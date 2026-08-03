North Island Credit Union Launches Annual Book Drive For San Diego Students

Community Invited to Donate New Books Throughout August to Support Childhood Literacy

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- North Island Credit Union is once again partnering with ABC 10News to help inspire a love of reading by collecting new books for elementary school students throughout San Diego County. Now in its fifth year, the annual book drive supports the station's "Storytime" childhood literacy campaign, helping place books in the hands of children who may have limited access to reading materials at home.

Throughout the month of August, community members are invited to donate new books for kindergarten through elementary school-aged children at any North Island Credit Union branch in San Diego County. All donated books will be distributed to students attending local Title 1 schools, helping expand access to books beyond the classroom.

"Books can introduce children to new ideas, strengthen their confidence and inspire a lifelong interest in learning," said North Island Credit Union President/CEO Steve O'Connell. "We are proud to continue this partnership with ABC 10News and help more local students experience the joy of having books of their own. We invite our members and neighbors to join us by donating a book and helping encourage the next generation of readers."

Book donations may be dropped off at the following North Island Credit Union branches:

7968 El Cajon Blvd, La Mesa

9119 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego

9420 Mira Mesa Blvd, San Diego

Naval Air Base, Saufley St Bldg. 318, San Diego

10549 Scripps Poway Pkwy, San Diego

45 N. Broadway, Chula Vista

5898 Copley Dr, San Diego

1101 Palm Ave, Imperial Beach

884 Eastlake Pkwy, Chula Vista

301 N. Magnolia Ave, El Cajon

1230 Auto Park Way, Escondido

39168 Winchester Road, Murrieta

A complete list of North Island Credit Union branch locations is available here. Monetary donations are also accepted here and will be used to purchase books for local students in need.

About Storytime

"Storytime" is a partnership between North Island Credit Union and ABC 10News focused on promoting childhood literacy. With support from the San Diego Council on Literacy, monthly mini book fairs are held at Title 1 schools across San Diego County, providing students in underserved communities with free books to take home and encouraging reading beyond the classroom.

The E.W. Scripps Company, which includes KGTV ABC10, sponsors an annual "If You Give a Child a Book…" childhood literacy campaign in collaboration with the Scripps Howard Fund, members of the Scripps family and the communities it serves. Since the campaign began in 2016, it has distributed more than one million books.

About North Island Credit Union, a Division of California Credit Union

California Credit Union is a federally chartered credit union founded in 1933 with assets of nearly $5.4 billion, over 200,000 members and 25 retail branches. Named a Forbes Best-In-State Credit Union in 2024 & 2025, California Credit Union membership is available to community members and businesses nationwide. The credit union operates in San Diego and Riverside Counties as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. Federally insured by the NCUA, the credit union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. With a Low Income Designation, California Credit Union offers inclusive products and services to build financial stability in our underserved communities, including a checking account certified as meeting the Bank On National Account Standards. California Federal Credit Union operates as California Credit Union. Visit northisland.ccu.com for more information or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @northislandcu.

SOURCE North Island Credit Union