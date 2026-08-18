Northwestern Mutual Named Among Nation's Top Independent Broker-Dealers by Financial Planning Magazine

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual was named one of America's elite independent broker-dealers (IBD) in a newly released ranking from Financial Planning magazine, bolstering the company's reputation as a leader in wealth management, risk management, and comprehensive financial planning. A 15-percent year-over-year increase in gross revenue kept Northwestern Mutual firmly planted among the publication's top 10 IBDs, with the Milwaukee-based company landing in the #6 spot. In addition to investments, Northwestern Mutual also offers world-class insurance products, leading the industry as the number one direct provider of individual life insurance and disability income insurance in the U.S. and ranking #3 overall in long-term care insurance.

"Navigating a lifelong financial journey is complex. Americans need knowledgeable, trusted financial advisors who can help get them where they want to go, while making the ride a little smoother," said Laila Valters, CEO and president, Northwestern Mutual Investment Services. "We are incredibly proud that investors increasingly turn to Northwestern Mutual advisors for their financial planning needs, and we are committed to equipping our advisors with the expertise and offerings they need to deliver the highest standards of financial planning."

Financial Planning, a leading news outlet for financial advisors and wealth management professionals, ranks IBDs annually by gross revenue. Northwestern Mutual has placed among the nation's top 10 IBDs every year for more than a decade.

At the close of the second quarter of 2026, Northwestern Mutual held more than $453 billion in client investment assets, up nearly 12% over the year prior. With a combined $780 billion in company and client assets, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than five million Americans through life insurance, long-term care insurance, annuities, disability income, and brokerage and advisory services.

The company's financial advisors continue to garner acclaim as well, with nearly 260 recognized on the Forbes Best-in-State list for 2026. Additionally, 230 Northwestern Mutual wealth management teams appeared on the Forbes 2026 Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams list, and 23 advisors secured a spot on Barron's Top 1,500 Financial Advisors ranking.

The financial advisor profession is also one of the most rewarding – helping people reach their biggest dreams – but it's not easy and not for everyone. Becoming a financial advisor requires extensive preparation, training, licensing, coaching, and ongoing professional development. As part of the process, new Northwestern Mutual financial representatives and advisors work closely with experienced mentors while developing the knowledge and skills needed to serve clients effectively. Northwestern Mutual's award-winning training program and proud tradition of mentorship have helped advisors break through ceilings and reach higher in a new profession that's ripe with opportunity.

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 165 years. Through a comprehensive planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With more than $780 billion of total assets1 managed across the company's institutional portfolio as well as retail investment client portfolios, more than $40 billion in revenues, and $2.5 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than five million people with life insurance, disability income insurance, long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. Northwestern Mutual ranked 109 on the 2025 FORTUNE 500 and was recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2026.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (investment brokerage services), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (investment advisory and services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance). Not all Northwestern Mutual representatives are advisors. Only those representatives with "Advisor" in their title or who otherwise disclose their status as an advisor of NMWMC are credentialed as NMWMC representatives to provide investment advisory services.

1 Includes investments and separate account assets of Northwestern Mutual as well as retail investment assets held or managed for clients.

SOURCE Northwestern Mutual