Nordea provides update on expected timing for mid-year dividend

Nordea Bank Abp

Stock exchange release – Financial calendar

16 June 2026 at 15.00 EET

HELSINKI, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordea Bank Abp provides an update regarding the expected timing of the mid-year dividend based on the authorisation granted by Nordea's Annual General Meeting 2026. The Board of Directors is expected to decide on the mid-year dividend in connection with the publication of Nordea's second-quarter and half-year results 2026. Subject to decision by the Board of Directors, the record date is expected to be on or around 6 August with the payment date on or around 13 August 2026.

The amount, record date and payment date remain subject to the Board of Directors' decision. As previously communicated, Nordea plans to distribute the mid-year dividend for 2026, corresponding to approximately 50% of the Nordea Group's net profit for the six-month period ending on 30 June 2026. Subject to the decision by the Board of Directors, Nordea will communicate the confirmed timetable, including the relevant record date and payment date, in connection with the publication of the second-quarter and half-year results 2026.

For further information:

Ilkka Ottoila, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 7058

Media inquiries, +358 10 416 8023 or [email protected]

The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication through the agency of the contacts set out above, at 15.00 EET on 16 June 2026.

Nordea is a leading Nordic financial services group and the preferred choice for millions of customers across the region. For more than 200 years, we have proudly served as a trusted financial partner for individuals, families and businesses – enabling dreams and aspirations for a greater good. Our vision is to be the best-performing financial services group in the Nordics, accelerating through our scale, people and technology. The Nordea share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Copenhagen and Nasdaq Stockholm exchanges.

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SOURCE Nordea