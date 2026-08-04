Northeast Delta Human Services Authority Launches Evidence to Practice Research Institute

New initiative will strengthen behavioral health, addiction recovery, prevention, disability services, and community wellness across Northeast Louisiana

MONROE, La., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Northeast Delta Human Services Authority (NEDHSA) is proud to announce the launch of the Evidence to Practice Research Institute (the Institute), a transformative initiative designed to strengthen behavioral health, addiction recovery, prevention, developmental disability services, and overall wellness throughout Northeast Louisiana.

The Institute will serve as the research, evaluation, and innovation arm of NEDHSA, helping ensure that programs and services are grounded in evidence, informed by data, and responsive to the real needs of the communities the agency serves.

The Institute builds on the foundation established years ago through NEDHSA's Analytics Department, established under the leadership of Dr. Monteic A. Sizer, Executive Director of NEDHSA. That early investment in data, analytics, and evidence-informed decision-making laid the groundwork for NEDHSA's continued evolution toward a more comprehensive research and evaluation infrastructure. The Institute expands upon that foundation by bringing together research, data analytics, program evaluation, innovation, and strategic partnerships to translate knowledge into measurable improvements in health and well-being.

"For years, NEDHSA has worked to transform lives by integrating behavioral health, primary care, prevention, and social support services," said Dr. Sizer. "We have built innovative programs, strengthened community partnerships, and expanded access to care for some of our region's most vulnerable citizens. Today, we take that work even further."

The Evidence to Practice Research Institute will focus on studying what works, improving outcomes, and designing innovative solutions tailored to the unique social and health challenges facing Northeast Louisiana. Through applied research and strategic partnerships, the Institute will support initiatives that improve both individual and community well-being.

Key priorities of the Institute include:

Conducting applied research focused on maternal health, mental health, addiction, trauma, developmental disabilities, and social determinants of health

Evaluating and improving programs to ensure measurable and meaningful outcomes

Translating research into practice so evidence-based models reach the people who need them most

Building partnerships with universities, healthcare systems, schools, insurance providers, and community organizations

Developing innovative pilot programs that can be expanded across the region and state

Strengthening internal and external data systems to support real-time decision-making and accountability

Pursuing federal, state, and philanthropic funding opportunities to advance research initiatives

Coordinating a regional Grand Rounds training initiative to support workforce development and professional education

According to Dr. Sizer, the Institute represents more than a research center—it reflects a long-term commitment to excellence, transparency, innovation, and continuous improvement.

"This Institute is an investment in the health, safety, and economic vitality of Northeast Louisiana," Dr. Sizer said. "It is a promise to our citizens that we will continue to lead with compassion, integrity, and purpose. Our region deserves the best, and with this Institute, we are ensuring that the best is exactly what they will receive."

NEDHSA officials say the Institute will also create new opportunities for collaboration with regional and statewide partners as the agency continues working to build healthier individuals, stronger families, and more resilient communities.

"I look forward to working alongside our partners, stakeholders, and community members as we advance this transformative effort," Dr. Sizer said. "Together, we will continue building a region where individuals and families can thrive emotionally, physically, socially, and economically."

About Northeast Delta Human Services Authority

Northeast Delta Human Services Authority serves residents across Northeast Louisiana through an integrated system of behavioral health, developmental disability, and prevention services designed to improve the health and well-being of individuals, families, and communities.

For more information, visit nedeltahsa.org.

SOURCE Northeast Delta Human Services Authority