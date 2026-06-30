North Island Credit Union Launches School Backpack Drive In Partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego

Credit Union Branches Accepting Donations of New Backpacks for Elementary and Middle School Students

SAN DIEGO, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- North Island Credit Union has launched its annual school backpack drive in partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego, inviting the community to help local elementary and middle school students start the new school year prepared and confident.

Now in its sixth year, the partnership helps provide students with new backpacks filled with essential school supplies before the fall school year.

Through July 17, community members can donate new backpacks appropriate for elementary and middle school students at any North Island Credit Union branch in San Diego County. A complete list of North Island Credit Union locations is available here.

"A new backpack filled with school supplies can make a meaningful difference for a student walking into the first day of school," said North Island Credit Union President/CEO Steve O'Connell. "We're proud to continue our partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego to help local kids feel prepared, supported and excited to learn. We invite our members and community to join us in making the start of the school year a little brighter for students across San Diego."

Donated backpacks should be new and appropriate for elementary/middle school students. North Island Credit Union will fill each donated backpack with essential school supplies, and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego will distribute them to Club kids in need before the start of the school year.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego provides quality youth programs and guidance in a safe, affordable and fun environment for kids ages 5-18 at 22 community-based sites countywide. Through its Back 2 School Drive, Club members receive the basic supplies they need to begin the school year ready to succeed.

More information about North Island Credit Union's School Backpack Drive in partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego can be found here.

About North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union

California Credit Union is a federally chartered credit union founded in 1933 with assets of nearly $5.4 billion, over 200,000 members and 25 retail branches. Named a Forbes Best-In-State Credit Union in 2024 & 2025, California Credit Union membership is available to community members and businesses nationwide. The credit union operates in San Diego and Riverside Counties as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. Federally insured by the NCUA, the credit union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. With a Low Income Designation, California Credit Union offers inclusive products and services to build financial stability in our underserved communities, including a checking account certified as meeting the Bank On National Account Standards. California Federal Credit Union operates as California Credit Union. Visit northisland.ccu.com for more information or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @northislandcu.

SOURCE North Island Credit Union