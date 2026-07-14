Five volunteers answered a middle-of-the-night alert, delivered a shock, and restored a man's pulse before EMS arrived - a testament to the power of community-based cardiac response.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In September 2025, shortly after midnight, a woman in Carrollton, Texas watched her husband collapse beside her in bed. She called 911, got him onto the floor, and began chest compressions, guided by a 911 telecommunicator, delivering critical CPR for nearly three minutes before help arrived. Help was already on its way.

The Neighbors Who Got There First: Avive's 4 Minute Community Program Saves a Life in Carrollton, TX

The moment the 911 call connected, dispatch simultaneously alerted EMS, police, and every Avive Connect AED® within range through Avive's 4 Minute Community™ Program. Twelve devices were alerted. Five people answered. In the middle of the night, five neighbors got out of bed, grabbed their Avive AEDs, and drove to the scene, navigating by map on the screens of their own devices.

Chris and Chandra Cralle, a married couple and members of Carrollton's 4 Minute Community CARE Team, arrived first. They swiftly assessed the scene, placed the AED pads on the patient, took over compressions, and held the line. Christine Callander, another CARE Team member, arrived next alongside a second Carrollton Police officer. David Depew, CARE Team member and crisis chaplain, arrived shortly after, carrying an additional Avive AED. Carrollton Police Officer Steven Brooks arrived shortly after Christine and David, having raced through the neighborhood to reach the scene. A shock was delivered, and Christine stepped in to take over compressions. Moments later, Stephen Cutshaw arrived - the fifth and final CARE Team member on scene. Those not working on the patient cleared a path for the incoming EMS gurney.

By the time paramedics arrived, all five CARE Team volunteers and the responding officers had already delivered a critical shock, sustained high-quality CPR, and restored the patient's pulse. As EMS began transport, Chaplain Depew gathered the group, including the patient's wife, for a prayer, a moment of wrap-around support in the middle of chaos. Stephen walked the couple's dog. Others helped collect medications and essentials so she could get to the hospital. Their primary task was over. They stayed anyway.

The patient survived - the result of an unbroken chain of survival: his wife's immediate action, a 911 telecommunicator's calm guidance, early defibrillation and CPR from trained CARE Team members, and continued care from EMS and hospital staff.

"As you think about our fire department, they respond very quickly. But if we can add 30 seconds, a minute, two minutes to that, by administering that first shock, it's these unsung heroes that are there on the doorstep. They're willing, able to administer that shock, and it is your neighbor truly helping you as a neighbor," said Mayor Steve Babick, City of Carrollton, TX.

For Officer Brooks, the night marked something new. "We're usually the first ones there, and any firefighter will attest to usually the police are there first. It meant a lot to see somebody from the community there already helping out - that was the first time I saw the community care team respond with me. A lot of people haven't experienced that moment where the magic words are that he has a pulse," said Officer Steven Brooks, Carrollton Police Department.

"The support that Avive provides at every level has encouraged us that we've made a wise choice to be so heavily invested with a company in a program that we want to be around for a long time. We're going to measure the success of this program with certain metrics - how many times shocks were delivered and ultimately how many lives we save. One of the things that maybe we won't measure, but we see in this story, is that there are a lot of people who are doing good in the world and who care for the people around them," said Caleb Rosier, Firefighter and Paramedic, Carrollton TX Fire Rescue.

About the 4 Minute Community Program

Carrollton has deployed over 100 Avive AEDs across the city, an initiative championed by its city council. The Avive 4 Minute Community Program is a groundbreaking initiative that transforms communities into proactive cardiac emergency response networks. By using historical sudden cardiac arrest data to strategically place Avive Connect AEDs with trained citizen volunteers - known as Cardiac Arrest Rapid Engagement (CARE) team members - the program creates a seamless bridge between bystander intervention and professional emergency response. The program has produced multiple lifesaving saves across the country, and Carrollton stands as a model for what's possible when a community decides that saving a life is everyone's responsibility.

Get Involved

Every save starts with a volunteer willing to answer the call. Carrollton residents interested in becoming a CARE Team member - and receiving training, an Avive Connect AED, and the chance to be a first responder for their own neighbors - can learn more and sign up at: avive.life/4-minute-community/carrollton

About Avive Solutions, Inc.:

Avive Solutions, Inc. is a Brisbane, CA-based company dedicated to developing state-of-the-art Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) designed to be accessible, intuitive, and effective in saving lives during Sudden Cardiac Arrest emergencies. Avive's mission is to ensure that lifesaving AED technology is available in every community across the nation. Learn more at avive.life.

About Carrollton, TX:

Located in the heart of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, the City of Carrollton is a vibrant community where more than 136,500 residents and 8,000 businesses thrive. Covering approximately 37 square miles, Carrollton is recognized for its exceptional quality of life, strong economy, and commitment to innovation in public service. Through collaborative partnerships and highly trained police, fire, and emergency medical personnel, the City is dedicated to protecting lives, strengthening neighborhoods, and fostering a safe, connected community. Learn more at cityofcarrollton.com.

Media Contacts:

Mackenzie Kirk

Content Marketing Manager, Avive Solutions

[email protected]

Susan Prosoco

Marketing Manager, City of Carrollton

[email protected]

SOURCE Avive Solutions, Inc.