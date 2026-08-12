NORTH AMERICAN MINING SECURES MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSIONS

Multi-year contract extensions reflect customer confidence and further strengthen the foundation for long-term growth

MEDLEY, Fla., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Mining® announced today it has executed two multi-year contract extensions with established customers in Florida and Arkansas. The agreements build on long-standing customer relationships and support North American Mining's strategy of growing a diversified portfolio of long-term mining contracts.

Together, these contract extensions position North American Mining to support growing infrastructure demand through nearly 5 million tons of annual aggregate production.

North American Mining executed a 20-year contract extension with a long-standing central Florida customer, doubling the previous agreement term. The extension continues dragline mining services at two limestone quarries while deploying higher-capacity equipment to improve efficiency and increase production. The quarries are expected to produce approximately 3 million to 4 million tons annually.

In southwest Arkansas, North American Mining executed a four-year contract extension with a long-term sand and gravel customer. This operation is expected to produce approximately 800,000 tons annually.

"Long-term partnerships are earned through performance," said Phillip Berry, President of North American Mining. "These renewals reflect the trust our customers place in our people and our ability to reliably deliver materials they depend on. Over time, our teams become deeply integrated into our customers' operations, giving us a strong understanding of their needs and creating lasting value for both organizations. Agreements like these provide a strong foundation for continued growth as we expand our contract mining business and support our customers' long-term success."

About North American Mining

North American Mining is a leading provider of specialized mining services for producers of industrial minerals. Learn more at namining.com. North American Mining is a business within NACCO Natural Resources®, a subsidiary of NACCO Industries® (NYSE: NC).

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries® brings natural resources to life by delivering aggregates, minerals, reliable fuels and environmental solutions through its robust portfolio of NACCO Natural Resources businesses. Learn more about our companies at www.nacco.com or get investor information at ir.nacco.com.

SOURCE North American Mining and NACCO Industries