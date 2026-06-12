NorthstarMLS and REcore Introduce Project NexusRE™, Giving MLSs and Brokers More Visibility and Control over Listing Data in the AI Era

Now in active development, Project NexusRE is designed to give brokers and MLSs visibility into how listing data is accessed, used and monetized by AI systems — and the controls to govern it.

MINNEAPOLIS, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NorthstarMLS and REcore Solutions today introduced Project NexusRE™, a patent-pending infrastructure layer that helps brokers and MLSs understand how listing data is accessed, interpreted and used as artificial intelligence reshapes the market. Project NexusRE gives brokers unprecedented visibility into how their listing data is used once it leaves the MLS — which applications, feeds and AI systems are accessing it, and under what terms.

As AI tools increasingly process listing data across the web, that data is being used in more places and by more systems than brokers can currently see or govern. Project NexusRE sits between MLS data and the growing number of websites, applications and AI systems using that data. It provides a common framework for managing permission, monitoring usage and maintaining accountability across those interactions.

For agents, Project NexusRE creates a standardized environment for the AI tools already used every day. This ensures that information generated from MLS data follows the same rules and standards expected elsewhere in the marketplace.

Unlike approaches that would centralize or replace the local MLS, Project NexusRE is designed to strengthen the cooperative structure that already exists in the industry. It applies the updatable permissions and policies regardless of how listing data is accessed, and is intended to be open to MLSs and brokers of any size.

"The use and misuse by machine based learning platforms is something MLSs have no exposure to," said Art Carter, CEO of REcore. "Project NexusRE will introduce governance, cooperation, rules, permissions, local market expertise and trusted workflows to stand in between the MLS database and machine based learning platforms. It is about helping the industry manage those connections in a way that protects trust and supports the entire real estate ecosystem."

Much of the infrastructure governing MLS and broker listing data was built long before AI-driven systems became part of everyday real estate operations. Today, listing data rules live across disconnected agreements, APIs, policies and technology systems, making consistent enforcement difficult.

"Artificial intelligence is reshaping how consumers search for homes, how agents serve clients, and how businesses interact with real estate data. However, much of the industry's infrastructure was built for a different era," said Tim Dain, president and CEO of NorthstarMLS. "The opportunity for real estate is enormous, but so is the responsibility to build systems that evolve while preserving confidence in how data is governed and shared. Project NexusRE is about that future."

Built to address LLM connectivity standards, Project NexusRE is designed to apply governance once and enforce it consistently across channels with permissions, compliance screening and usage metering built into the foundation. This initiative is expected to support contribution-based credits for brokers who supply data, a governed environment for building compliant real estate software and additional real estate datasets such as public records.

Originated by NorthstarMLS, which serves as patent assignee, and commercialized by REcore, Project NexusRE is in active development, with initial testing expected to begin in summer 2026. NorthstarMLS and REcore are inviting MLSs, associations and industry partners to engage early to help evaluate use cases and governance models and engage in deployment opportunities as development progresses.

"We are still in the early stages of understanding what AI will ultimately mean for real estate," Dain said. "But the infrastructure decisions being made today will shape how the industry operates for years to come. We believe this is work the industry cannot afford to ignore and should not outsource. That's why we selected REcore, a company that can only be owned by brokers and MLS investment."

About NorthstarMLS

NorthstarMLS provides multiple listing services, technology solutions and market insights to real estate professionals across the Upper Midwest, including a majority of Minnesota and parts of Western Wisconsin and North Dakota. In 2025, the organization provided real estate professionals access to more than 97,000 listings, facilitating over 75,000 real estate transactions and contributing nearly $30.4 billion to the regional economy. NorthstarMLS is committed to innovation, data accuracy and delivering tools that help brokers and agents succeed in a competitive real estate marketplace. For more information, visit www.northstarmls.com.

About REcore Solutions, LLC

REcore is a premier MLS SaaS and data licensing organization designed specifically for MLSs and associations. Built by MLS professionals, REcore provides customizable technologies, data solutions and consulting services that help organizations modernize operations, unify fragmented systems, protect the value of their data and better serve brokers, agents and consumers.

About Project NexusRE™

Project NexusRE is a patent-pending governance foundation designed to help the MLS industry evolve for the AI era through stronger governance, transparency, accountability and broker-centered data controls. More than a connection layer, Project NexusRE is designed to help MLSs and brokers see how listing data is used, apply permissions and policies more consistently, establish clearer accountability around AI-driven interactions, and support responsible innovation while preserving the trust, transparency and cooperation of the local MLS. Project NexusRE is currently in active development.

SOURCE REcore