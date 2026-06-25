Not All Luxury Is Created Equal: Realtor.com® Maps 7 Levels of the High-End Market, From $680K to $75 Million

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Realtor.com

Jun 25, 2026, 06:00 ET

From regional hubs where luxury starts below $1 million to enclaves where nearly every listing clears that mark, the high-end market defies a single price threshold

AUSTIN, Texas, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As million-dollar price tags have become more common across the country, a new Realtor.com® report finds that in many markets, $1 million still buys something different: luxury. Realtor.com®'s 7 Levels of Luxury report maps the high-end market from Huntsville, Ala., where top-tier homes start near $759,000, to Aspen, Colo., where the 90th percentile of listings begins at nearly $25 million, revealing a luxury market that operates less like a single category and more like seven distinct ones.

The national baseline tells part of the story. As of May 2026, it takes roughly $1.28 million to reach the top 10% of homes nationally, up from about $1 million before the pandemic-era price surge. Million-dollar listings now represent 13.8% of all active inventory, compared to a pre-pandemic share of around 9%. But those averages obscure a wide range of what a million dollars actually buys. In markets like Huntsville and Lincoln, Neb., $1 million places a buyer firmly in the luxury tier, in homes averaging more than 4,300 square feet with newer construction and premium finishes. In Los Angeles, that same budget covers less than half the market.

The National Luxury Landscape, May 2026

Median Listing Price

$430K

Luxury Threshold 90th Percentile

$1.28M

High-End Luxury Threshold 95th Percentile

$2.0M

Ultra Luxury Threshold 99th Percentile

$5.57M

Million-Dollar Listing Share

13.8 %

Median Square Feet $1- $2 Million

2,986

"Luxury is not a price point, it's a percentile," said Anthony Smith, Senior Economist at Realtor.com®. "What defines high-end housing in Huntsville or Lincoln looks nothing like what defines it in Jackson Hole or Malibu. The million-dollar benchmark was never a universal standard, and the data makes that clear."

The seven levels range from regional hubs, where large employers and land availability keep the luxury floor well below the national threshold, to markets that operate beyond the data: exclusive ZIP codes and island communities where the pool of potential buyers numbers in the thousands, not the millions. The table below shows one representative market per level, illustrating approximately how far the entry point to luxury can stretch.

The 7 Levels at a Glance: How the Luxury Entry Point Varies by Market

Level

Description

Representative Market

Median
Listing
Price

90th
Percentile
(Luxury
Entry)

Million-Dollar
Listing Share

1

Regional Hubs

Huntsville, AL

$376K

$759K

3.8 %

2

Emerging Markets

Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR

$459K

$1.08M

11.3 %

3

Established Metros

Atlanta-Sandy Springs, GA

$425K

$994K

9.8 %

4

Access Trade-Off & Rapid Growth

Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

$780K

$2.09M

33.4 %

5

Intentional Destinations

Westchester County, NY

$750K

$2.78M

33.9 %

6

Ultraluxury -Pure Luxury

Jackson, WY-ID

$1.72M

$7.32M

66.1 %

7

Elite Ultraluxury

Fisher Island, FL

$10.98M

$35.60M

100.0 %

Within each level, the trade-offs are distinct. Level 1 markets like Huntsville and Lincoln, Neb., keep the luxury floor below $1 million, with newer construction and premium finishes that reflect how far a dollar goes when land isn't scarce.

At Level 2, emerging markets like Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, Ark., are actively building their luxury tiers, with more than 30% year-over-year growth in million-dollar listings. Level 3 established metros like Atlanta offer the widest range: a luxury entry at $994,000 and a media of 4,669 square feet in the $1 million to $2 million range.

"The markets that tend to surprise people are the ones where a million dollars goes furthest," said Anthony Smith, Senior Economist at Realtor.com®. "In Huntsville or Lincoln, that budget puts you in a 4,000-plus square foot home at the top of the local market. That's not a compromise — that's luxury by any definition."

Level 4 markets like Seattle and Boise, Idaho, reflect lasting pandemic-era demand: Boise is one of only two metros nationally to fully surpass its pre-pandemic luxury peak. Level 5 and 6 markets, including Jackson, Wyo., and Martha's Vineyard, Mass., are defined by geographic constraints, limited buildable land, and in some cases, favorable tax structures that draw ultrahigh-net-worth buyers.

At the top of the framework, Level 7 markets operate in a category of their own, with buyer pools numbering in the thousands globally.

Appendix: The 7 Levels of Luxury — Market-by-Market Breakdown

Area

Geo
Type

Median
Listing

Million
Dollar
Listing
Share

Million
Dollar
Listing
Count

Median
SqFt $1 -
$2 Million

90th
Percentile
Listing Price

95th
Percentile
Listing Price

99th
Percentile
Listing Price

Level 1 - Regional Hubs

Huntsville, AL

Metro

$376K

3.8 %

114

4,387

$759K

$946K

$1.47M

Lincoln, NE

Metro

$419K

5.2 %

45

4,601

$800K

$1.00M

$1.83M

Rochester, MN

Metro

$425K

9.2 %

58

4,358

$906K

$1.24M

$2.24M

Chattanooga, TN-GA

Metro

$400K

7.8 %

224

3,700

$875K

$1.30M

$2.62M

Amarillo, TX

Metro

$318K

4.4 %

33

4,120

$749K

$984K

$1.73M

Level 2 - Emerging Markets

Fayetteville-Rogers, AR

Metro

$459K

11.3 %

362

3,678

$1.08M

$1.50M

$2.95M

Durham-Chapel Hill, NC

Metro

$489K

16.1 %

323

3,930

$1.25M

$1.75M

$3.30M

Colorado Springs, CO

Metro

$498K

10.0 %

353

4,469

$998K

$1.34M

$2.38M

Knoxville, TN

Metro

$460K

11.1 %

357

3,886

$1.08M

$1.49M

$3.24M

Savannah, GA

Metro

$410K

10.3 %

250

3,201

$996K

$1.50M

$3.49M

Level 3 - Established Metros

Atlanta-Sandy Springs, GA

Metro

$425K

9.8 %

2,708

4,669

$994K

$1.45M

$3.20M

Dallas-Fort Worth, TX

Metro

$436K

10.7 %

3,006

4,080

$1.06M

$1.65M

$4.19M

Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

Metro

$498K

16.5 %

3,215

3,180

$1.45M

$2.50M

$6.56M

Las Vegas-Henderson, NV

Metro

$475K

12.7 %

1,246

3,563

$1.20M

$2.06M

$5.93M

Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

Metro

$420K

8.4 %

1,121

3,630

$923K

$1.40M

$3.49M

Level 4 - Access Trade-Off & Rapid Growth

New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY

Metro

$775K

34.4 %

12,771

1,950

$2.90M

$4.86M

$14.78M

Los Angeles-Long Beach, CA

Metro

$1.10M

53.6 %

9,928

1,966

$4.19M

$7.22M

$21.92M

Miami-Fort Lauderdale, FL

Metro

$499K

22.9 %

10,060

2,134

$2.50M

$4.56M

$14.89M

Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

Metro

$780K

33.4 %

3,490

2,650

$2.09M

$2.90M

$6.49M

Boise City, ID

Metro

$629K

22.7 %

610

3,220

$1.45M

$1.99M

$3.49M

Level 5 - Intentional Destinations

Key West-Key Largo, FL

Micro

$1.20M

58.2 %

808

1,600

$4.80M

$7.0M

$25.0M

Bridgeport-Stamford-Danbury, CT (Greenwich)

Metro

$847K

42.7 %

603

3,500

$4.2M

$6.86M

$18.88M

Westchester County, NY

County

$750K

33.9 %

521

2,842

 $2.78M

$4.09M

$9.02M

Sonoma County, CA

County

$998K

50.0 %

544

2,311

$3.5M

$5.44M

$10.79M

Level 6 - Ultraluxury -Pure Luxury

Hailey, ID

Micro

$1.25M

53.1 %

104

2,154

$8.93M

$13.61M

$22.03M

Jackson, WY-ID

Micro

$1.72M

66.1 %

240

2,246

$7.32M

$13.14M

$37.96M

Santa Barbara County, CA

County

$1.80M

70.2 %

432

2,118

$9.00M

$15.45M

$38.07M

Napa County, CA

County

$1.40M

63.7 %

338

2,100

$5.5M

$8.18M

$18.5M

Vineyard Haven, MA

Micro

$2.50M

90.9 %

170

2,348

$7.95M

$12.71M

$21.75M

Kapaa, HI

Micro

$1.40M

66.4 %

245

1,443

$6.09M

$8.55M

$19.89M

Heber, UT

Micro

$1.45M

63.5 %

813

2,819

$6.25M

$8.70M

$21.22M

Level 7 - Elite Ultraluxury

Aspen, CO (81611)

ZIP

$2.72M

60.1 %

125

1,805

$24.95M

$34.98M

$74.45M

Newport Coast, CA (92657)

ZIP

$12.50M

100.0 %

45

5,145

$46.50M

$63.59M

$66.53M

Fisher Island, FL (33109)

ZIP

$10.98M

100.0 %

44

3,600

$35.60M

$44.10M

$53.32M

Beverly Hills, CA (90210)

ZIP

$9.38M

99.2 %

237

5,390

$29.75M

$38.70M

$78.28M

Bridgehampton, NY (11932)

ZIP

$10.49M

100.0 %

36

5,578

$25.00M

$33.38M

$60.60M

Bel Air, CA (90077)

ZIP

$7.43M

92.4 %

109

5,210

$39.99M

$55.00M

$128.10M

Water Mill, NY (11976)

ZIP

$7.85M

98.7 %

74

6,384

$28.75M

$33.05M

$66.09M

Atherton, CA (94027)

ZIP

$14.80M

100.0 %

13

6,914

$32.35M

$40.10M

$47.76M

Upper West Side, NY (10023)

ZIP

$1.70

66 %

128

1,291

$9.72M

$15.99M

$48.06M

Midtown, NY (10019)

ZIP

$1.65

70 %

96

1,200

$11.40M

$19.40M

$46.50M

Methodology

All data in this report is sourced from Realtor.com® listing trends as of May 2026, reflecting active inventory of existing homes, including single-family residences, condos, townhomes, row homes, and co-ops. Listings reflect only those provided by MLS platforms to Realtor.com® via a listing feed. New-construction listings are excluded unless actively listed on participating MLSs.

Luxury segmentation is based on market-specific price percentiles, with the 90th percentile representing entry-level luxury, the 95th percentile marking high-end luxury, and the 99th percentile indicating ultraluxury. All calculations are based on listing prices, not final sales prices.

Metropolitan and micropolitan areas are defined using the Office of Management and Budget's OMB-2023 delineations, with Claritas 2025 household estimates used for relative comparisons. Where appropriate, we limited analysis to metros or micros with a minimum threshold of active million-dollar listings on average over the past year to ensure meaningful comparisons.

Historical listing trend data extends to July 2016, but year-over-year comparisons in this report use May 2025 as the baseline.

Luxury by the Numbers

90th percentile = Entry-level luxury (top 10% of prices)

95th percentile = High-end luxury

99th percentile = Ultraluxury (often rare or custom properties)

About Realtor.com®
For over 30 years, Realtor.com® has connected buyers, sellers, and renters with trusted insights, professional guidance and powerful tools to help them find their perfect home. Recognized as the No. 1 real estate site REALTOR® agents recommend, Realtor.com® delivers consumer connections and a robust suite of marketing tools to support business growth. Realtor.com® is operated by News Corp [Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA] [ASX: NWS, NWSLV] subsidiary Move, Inc.

Media contact: Emily Do, [email protected]

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