 22.30 EET

Nordea Bank Abp (LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03) has on 31.03.2026 completed repurchases of own shares (ISIN: FI4000297767) as follows:

Trading venue (MIC Code) Number of shares Weighted average price / share, EUR* ** Total cost, EUR* ** XHEL 248,249 14.77 3,666,811.50 XSTO 180,754 14.75 2,665,818.88 XCSE 22,518 14.77 332,515.52 Total 451,521 14.76 6,665,145.90

* FX rate used: SEK to EUR 10.9753 and DKK to EUR 7.4726

** Rounded to two decimals

On 16 December 2025, Nordea announced a share buy-back programme of up to a maximum of EUR 500 million based on the authorisation granted by Nordea's Annual General Meeting 2025. The repurchase of own shares is executed in public trading in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

After the disclosed transactions, Nordea holds 3,846,319 treasury shares for capital optimisation purposes and 9,045,443 treasury shares for remuneration purposes.

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.

On behalf of Nordea Bank Abp,

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

For further information:

Ilkka Ottoila, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 7058

Media inquiries, +358 10 416 8023 or [email protected]

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SOURCE Nordea