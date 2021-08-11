North America Cold Storage Market Report 2021: Technological Advancements in Warehouses are Stimulating Market Growth - Forecast to 2028

DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Cold Storage Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Warehouse (Private & Semi Private, Public), by Construction, by Temperature (Chilled, Frozen), by Application, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America cold storage market size is expected to reach $86.48 Billion by 2028 expanding at a CAGR of 10.7%

Technological advancements in cold storage warehouses are stimulating the growth of the market. Increasing automation is changing the conventional warehouse operations, enabling companies to maximize their output. Growing penetration of robotics applications, automated material handling equipment, and high-speed conveyor systems help in achieving the order accuracy.



Rising awareness concerning the low ozone depletion potential (ODP) and low global warming potential (GWP) refrigerants to tackle environmental and social facets along with increasing demand for energy-efficient natural refrigerants are the key factors driving the market. Inorganic refrigerants such as ammonia, CO2, and hydrocarbon-based refrigerants are the most popular natural refrigerants that are being increasingly preferred by end users for their energy efficiency, low cost, and low GDP & ODP.



High running costs, capital investment, and scalability of different picking methods are the key factors restraining the market over the projected period. Additionally, advanced automation, software system, and high-tech advancements in tracking systems and warehousing have led to high requirements for skilled labor. Dearth of skilled labor can restrict the market from realizing its utmost potential.



Compared to other revenue-generation streams for real-estate firms, the North America cold storage construction market is smaller in size. From the owner's perspective, potential developers and real-estate firms may want to consider investing in cold storage facilities owing to their growing population in the region.

Furthermore, there will be a bidding war among investors to acquire Class A (high-quality or newly-constructed building located in central business areas and draws the highest rent) traditional warehouse space in the U.S. and Canada. To avoid such situation, real-estate firms can invest in developing a class B (older than class A buildings and draws less rent compared to class A) warehouse as the cold storage facility.



Key companies operating in the market are Lineage Logistics; Americold Logistics LLC; Burris Logistics, Inc.; Cloverleaf Cold Storage Company; and VersaCold Logistics Services. In addition to cold storage services, market players are providing value-added activities such as food processing and harvesting to increase the product life of fresh foods.



North America Cold Storage Market Report Highlights

Service providers have enhanced their efforts to safeguard temperature-controlled products from potential tampering or any malicious actions with food products.

The close proximity of warehouses to transportation hubs such as airports, seaports, and major highway interchanges is likely to enable service providers to improve their efficiency by shipping products on time.

Stringent government regulations are encouraging manufacturers to develop rigorous practices and service providers to make investments for improving their infrastructure in order to obtain safety certifications.

In 2016, the frozen segment held the largest share in terms of revenue in the North America market and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period.

market and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Robust growth of the pharmaceutical industry and increasing stringency of standards pertaining to food safety have enhanced the cold storage capacity of Canada by around 8 percent over the last two years.

by around 8 percent over the last two years. Some of the industry participants include Americold Logistics LLC; Burris Logistics, Inc.; Cloverleaf Cold Storage Company; Lineage Logistics; VersaCold Logistics Services; and Henningsen Cold Storage Company..

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot

2.2 North America Cold Storage - Industry Snapshot & Key Buying Criteria, 2017 - 2028

2.3 North America Cold Storage Market Outlook

2.4 North America Cold Storage Segmental Outlook



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1 Parent Market Outlook - Cold Chain Market

3.2 North America Cold Storage Market Penetration & Growth Prospects Mapping

3.3 North America Cold Storage Market Dynamics

3.3.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.1 Increasing technological advancements in cold storage warehouses

3.3.1.2 Increasing IT spending in cold storage logistics

3.3.1.3 Low-carbon design, environmental auditing, and crafty construction of cold storage warehouses

3.3.1.4 Growing organized retail demand

3.3.2 Market Restraint/Challenge Analysis

3.3.2.1 High capital investment and lack of skilled labor

3.3.3 Market Opportunity Analysis

3.3.3.1 Expansion of food retail chains

3.4 North America Cold Storage Market - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5 North America Cold Storage Market - PEST Analysis

3.6 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.6.1 Development of New Cold Storage Facilities

3.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.6.3 Partnerships and Collaborations

3.7 Impact of COVID-19 on North America cold storage Market

3.7.1 Overview

3.7.2 Short-term Impact Analysis

3.7.3 Long-term Impact Analysis

3.8 List of Key Players with Cold Storage Capacity - 2020 (North America)

3.9 Regulatory Framework for Chilled and Frozen Food

3.9.1 U.S.

3.9.2 Canada

3.9.3 Mexico



Chapter 4 Warehouse Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 North America Cold Storage Market, By Warehouse Type, 2020 & 2028

4.2 Private & Semi-private

4.3 Public



Chapter 5 Construction Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 North America Cold Storage Market, By Construction Type, 2020 & 2028

5.2 Bulk Storage

5.3 Production Stores

5.4 Ports



Chapter 6 Temperature Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 North America Cold Storage Market, By Temperature, 2020 & 2028

6.2 Chilled

6.3 Frozen



Chapter 7 Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 North America Cold Storage Market, By Application, 2020 & 2028

7.2 Fruits & Vegetables

7.3 Dairy

7.4 Fish, Meat & Seafood

7.5 Processed Food

7.6 Pharmaceuticals



Chapter 8 Country Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1 North America Cold Storage Market, By Country, 2020 & 2028



Chapter 9 Competitive Analysis

9.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

9.2 Company/Competition Categorization

9.3 Vendor Landscape

9.4 Market Position Analysis

9.5 Competitive Dashboard Analysis



Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Company Overview

10.2 Financial Performance

10.3 Product Benchmarking

10.4 Strategic Initiatives

Americold Logistics LLC

Agro Merchant Group LLC

Burris Logistics, Inc.

Cloverleaf Cold Storage

Henningsen Cold Storage Company

Kloosterboer

Lineage Logistics, LLC

Nordic Logistics

Preferred Freezer

Swire Group

United States Cold Storage, Inc.

VersaCold Logistics Services

Wabash National

