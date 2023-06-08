Not All Air Purifiers Are Equal When it Comes to Indoor Air Quality

News provided by

Innovative Healthcare Solutions

08 Jun, 2023, 11:25 ET

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As Canadian wildfires burn through Canada, sending plumes of smoke as far south as Georgia and creating the worst air quality in the country, Innovative Healthcare Solutions warns consumers that not all air purifiers are created for the same purpose. Indoor air quality is being greatly affected by these wildfires.

Continue Reading

"As consumers consider air purification systems, it's important that they consider the size of the indoor space, number of people in the space and how the purifiers are mounted before making a purchase," said Innovative Healthcare Solutions President Bill Williams.

Small spaces with few individuals may be suitable for floor air purification systems with HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) filters. However, large areas with numerous individuals, such as office spaces, retail establishments or classrooms, need a solution that can efficiently purify the volume of air in those spaces.

The HALO HEPA Air Purification System uses medical-grade H14 HEPA along with a carbon filter to capture particulates, like smoke from wildfires, while regular HEPA floor units may not.

The HALO, tested in real-world settings, achieves a 99.99% reduction in particle load, cycles the air 24/7 and is independent of the HVAC system. Unlike floor units, the HALO is ceiling-mounted, avoiding possible interference and allowing for optimal airflow to remove harmful pathogens from your breathing zone.

For more information, visit https://ihcsolutionsusa.com/halo-hepa-air-filtration/.

About Innovative Healthcare Solutions
Innovative Healthcare Solutions provides products that purify, sanitize and disinfect. The HALO HEPA Air Purification System is ceiling mounted and brings air up and away from the breathing zone as it captures 99.99% of viruses and bacteria.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Innovative Healthcare Solutions

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.