Nostromo Energy Releases Dispatchable Load Shift eBook, a New Framework for Turning Flexible Load into Grid Capacity

DLS proposes a new market framework for using behind-the-meter storage to accommodate growing loads, improve grid utilization and incentivize private investment in grid-facing assets

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nostromo Energy today released 'Dispatchable Load Shift (DLS): Distributed Storage as the Next Evolution of Virtual Power Plants,' an ebook proposing a framework for turning behind-the-meter thermal and electric storage into a daily, dispatchable grid resource.

By shifting demand away from constrained hours, DLS enables the grid to accommodate new loads faster and make better use of existing infrastructure.

DLS is designed to address five limitations of many current VPP programs. VPPs may be 'virtual,' but many are not yet 'power plants' from the grid operator's perspective. DLS is designed to be.

Firm capacity. Defined availability, performance obligations, dispatch, visibility and settlement make DLS a resource grid operators can rely on. Measure the resource independently from the customer. Storage Resource Metering (SRM) measures storage independently from the host facility, enabling separate verification while keeping the customer's utility bill calculated as if the storage activity were not there. No disruption to customer operations. Thermal and electric storage shift electricity use without requiring customers to curtail core activities. Daily, not occasional. DLS is designed for routine scheduling and dispatch, helping utilities increase grid utilization every day, not just during emergencies. Build new resources. A bankable DLS product can attract developers and private capital to finance new behind-the-meter grid assets.

"The explosive growth of AI and data centers is forcing us to rethink the relationship between large electricity consumers and the grid," said Yoram Ashery, CEO of Nostromo Energy. "At Nostromo, we are already demonstrating that cooling can become a flexible energy asset, freeing power for additional compute and making cooling load dispatchable during grid constraints without disrupting operations. DLS extends that concept into a broader framework that can enable many technologies and developers to provide capacity to the grid."

"We do not have to wait for every transmission line, substation and power plant to be built before addressing today's grid constraints," said Boaz Ur, Chief Business Development Officer at Nostromo Energy and author of the ebook. "Storage turns loads into flexible grid resources, allowing existing infrastructure to serve more demand. At scale, DLS helps solve one of the grid's most urgent challenges: connecting massive new loads, including data centers, faster than we can build the grid."

The ebook lays out DLS market design, technologies, measurement, valuation and implementation for utilities, regulators, developers, investors and large energy users.

Download the ebook free: [LINK]

About Nostromo Energy

Nostromo Energy's IceBrick® thermal energy storage platform turns cooling loads in data centers and commercial buildings into flexible energy resources. The safe, U.S.-made, megawatt-scale system stores cooling when power is abundant and uses it when the grid or facility is constrained, helping unlock power capacity, lower energy costs and improve resilience. Visit www.nostromo.energy to learn more.

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SOURCE Nostromo