Northeast Semi-Finalists Announced In The 2018 Eggland's Best "America's Best Recipe" Contest

Eggland's Best is now calling on all EB fans to help determine which Northeast recipe will be named "Best in Region," and have the chance to win the $10,000 Grand Prize. From now through July 3, consumers can visit the EB website and vote for their favorite Northeast recipe.

"After the first round of judging, we could not be more thrilled with the creative and delicious recipes we received," said Charlie Lanktree, CEO of Eggland's Best. "We heard from so many passionate fans about why Eggland's Best are the only eggs good enough for their recipes, and it was incredible to see the many ways our customers across the country enjoy EB eggs. We can't wait to see who America will vote for!"

From a sweet and salty New York Pretzel Everything Cheesecake to a unique twist on savory New Jersey pork roll, the "Best in State" recipes from the Northeast include:

Connecticut : Maria B. – Harvest Apple Custard Crostata

: Maria B. – Harvest Apple Custard Crostata Delaware : Deborah S. – English/Thai Influenced Avocado Egg Salad

: Deborah S. – English/Thai Influenced Avocado Egg Salad Massachusetts : Pamela G. – Wicked Killahh Lobstahh and Herbaceous Cheese Quiche

: Pamela G. – Wicked Killahh Lobstahh and Herbaceous Cheese Quiche Maryland : Alonna A. – Sriracha Deviled Eggs with Fried Oysters

: Alonna A. – Sriracha Deviled Eggs with Fried Oysters Maine : Wayne H. – Holiday Morning French Toast

: Wayne H. – Holiday Morning French Toast New Hampshire : Judy C. – The Best Cheese Cake

: Judy C. – The Best Cheese Cake New Jersey : Suzanne B. – Jersey-Style Korean Pork Roll Bowls (Gluten-Free)

: Suzanne B. – Jersey-Style Korean Pork Roll Bowls (Gluten-Free) New York : Chanel L. – New York City Pretzel Everything Cheesecake

: Chanel L. – New York City Pretzel Everything Cheesecake Pennsylvania : Christine F. – Fried Eggs with Mushroom, Lentil Hash over Cheesy Polenta Squares

: Christine F. – Fried Eggs with Mushroom, Lentil Hash over Cheesy Polenta Squares Rhode Island : Stacey P. – Donut Bread Pudding with Coffee Milk Whipped Cream

: Stacey P. – Donut Bread Pudding with Coffee Milk Whipped Cream Vermont : Angela G. – Pineapple Upside Down Omelet Cups

: Angela G. – Pineapple Upside Down Omelet Cups Washington D.C. : Colleen O. – Best Brunch Crab Casserole

Once the "Best in Region" recipes are announced, fans will once again be asked to take part in some friendly competition and vote for the recipe they believe should be the Grand Prize Winner and earn the title of "America's Best Recipe." The Grand Prize winner will be awarded $10,000 and a year's supply of Eggland's Best eggs, and "Best in Region" winners will receive $1,000 each. State winners will also receive prizes from Eggland's Best.

A panel of judges, including actress, food lover and mom of two Courtney Lopez, and Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist and winner of the hit primetime ABC television show My Diet Is Better Than Yours, Dawn Jackson Blatner, will help select the Grand Prize Winner.

"As a Pennsylvania native, I'm very much looking forward to seeing who from the Northeast will be named a finalist, and I can't wait to help select the Grand Prize Winner later this year," said Lopez. "My family loves Eggland's Best eggs, and I'm eager to taste some of these delicious recipes since EB eggs are the only eggs I use to add freshness, great taste and nutrition to my meals."

Compared to ordinary eggs, EB eggs contain six times more vitamin D, 25% less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s, ten times more vitamin E and more than double the vitamin B12. EB eggs are also an excellent source of vitamin B2 (riboflavin) and vitamin B5. EB's superior nutritional profile is due to its proprietary all-vegetarian hen feed that contains healthy grains, canola oil and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp and Vitamin E.

Cast your vote! Visit www.americasbestrecipe.com to vote for your favorite regional recipes.

About Eggland's Best Eggs

Eggland's Best (EB) is the #1 branded egg in the U.S. and is an excellent source of vitamins D, B12, E, B5 and riboflavin. EB eggs have six times more vitamin D, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more vitamin E and 25% less saturated fat than ordinary eggs. Independent testing has also confirmed that Eggland's Best eggs stay fresher longer than ordinary eggs. The distinctive "EB" stamp on the shell assures consumers and food service customers that EB eggs meet the highest production and safety standards.

Eggland's Best was voted "America's Most Trusted Egg Brand" by American shoppers in the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, "America's Most Recommended™ Eggs" by women in the Women's Choice Awards, and "Product of the Year." In addition, Eggland's Best has received numerous awards and honors from such trusted publications as Prevention Magazine, Men's Health, Men's Fitness, Taste of Home, Women's Health, and many others.

Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled, proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. EB eggs are available in large, extra-large, jumbo, cage free, organic, hard-cooked, cage free hard-cooked, organic hard-cooked, liquid egg whites, deviled egg kits, hard-cooked snacks, and are certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

