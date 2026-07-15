NEDHSA and Louisiana Love Home for Children Partner to Expand Behavioral Health Services and Support Survivors of Human Trafficking

MONROE, La., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Delta Human Services Authority (NEDHSA) has entered into a new partnership with Louisiana Love Home for Children to expand access to behavioral health services, prevention programming, and integrated care for girls residing at the organization while strengthening regional efforts to prevent human trafficking and support survivors.

Through a newly signed Memorandum of Understanding, NEDHSA has committed support to behavioral health and integrated care services to residents of Louisiana Love Home, along with evidence-based prevention education, substance use prevention programming, grief counseling, and more.

For NEDHSA, the partnership reflects a broader commitment to addressing the underlying factors that place children and adolescents at increased risk for exploitation, substance misuse, trauma, and poor health outcomes.

"Children who have experienced trauma deserve more than treatment. They deserve hope, stability, and every opportunity to heal," said Dr. Monteic A. Sizer, Executive Director of Northeast Delta Human Services Authority. "This partnership allows us to meet these young women where they are by providing integrated behavioral healthcare, prevention services, and ongoing support that addresses the whole person. Our goal is not simply to respond to crises, but to help prevent them while empowering young people to build healthy, successful futures."

"We are truly honored and excited to begin this meaningful partnership between Northeast Delta Human Services Authority (HSA) and Louisiana Love Home for Children," said Sharon Pleasant, Executive Director of Louisiana Love Home. "Together, we are committed to providing compassionate, trauma-informed services that empower the young women we serve with hope, healing, and the support they deserve. This collaboration represents the power of community coming together to strengthen resources, raise awareness about the realities of sex trafficking, and create lasting change. We are grateful for the expertise and services HSA will bring to our girls as we work side by side to promote healing and resilience. We look forward to building a stronger, safer community through education, advocacy, and prevention. Together, we are not only changing lives-we are helping create a future where every survivor is seen, supported, and empowered to thrive."

Under the agreement, NEDHSA's Integrated Care team will provide individualized behavioral health services based on each resident's assessed needs, including counseling, care coordination, and referrals as appropriate. The partnership also includes Prevention and Wellness programming designed to educate and empower young people.

Louisiana Love Home for Children provides a safe, supportive residential environment for girls who have experienced trauma, including survivors of human trafficking. By integrating behavioral healthcare and prevention services directly into the residential setting, the partnership reduces barriers to care while ensuring young women have timely access to the support they need.

In addition to providing clinical and prevention services, the organizations will collaborate throughout the year on community awareness initiatives and outreach events focused on recovery, prevention, wellness, and human trafficking awareness. Louisiana Love Home will also partner with NEDHSA to promote community initiatives, including Art Is Medicine, Recovery Month activities, the Annual Opioid Summit, and the Youth Summit.

The partnership further strengthens NEDHSA's commitment to building a comprehensive regional system of care through collaboration with community organizations that share a common vision of improving lives through prevention, treatment, recovery, and education.

About NEDHSA

Northeast Delta Human Services Authority serves residents across 12 parishes in Northeast Louisiana through an integrated system of behavioral health, developmental disabilities, prevention, wellness, and community-based services. NEDHSA's mission is to improve quality of life and create pathways to wellness, recovery, and resilience for individuals, families, and communities.

About Louisiana Love Home for Children

Louisiana Love Home for Children is a faith-based nonprofit organization dedicated to providing a safe, stable, and nurturing environment for children and families in need. Through residential care, family support, mentoring, educational enrichment, and community partnerships, the organization promotes healing, personal growth, and long-term well-being. By empowering children and strengthening families, Louisiana Love Home for Children helps build brighter futures and healthier communities across Northeast Louisiana.

SOURCE Northeast Delta Human Services Authority