Norton Neo Raises the Bar on Security and Privacy for the AI-Native Browser

With a built-in VPN that adapts automatically, alongside anti-phishing, anti-fingerprinting and smarter ad-block controls, users get the full power of AI browsing without compromise.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Norton, a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety and part of Gen (NASDAQ: GEN), today released a major update to Norton Neo, its AI-native browser. The upgrade embeds integrated VPN, anti-phishing, and anti-fingerprinting protection into the browsing experience. No extensions, no separate tools, no manual set-ups. Norton Neo ensures that AI is not only embedded into a streamlined browsing experience that unifies search and chat, but that protection is built-in by default.

Norton Neo AI-native browser expands built-in privacy and security.

According to the Gen Threat Labs, roughly 83% of attacks blocked in early 2026 were web-based, including phishing and spam ads. Gen is also tackling a newer category: indirect prompt injections that hijack AI features through malicious page content. Norton Neo handles these at the browser layer rather than asking users to bolt on protection.

"People can get a lot done on a browser, but digital threats, including spam and phishing, are rampant. Every AI feature added to a browser is another attack surface, and people shouldn't need to be security experts to feel safe online" said Howie Xu, Chief AI and Innovation Officer at Gen. "With Norton Neo, protection isn't a setting you turn on, it's the foundation. The VPN adapts on its own, phishing is caught before you click, and your AI queries can't be turned against you."

Protection That Adapts as You Browse

Adaptive VPN. Norton Neo's built-in VPN encrypts traffic and lets users control their location without a separate install. This built-in VPN intelligently adapts to sensitive sites, like banking or healthcare, and steps back during everyday browsing. By leveraging VPN for Agents, the industry's first consumer multi-channel agent-native VPN service released by Gen on April 30, Norton Neo is able to intelligently apply protection when it's needed without requiring users to turn it on or off.

Advanced anti-fingerprinting. To further strengthen privacy, Norton Neo now helps prevent websites and trackers from uniquely identifying people through their device and browser characteristics. This reduces persistent tracking and enhances anonymity online. Incognito mode now delivers true anonymity, not just the perception of it.

Safe browsing and phishing defense. The browser proactively detects and blocks phishing and malicious websites before people land on them, helping safeguard against credential theft and deceptive online content. Norton Neo extends the same protection to webmail through Norton's Scam Analyzer engine. In addition, the browser defends against indirect prompt injection attacks, so AI features cannot be manipulated by instructions hidden in web content.

Together, these defense layers formed a built-in intelligent protection, backed by the expertise of the Gen Threat Labs and powered by Norton and its decades of security expertise.

More Control, Less Friction

In addition to core protections, Norton Neo has expanded its ad blocking capabilities to offer more granular control over what is blocked and when, allowing customization based on browsing preferences and regional requirements. Cookie consent has also been streamlined to cut down on banner fatigue without giving up control. These updates are designed to simplify privacy management while maintaining strong protection in the background.

To make the browsing experience seamless, Norton Neo extends across platforms, including Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android, ensuring consistent privacy and protection wherever and however people browse. Norton Neo protects people's data and stores all chats locally by default. Queries within the browser are processed under strict, binding contractual safeguards that prevent any AI providers from retaining data or using it for model training. AI providers do not have access to sensitive identification such as IP address or location.

AI That Does More, on a Foundation You Can Trust

Alongside its privacy and security enhancements, Norton Neo continues to expand its AI-native capabilities to help people get more done, more efficiently.

Norton Neo's chat experience now supports deeper reasoning and more complex tasks. With fewer limitations and a more responsive experience, users can explore ideas, refine outputs, and take action without interruption. Unified search lets users find anything they've browsed or discussed in chat using plain language, instead of exact keywords. Features like vertical tabs, better tab management, and a customizable newsfeed round out the experience. As part of this update, Norton Neo also gives its users early access to a new agentic AI assistant; a private, always-on helper for managing online activities, and a step toward Norton's vision of secure AI assistance for everyone.

Learn more and try Norton Neo at neobrowser.ai

About Norton

Norton is a leader in Cyber Safety, and part of Gen (NASDAQ: GEN), a global company dedicated to powering Digital Freedom with a family of trusted consumer brands. Norton empowers millions of individuals and families with award-winning protection for their devices, online privacy, and identity. Norton products and services are certified by independent testing organizations including AV-TEST, AV Comparatives, and SE Labs. Norton is a founding member of the Coalition Against Stalkerware. Learn more at https://us.norton.com.

Media Contact:

Brittany Posey

Gen

[email protected]

SOURCE Norton