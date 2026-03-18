REcore Signs Agreement with Indiana Regional MLS to Provide Navigator by Lundy to MLS and Shareholder Associations

Expanded deployment will give both IRMLS staff and association partners instant access to policies, rules, and institutional knowledge.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Indiana Regional MLS (IRMLS) has signed an agreement with REcore to deploy Navigator by Lundy, an AI-powered knowledge and compliance platform designed specifically for MLSs and real estate associations.

In a unique implementation, IRMLS will extend Navigator access not only to MLS staff but also to its shareholder REALTOR® associations, creating a shared knowledge environment across the organizations that support brokers, agents, and appraisers throughout the region. The initiative will enable staff to quickly access rules, policies, and operational documentation through a single intelligent platform, improving response times and consistency in member support.

"IRMLS was created through collaboration among associations across Indiana, so it's important that the tools we adopt support that shared approach," said Carrie Kendall, General Manager at Indiana Regional MLS. "Navigator will allow both our MLS staff and our shareholder associations to quickly access rules, policies, and operational information in one place, helping us provide faster and more consistent support to the brokers and agents we serve."

Navigator by Lundy, Inc. centralizes institutional knowledge—including governing documents, compliance policies, contracts, and internal procedures—into one searchable system. Staff can ask questions using natural language and receive instant answers sourced directly from organizational documents, significantly reducing time spent searching for information.

"As the exclusive reseller of Navigator by Lundy for MLS organizations, REcore works with MLSs and associations to deploy the platform and integrate it into their operational workflows," said Art Carter, CEO of REcore. "IRMLS has built a collaborative model that brings MLSs and associations together, and extending Navigator to shareholder associations reflects their commitment to providing efficient, consistent support to their members."

Founded in 2012, Indiana Regional MLS was created through the collaboration of REALTOR® associations across Indiana to provide a unified MLS platform that is more efficient and cost-effective for brokers, agents, and appraisers. The organization launched with 13 founding associations and approximately 7,400 subscribers and has continued to operate as a regional MLS designed to streamline technology, rules, and data access across participating associations.

By deploying Navigator across both the MLS and its association partners, IRMLS aims to improve operational efficiency, enhance institutional knowledge sharing, and provide faster, more accurate responses to member inquiries.

Navigator by Lundy helps organizations reduce onboarding time for new staff, improve compliance confidence, and ensure that critical operational knowledge remains accessible across teams.

About REcore Solutions, LLC

REcore is a premier MLS SaaS and data licensing organization designed specifically for MLSs and associations. Built by MLS professionals, REcore provides customizable technologies and consulting services that help organizations modernize operations, unify fragmented systems, and unlock the full value of their data.

About Navigator by Lundy, Inc.

Navigator by Lundy simplifies compliance and amplifies productivity for MLSs and associations. By providing instant answers, organized institutional knowledge, and real-time guidance, Navigator helps staff quickly access rules, documents, and operational information to better serve members.

About Indiana Regional MLS

Indiana Regional MLS (IRMLS) was formed through the collaboration of REALTOR® associations across Indiana to create a unified MLS platform that is more efficient and cost-effective for brokers, agents, and appraisers. The regional MLS provides a single MLS system with shared rules, policies, and streamlined access to listing data for participating associations and their members.

SOURCE REcore