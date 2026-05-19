Composition of Nordea's Shareholders' Nomination Board

HELSINKI, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Nordea Bank Abp

Stock exchange release – Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange

19 May 2026 at 11.30 EET

Nordea Bank Abp's Shareholders' Nomination Board has been appointed. The Nomination Board consists of the Chair of the Board of Directors and the four largest shareholders who on 30 April represent the largest number of voting rights and wish to participate in the work of the Nomination Board.

The members of the Nomination Board are:

Lars Ingemann Nielsen, Executive Vice President and CFO, Nordea-fonden

Niko Pakalén, Partner, Cevian Capital

Daniel Kristiansson, Governance and Stewardship Specialist, Alecta

Timo Sallinen, Director, Head of Listed Securities, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company

Sir Stephen Hester, Chair of the Board of Directors of Nordea Bank Abp

At its first meeting, the Nomination Board elected Niko Pakalén as Chair of the Nomination Board.

On the basis of shareholdings as at 30 April 2026, the appointed shareholders represented approximately 9.36 per cent of all shares and votes in the company.

The Annual General Meeting of Nordea has established a Nomination Board responsible for preparing proposals to the General Meeting for the election and remuneration of the Chair and members of the Board of Directors as well as other duties assigned in its Charter. The Nomination Board is constituted annually and comprises four members nominated by the largest shareholders in terms of votes who wish to participate and the Chair of the Board of Directors of the company. The mandate of the Nomination Board is to continue until a new Nomination Board is appointed.

For further information:

Ilkka Ottoila, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 7058

Media inquiries, +358 10 416 8023 or [email protected]

The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication through the agency of the contacts set out above, at 11.30 EET 19 May 2026.

We are a universal bank with a 200-year history of supporting and growing the Nordic economies – enabling dreams and aspirations for a greater good. Every day, we work to support our customers' financial development, delivering best-in-class omnichannel customer experiences and driving sustainable change. The Nordea share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Copenhagen and Nasdaq Stockholm exchanges. Read more about us at nordea.com.

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SOURCE Nordea