North Star Capital Fund is Tried, Tested & True - Now Open for Investment

CONCORD, Calif., Dec. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The North Star Capital Fund LLC (the "Fund") continues to focus exclusively on real estate–backed loans secured by Deeds of Trust. The Fund emphasizes common sense underwriting and utilizes conservative loan-to-value ratios. The Fund is a portfolio lender, which means it funds and holds loans to maturity. The Fund model does not employ a strategy of continuing to fund and sell loans within a short period of time, which can result in a higher return but is also overly risky in changing markets. This orderly strategy is designed to provide investors with a safer investment and peace of mind in a shifting economic landscape. John W. Simonse, Fund Manager, says, "As market conditions evolve, our commitment to disciplined lending and risk management remains unchanged. This approach positions North Star Capital Fund as a compelling option for investors seeking consistent income and a high level of security. "

For the third quarter of 2025, The Fund recorded a noteworthy 13.6% average APR net return for Fund Members who have reinvested or "rolled over" all distributions since inception. The Fund's quarterly returns continue to remain within its target return range of 8–10% APR, and Fund management expects future returns to be in the upper end of its target range.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, job growth has remained resilient while unemployment continues to hover near record lows, helping to keep recessionary concerns at bay. Mr. Simonse further supports these findings, stating, "A strong labor market is highly beneficial to our business, as it directly supports buyer confidence and housing demand—both of which are key fundamentals for real estate-backed lending. When combined with banks pulling back from construction and bridge lending, this environment creates attractive opportunities for private lenders such as The North Star Capital Fund."

This year, The North Star team—comprised of John Simonse (Fund Manager), Matt Coordes (Director of Loan Origination and Underwriting), and Amanda Joseph (Director of Operations)—has demonstrated consistent, proven results. The team prides itself on exceptional customer service, transparent communication, and a clear mission: to generate dependable returns by lending with integrity, using local market expertise with conservative loan structures, and keeping a steadfast focus on protecting investor equity.

Mr. Simonse emphasizes the Fund's "by-the-book" approach. "My favorite guidelines for lending are old-fashioned but tried and true. I will never lend any money on a project that we cannot finish if necessary. I will also never lend any investor money on a loan I wouldn't personally put money into myself." This is validated by Mr. Simonse and his family comprising the largest investment group in the Fund. He also limits lending to markets he is familiar with, which are the greater Los Angeles area and the San Francisco Bay Area. Mr. Simonse does not lend out of state and prefers areas with sound demographics, high employment, diverse economies, and strict zoning controls.

John Simonse has been managing real estate construction funds for 26 years. He is one of the few real estate fund loan managers still in business who has managed a fund successfully through the Great Recession. Mr. Simonse states, "I know how to survive a market downturn and navigate through difficult times." He adds, "As we enter the New Year, we plan to maintain our disciplined lending methodology while continuing to provide the transparency our investors value."

With strong forward momentum, the North Star Capital Fund LLC will forge ahead. If you're interested in joining Mr. Simonse and his team, the Fund remains open for investment.

Please contact Amanda Joseph at 925-603-0433, [email protected]

SOURCE The North Star Capital Fund LLC