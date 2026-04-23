IceBrick Thermal Energy Storage Systems to be Installed at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport

The IceBrick technology will be installed at three concourses, to enable more efficient, reliable and eco-friendly operation

IRVINE, Calif., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nostromo Energy, Inc. ("Nostromo"), provider of the IceBrick® thermal energy storage system for commercial buildings and data centers, today announced that its market-leading IceBrick technology was selected through a competitive process for deployment at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Three IceBrick systems with a total capacity of 2,200 Ton-refrigeration-hours will be installed in three concourses. The systems will help reduce peak loads and operating costs by shifting demand for cooling power to hours of low pricing or consumption, and add backup cooling capacity to the main plant, enabling it to operate more efficiently and reliably. The project is scheduled to be completed this year.

"We are proud to soon have our technology support the world's busiest airport, helping its professional operators maintain passengers' comfort and leadership in operational excellence" commented Doug Poffinbarger, VP US Commercial Operations at Nostromo Energy. "The large cooling loads of airports, especially in the south, make them ideal candidates for deploying thermal energy storage, which boosts their resilience and efficiency, and now in many more locations with the compact and modular IceBrick solution."

The IceBrick technology is a new generation of behind-the-meter energy storage that is 100% safe, 100% USA made, and scalable to meet any cooling load that relies on chilled-water. Using IceBrick storage during peak hours or other times when the grid is constrained, will save costs to the host operator, create more cooling capacity when demand is high and offer backup during equipment failure. It also helps the grid manage peak loads and defer infrastructure upgrade, making power more reliable and affordable to consumers.

About Nostromo Energy

Nostromo Energy's IceBrick fully-integrated thermal energy storage solution is redefining demand management for data centers and commercial buildings, unlocking capacity, providing energy cost savings, demand flexibility and resilience. The platform leverages Nostormo's novel, interactive IceBrick® storage solution. This completely safe, US-Made megawatt-scale energy storage system optimizes energy use to unlock stranded capacity and make power more affordable, clean and secure. Visit www.nostromo.energy to learn more.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions about the future, involve risks and uncertainties, and are not guarantees. Future results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media contact :

Preciouse Gross

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Nostromo