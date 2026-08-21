North Miami Police Department Deploys Mark43 to Drive Efficiency, Data-Driven Policing, and Safer Communities

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The North Miami Police Department (NMPD) has launched on Mark43, the leading cloud-native public safety operations platform, bringing its dispatch, records, analytics and mobile operations together on one modern, cloud-native system. Serving more than 60,000 residents across 10 square miles, the department's 125 sworn officers and 30 professional staff are now operating on an upgraded technology platform designed to enhance efficiency, visibility, resiliency, and service to the community.

Under the leadership of Chief Cherise G. Gause, NMPD developed a Five-Year Strategic Plan that represents its collective vision and goals for a more proactive police department, anchored by a core commitment to leveraging modern technology to enhance efficiency and public safety. "This upgrade isn't just for the Police Department; it's for the entire City of North Miami," shared Chief Gause. "As the City of North Miami has continued to grow and evolve over the years, so have the operational and technology needs of our Police Department. As such, it became important to transition to a more modern platform that can better support our officers, improve efficiency, and meet the expectations of a growing community. This new system now gives our officers the tools they need to work more efficiently and safely. With Mark43, we have real-time data at our fingertips, allowing us to provide the most efficient, accurate information possible to support our community."

Bob Hughes, CEO of Mark43, shared, "Florida agencies are increasingly investing in modern public safety technology to better serve their communities, and we're proud to help meet that demand. Chief Gause and the North Miami Police Department's commitment to operational excellence and community safety make them an outstanding partner as they build a more efficient and resilient future."

For agencies in South Florida, resilient technology is essential. As hurricanes and severe weather threaten local infrastructure year-over-year, agencies risk losing power and disruptions to the systems that keep their communities safe. By upgrading to a cloud-native platform, NMPD ensures its mission critical systems remain stable and connected even if on-premises environments are compromised. Built in the AWS GovCloud, Mark43 provides the highest level of resiliency, connectivity, and security to keep officers and the community safe during all conditions.

"Resiliency is always something we must consider, especially during hurricane season. Knowing that our systems will now remain operational despite any potential local disruptions is important. Mark43's cloud-native architecture gives us a level of stability, security, and continuity that is required for our work and keeping our community safe," shared Chief Gause.

The NMPD will utilize a number of products from Mark43's innovative portfolio:

The interoperability of Mark43 CAD and RMS will ensure all users, from telecommunicators and investigators to command staff, share the same source of truth.

Mark43 RMS streamlines and automates NMPD's reporting workflows, reducing errors, and improving efficiency.

With the automated reporting and real-time dashboards within Mark43 Insights, leaders, analysts, and investigators gain instant insights into emerging trends and resource needs.

Mark43 OnScene enables NMPD to work more safely and effectively from the field.

North Miami Police Department joins surrounding agencies including Coral Gables Police Department, Miami Gardens Police Department, Bay Harbor Islands Police Department, Venice Police Department, Boynton Beach Police Department, Fort Myers Police Department, and Miami Springs Police Department on the Mark43 Public Safety Platform.

To learn more, visit www.mark43.com.

About Mark43

Mark43 brings modern technology to enhance public safety, making state, local and federal agencies faster, smarter, and their communities safer. Its integrated Records Management System, Computer-Aided Dispatch, and Data Analytics form the backbone of a unified, real-time public safety operating platform to streamline workflows, improve response times, and foster collaboration. Trusted by over 300 agencies, Mark43 increases effectiveness and efficiency amid rising demands and limited resources. By supporting first responders with innovative tools, AI technology, and a strong cybersecurity foundation, Mark43 equips public safety agencies to address the challenges of today and tomorrow. To learn more visit www.mark43.com.

About the City of North Miami

Incorporated in 1926 and currently celebrating its centennial anniversary, the City of North Miami is nestled in the northeast of Miami-Dade County and is one of the 10 largest municipalities in the county. With more than 60,000 residents, North Miami is one of the most diverse municipalities in Florida, with a rich tapestry of communities contributing traditions, languages, and cultures that shape the city's distinctive character and spirit. The City is home to Oleta River State Park, the largest urban park in the Florida State Park system; the nationally accredited Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA); and the Biscayne Bay Campus of Florida International University, all which exemplify the dynamic quality of life rooted in community and opportunity offered in North Miami. More information about the City can be found at www.NorthMiamiFL.gov.

SOURCE Mark43