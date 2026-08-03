North Star Capital Fund: High Returns Backed by Real Assets. Now Open to New Investors!

CONCORD, Calif., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The North Star Capital Fund LLC (the "Fund") expects continued success as it wraps up the 2nd quarter of 2026, reaffirming its standing as a financially stable and sound construction fund built to perform well through changing market cycles and uncertain times

California's housing market is showing renewed strength. The California Association of Realtors reported that the statewide median home price reached a new record of $914,810 in April 2026, with existing single-family home sales up 4.1% year-over-year, the strongest annual sales growth in seven months! As traditional lenders continue to pull back from construction and bridge lending, there exists a great opportunity for patient and well-capitalized private lenders like The North Star Capital Fund to continue to make more profitable and secure loans. One reason the California market is bouncing back is that nonfarm payroll has been growing more slowly, while the unemployment rate has held near historic lows, at 4.2%. A labor market that remains resilient, even as growth cools, will continue to support housing demand and buyer confidence, which are two key fundamentals that underpin the Fund's real estate-backed loan portfolio.

North Star Capital Fund's Management Team is led by a team whose combined decades of experience in real estate lending, investment, and operations underpin the Fund's disciplined approach:

John Simonse, Fund Manager, oversees Investor relations, portfolio management and the overall health of the Fund. With nearly 30 years of construction fund management experience, John's expertise in guiding the Fund line k the Fund's ship steering straight through smooth and stormy seas

Mathias Coordes oversees loan origination, credit structuring, and portfolio management for the Fund. With nearly 30 years of experience in real estate lending, investment, and development, Matt brings a disciplined, hands-on approach to sourcing, underwriting, and executing construction and bridge financing opportunities.

Amanda Joseph, Director of Operations, has driven the Fund's operations and growth for nearly 5 years. She manages daily operations with a strong emphasis on transparency, discipline, accuracy, and investor services

North Star Capital Fund's principal objective is to preserve investor principal and deliver consistent high returns, primarily through investments in first-lien deeds of trust secured by California real estate. The Fund's lending discipline is built around consistent guardrails. The Fund focuses primarily on first-lien, real estate–secured deeds of trust, and every loan is underwritten with common-sense, conservative loan-to-value ratios designed to protect principal even in a downturn. As a portfolio lender, the Fund originates and holds loans to maturity, rather than continuously funding and selling loans for quick turnover, which generate higher short-term yield but carries significantly more risk in shifting markets. The Fund also strives to maintain diversification and avoids concentrating more than a set percentage of its capital in any single loan or borrower relationship, thus spreading any potential risk over multiple assets, reducing its exposure to any one event. Lending is concentrated in markets the Management Team knows well, the greater Los Angeles area and the San Francisco Bay Area which have sound demographics, high employment, diverse economies, and strict zoning controls. Finally, every Fund loan passes through the Fund's Loan Committee, with the Management Team monitoring interest reserves, sponsor track record, and downside scenarios throughout the life of each loan.

In a market where traditional banks don't offer solutions, and where many private lenders lean on aggressive fund-and-sell strategies to chase short-term yield, North Star Capital Fund can excel by being built differently. Fund leadership and their families are meaningfully invested alongside Fund Members, and the Management Team will not lend on a project it would not personally invest in. The Fund also operates under a formal Operating Agreement, quarterly reporting, bi annual audits, and an active Loan Committee, providing the kind of transparent, structured governance and continuity that many private lending platforms lack.

With a strong loan pipeline heading into the third quarter, The North Star Capital Fund LLC remains open for investment and is actively welcoming new investors to join its growing base. The Fund is also always happy to accept and warmly welcomes referrals from its existing investors, whose continued trust and word-of-mouth support have been central to its growth.

If you're interested in joining Mr. Simonse and his team, please contact Amanda Joseph at 925-603-0433.

SOURCE The North Star Capital Fund LLC