North America Home Beer Brewing Machine Market 2020-2026 - Includes Profiles of LG Electronics, Brewie Company, MiniBrew, and PicoBrew Among Others

The North American Home Beer Brewing Machine Market is expected to witness market growth of 12.7% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026).

People are opting for several reasons to make their beer. To save a higher cost of purchasing commercially equivalent beverages, many people opt for homebrew. Brewing domestically also allows one the ability to change the ingredients according to one's own taste, create beverages that are unavailable on the open market, or drinks that may contain fewer calories or less or more alcohol.

Brewing beer requires microbial activities at each step, from the processing of raw materials and malting to stability. In addition, the formation of beer is due to traditional food fermentation. Home beer brewing machines are preferred on several occasions by clients who plan house parties for drinks. These devices are available in myriad sizes, and they can be easily deployed. In turn, consumers use the home beer brewing equipment for the small-scale production and storage of beer.



The home beer brewing kit has several disadvantages that may impact the product's demand. Brewing beer is not as easy as it seems; at the time of raw materials calculation customers must be very careful. Incorrect calculation of the raw materials will change the beer's flavor and even affect the carbonation rate. Brewing beer takes up time, from 1 to 2 months. This is costly to set up and mount the brewing system as opposed to purchasing beer from the store. Brewing large quantities of beer can cause consumers to become obsessed with it, and may encourage them to have more beer, leading to addiction.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stakeholders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include LG Electronics, Inc. (LG Corporation), Brewie Company, MiniBrew B.V., PicoBrew, Inc., Speidel Tank- und Behlterbau GmbH, WilliamsWarn Ltd., Home Brew West, Kickstarter, PBC, BrewJacket, LLC, and AIBrew Corp.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 North America Home Beer Brewing Machine Market, by Product

1.4.2 North America Home Beer Brewing Machine Market, by Mode of Operation

1.4.3 North America Home Beer Brewing Machine Market, by Country

1.5 Methodology for the Research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. North America Home Beer Brewing Machine Market by Product

3.1 North America Mini Brewer Market by Country

3.2 North America Full-size Brewer Market by Country



Chapter 4. North America Home Beer Brewing Machine Market by Mode of Operation

4.1 North America Automatic Market by Country

4.2 North America Manual Market by Country



Chapter 5. North America Home Beer Brewing Machine Market by Country

5.1 US Home Beer Brewing Machine Market

5.1.1 US Home Beer Brewing Machine Market by Product

5.1.2 US Home Beer Brewing Machine Market by Mode of Operation

5.2 Canada Home Beer Brewing Machine Market

5.3 Mexico Home Beer Brewing Machine Market

5.4 Rest of North America Home Beer Brewing Machine Market



Chapter 6. Company Profiles

6.1 LG Electronics, Inc. (LG Corporation)

6.1.1 Company Overview

6.1.2 Financial Analysis

6.1.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis

6.1.4 Research & Development Expenses

6.1.5 Recent Strategies & Developments

6.1.5.1 Product Launches & Product Expansions

6.2 Brewie Company

6.3 MiniBrew B.V.

6.4 PicoBrew, Inc.

6.5 Speidel Tank- und Behlterbau GmbH

6.6 WilliamsWarn Ltd.

6.7 Home Brew West

6.8 Kickstarter, PBC

6.9 BrewJacket, LLC

6.10 AlBrew Corp.



