Norton Genie Expands to Claude, Bringing AI-Powered Scam Detection into Everyday Conversations

People can now check suspicious messages, links, emails, and images with Norton directly in Claude

TEMPE, Ariz. and PRAGUE, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scams today touch every part of our lives. They show up in text messages, social posts, online marketplaces, dating apps, fake customer support chats, and increasingly through AI-generated content designed to feel personal and convincing. As more people turn to AI assistants to help them navigate daily decisions, Norton, part of Gen (NASDAQ: GEN), is bringing its Norton Genie AI-powered scam detector into Claude conversations.

Norton Genie AI-powered scam detection now available in Claude, ChatGPT and Norton 360.

The integration allows people to quickly analyze suspicious emails, texts, messages, images, or links using Norton's multi-layered scam detection intelligence to determine whether something looks safe, risky, or like a scam. Beyond using Norton Genie to check for scams, the integration allows people to access Norton's trusted intelligence for general Cyber Safety advice and tips.

"AI assistants are becoming part of how people make decisions and evaluate information online," said Travis Witteveen, Head of Products and Portfolios at Gen. "People are already asking AI tools whether something feels legitimate, suspicious, or safe to engage with. By bringing Norton Genie into even more AI platforms like Claude and ChatGPT, we're making trusted Cyber Safety intelligence available directly in those moments to help people make more confident decisions in real time."

Designed for Everyday Scam Questions

Norton in Claude is designed for the kinds of situations people encounter every day. Simply log in to Claude, turn on the Norton Connector and ask for advice like:

"Is this text about a missed package delivery legitimate?"

"This email says my account will be suspended unless I act immediately. Is it real?"

"Does this link look suspicious?"

"Can you help me figure out if this online offer is a scam?"

Norton Genie analyzes the broader context of the message by evaluating language patterns, social engineering tactics, urgency cues, impersonation attempts, and requests for sensitive information. It also uses advanced URL and domain analysis to expand suspicious links, inspect destination sites, and evaluate broader trust and reputation signals to identify scams that may otherwise appear legitimate.

Based on that analysis, Norton provides clear, easy-to-understand guidance directly in Claude, explaining why something may be risky and what steps to take next, such as avoiding a reply, not clicking a link, or deleting the message altogether.

Built on decades of trusted consumer Cyber Safety leadership, Norton's anti-scam capabilities – including Norton Genie – represent one of the industry's most innovative and broadly distributed AI-powered scam protection platforms. This scam detection intelligence already supports millions of people using products across the Gen portfolio and is now expanding into leading AI ecosystems where people increasingly seek advice and make decisions online.

Earlier this year, Norton introduced its Genie scam assistant to ChatGPT, and today's Claude integration further expands that availability, bringing trusted scam detection and Cyber Safety guidance directly into the AI tools people use every day. Norton is now supported across all tiers of Claude.

To get started, visit the Norton connector in Claude to enable the integration.

About Norton

Norton is a leader in Cyber Safety, and part of Gen (NASDAQ: GEN), a global company dedicated to powering Digital Freedom with a family of trusted consumer brands. Norton empowers millions of individuals and families with award-winning protection for their devices, online privacy, and identity. Norton products and services are certified by independent testing organizations including AV-TEST, AV-Comparatives, and SE Labs. Norton is a founding member of the Coalition Against Stalkerware. Learn more at https://us.norton.com.

Brittany Posey

Gen

[email protected]

SOURCE Norton