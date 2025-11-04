NORTH AMERICAN MINING® AWARDED MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT SUPPORTING EVERGLADES RESTORATION

Advances growth into large-scale civil infrastructure projects

MEDLEY, Fla., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Mining has been awarded a new multi-year contract in Palm Beach County, Florida, to provide dragline excavation services for a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers project in the Florida Everglades. This represents a strategic expansion of our services into large-scale civil infrastructure projects, in addition to our legacy aggregates mining business. It also provides an opportunity to showcase the efficiency and environmental advantages of the new and fully AC-electric-drive MTECK draglines – a key factor in our selection for the project.

Our customer, Thalle Construction, was selected by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the South Florida Water Management District to participate in the Central Everglades Planning Project. North American Mining will provide excavation services to move more than 25 million tons of material needed to construct a 17.75-mile embankment dam and various spillways as part of this project.

NACCO Natural Resources®, which includes North American Mining, operates the largest dragline fleet in the United States. North American Mining partnered in the development of the MTECK draglines and serves as the exclusive MTECK distributor in 48 U.S. states through our subsidiary, Strata Equipment Solutions (www.strataes.com). The expansion of our fleet to include the new MTECK draglines, with enhanced efficiency, safety and power source features, reflects our dedication to innovation and operational excellence.

"We are proud that our focus on providing the highest standards of safety, efficiency and environmental responsibility contributed to securing this new contract," said Phil Berry, President of North American Mining. "We are confident our MTECK draglines will help us deliver exceptional performance in support of our customer and this vital restoration effort."

For more information about North American Mining, visit our website at www.namining.com

About North American Mining

North American Mining is a leading provider of specialized mining services for producers of industrial minerals.

North American Mining is a business within NACCO Natural Resources, a subsidiary of NACCO Industries® (NYSE: NC).

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries® brings natural resources to life by delivering aggregates, minerals, reliable fuels and environmental solutions through its robust portfolio of NACCO Natural Resources businesses. Learn more about our companies at www.nacco.com or get investor information at ir.nacco.com.

