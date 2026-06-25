Not All Luxury Is Created Equal: Realtor.com® Maps 7 Levels of the High-End Market, From $680K to $75 Million

From regional hubs where luxury starts below $1 million to enclaves where nearly every listing clears that mark, the high-end market defies a single price threshold

AUSTIN, Texas, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As million-dollar price tags have become more common across the country, a new Realtor.com® report finds that in many markets, $1 million still buys something different: luxury. Realtor.com®'s 7 Levels of Luxury report maps the high-end market from Huntsville, Ala., where top-tier homes start near $759,000, to Aspen, Colo., where the 90th percentile of listings begins at nearly $25 million, revealing a luxury market that operates less like a single category and more like seven distinct ones.

The national baseline tells part of the story. As of May 2026, it takes roughly $1.28 million to reach the top 10% of homes nationally, up from about $1 million before the pandemic-era price surge. Million-dollar listings now represent 13.8% of all active inventory, compared to a pre-pandemic share of around 9%. But those averages obscure a wide range of what a million dollars actually buys. In markets like Huntsville and Lincoln, Neb., $1 million places a buyer firmly in the luxury tier, in homes averaging more than 4,300 square feet with newer construction and premium finishes. In Los Angeles, that same budget covers less than half the market.

The National Luxury Landscape, May 2026

Median Listing Price $430K Luxury Threshold 90th Percentile $1.28M High-End Luxury Threshold 95th Percentile $2.0M Ultra Luxury Threshold 99th Percentile $5.57M Million-Dollar Listing Share 13.8 % Median Square Feet $1- $2 Million 2,986

"Luxury is not a price point, it's a percentile," said Anthony Smith, Senior Economist at Realtor.com®. "What defines high-end housing in Huntsville or Lincoln looks nothing like what defines it in Jackson Hole or Malibu. The million-dollar benchmark was never a universal standard, and the data makes that clear."

The seven levels range from regional hubs, where large employers and land availability keep the luxury floor well below the national threshold, to markets that operate beyond the data: exclusive ZIP codes and island communities where the pool of potential buyers numbers in the thousands, not the millions. The table below shows one representative market per level, illustrating approximately how far the entry point to luxury can stretch.

The 7 Levels at a Glance: How the Luxury Entry Point Varies by Market

Level Description Representative Market Median

Listing

Price 90th

Percentile

(Luxury

Entry) Million-Dollar

Listing Share 1 Regional Hubs Huntsville, AL $376K $759K 3.8 % 2 Emerging Markets Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR $459K $1.08M 11.3 % 3 Established Metros Atlanta-Sandy Springs, GA $425K $994K 9.8 % 4 Access Trade-Off & Rapid Growth Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA $780K $2.09M 33.4 % 5 Intentional Destinations Westchester County, NY $750K $2.78M 33.9 % 6 Ultraluxury -Pure Luxury Jackson, WY-ID $1.72M $7.32M 66.1 % 7 Elite Ultraluxury Fisher Island, FL $10.98M $35.60M 100.0 %

Within each level, the trade-offs are distinct. Level 1 markets like Huntsville and Lincoln, Neb., keep the luxury floor below $1 million, with newer construction and premium finishes that reflect how far a dollar goes when land isn't scarce.

At Level 2, emerging markets like Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, Ark., are actively building their luxury tiers, with more than 30% year-over-year growth in million-dollar listings. Level 3 established metros like Atlanta offer the widest range: a luxury entry at $994,000 and a media of 4,669 square feet in the $1 million to $2 million range.

"The markets that tend to surprise people are the ones where a million dollars goes furthest," said Anthony Smith, Senior Economist at Realtor.com®. "In Huntsville or Lincoln, that budget puts you in a 4,000-plus square foot home at the top of the local market. That's not a compromise — that's luxury by any definition."

Level 4 markets like Seattle and Boise, Idaho, reflect lasting pandemic-era demand: Boise is one of only two metros nationally to fully surpass its pre-pandemic luxury peak. Level 5 and 6 markets, including Jackson, Wyo., and Martha's Vineyard, Mass., are defined by geographic constraints, limited buildable land, and in some cases, favorable tax structures that draw ultrahigh-net-worth buyers.

At the top of the framework, Level 7 markets operate in a category of their own, with buyer pools numbering in the thousands globally.

Appendix: The 7 Levels of Luxury — Market-by-Market Breakdown

Area Geo

Type Median

Listing Million

Dollar

Listing

Share Million

Dollar

Listing

Count Median

SqFt $1 -

$2 Million 90th

Percentile

Listing Price 95th

Percentile

Listing Price 99th

Percentile

Listing Price Level 1 - Regional Hubs Huntsville, AL Metro $376K 3.8 % 114 4,387 $759K $946K $1.47M Lincoln, NE Metro $419K 5.2 % 45 4,601 $800K $1.00M $1.83M Rochester, MN Metro $425K 9.2 % 58 4,358 $906K $1.24M $2.24M Chattanooga, TN-GA Metro $400K 7.8 % 224 3,700 $875K $1.30M $2.62M Amarillo, TX Metro $318K 4.4 % 33 4,120 $749K $984K $1.73M Level 2 - Emerging Markets Fayetteville-Rogers, AR Metro $459K 11.3 % 362 3,678 $1.08M $1.50M $2.95M Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro $489K 16.1 % 323 3,930 $1.25M $1.75M $3.30M Colorado Springs, CO Metro $498K 10.0 % 353 4,469 $998K $1.34M $2.38M Knoxville, TN Metro $460K 11.1 % 357 3,886 $1.08M $1.49M $3.24M Savannah, GA Metro $410K 10.3 % 250 3,201 $996K $1.50M $3.49M Level 3 - Established Metros Atlanta-Sandy Springs, GA Metro $425K 9.8 % 2,708 4,669 $994K $1.45M $3.20M Dallas-Fort Worth, TX Metro $436K 10.7 % 3,006 4,080 $1.06M $1.65M $4.19M Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro $498K 16.5 % 3,215 3,180 $1.45M $2.50M $6.56M Las Vegas-Henderson, NV Metro $475K 12.7 % 1,246 3,563 $1.20M $2.06M $5.93M Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro $420K 8.4 % 1,121 3,630 $923K $1.40M $3.49M Level 4 - Access Trade-Off & Rapid Growth New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY Metro $775K 34.4 % 12,771 1,950 $2.90M $4.86M $14.78M Los Angeles-Long Beach, CA Metro $1.10M 53.6 % 9,928 1,966 $4.19M $7.22M $21.92M Miami-Fort Lauderdale, FL Metro $499K 22.9 % 10,060 2,134 $2.50M $4.56M $14.89M Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro $780K 33.4 % 3,490 2,650 $2.09M $2.90M $6.49M Boise City, ID Metro $629K 22.7 % 610 3,220 $1.45M $1.99M $3.49M Level 5 - Intentional Destinations Key West-Key Largo, FL Micro $1.20M 58.2 % 808 1,600 $4.80M $7.0M $25.0M Bridgeport-Stamford-Danbury, CT (Greenwich) Metro $847K 42.7 % 603 3,500 $4.2M $6.86M $18.88M Westchester County, NY County $750K 33.9 % 521 2,842 $2.78M $4.09M $9.02M Sonoma County, CA County $998K 50.0 % 544 2,311 $3.5M $5.44M $10.79M Level 6 - Ultraluxury -Pure Luxury Hailey, ID Micro $1.25M 53.1 % 104 2,154 $8.93M $13.61M $22.03M Jackson, WY-ID Micro $1.72M 66.1 % 240 2,246 $7.32M $13.14M $37.96M Santa Barbara County, CA County $1.80M 70.2 % 432 2,118 $9.00M $15.45M $38.07M Napa County, CA County $1.40M 63.7 % 338 2,100 $5.5M $8.18M $18.5M Vineyard Haven, MA Micro $2.50M 90.9 % 170 2,348 $7.95M $12.71M $21.75M Kapaa, HI Micro $1.40M 66.4 % 245 1,443 $6.09M $8.55M $19.89M Heber, UT Micro $1.45M 63.5 % 813 2,819 $6.25M $8.70M $21.22M Level 7 - Elite Ultraluxury Aspen, CO (81611) ZIP $2.72M 60.1 % 125 1,805 $24.95M $34.98M $74.45M Newport Coast, CA (92657) ZIP $12.50M 100.0 % 45 5,145 $46.50M $63.59M $66.53M Fisher Island, FL (33109) ZIP $10.98M 100.0 % 44 3,600 $35.60M $44.10M $53.32M Beverly Hills, CA (90210) ZIP $9.38M 99.2 % 237 5,390 $29.75M $38.70M $78.28M Bridgehampton, NY (11932) ZIP $10.49M 100.0 % 36 5,578 $25.00M $33.38M $60.60M Bel Air, CA (90077) ZIP $7.43M 92.4 % 109 5,210 $39.99M $55.00M $128.10M Water Mill, NY (11976) ZIP $7.85M 98.7 % 74 6,384 $28.75M $33.05M $66.09M Atherton, CA (94027) ZIP $14.80M 100.0 % 13 6,914 $32.35M $40.10M $47.76M Upper West Side, NY (10023) ZIP $1.70 66 % 128 1,291 $9.72M $15.99M $48.06M Midtown, NY (10019) ZIP $1.65 70 % 96 1,200 $11.40M $19.40M $46.50M

Methodology

All data in this report is sourced from Realtor.com® listing trends as of May 2026, reflecting active inventory of existing homes, including single-family residences, condos, townhomes, row homes, and co-ops. Listings reflect only those provided by MLS platforms to Realtor.com® via a listing feed. New-construction listings are excluded unless actively listed on participating MLSs.

Luxury segmentation is based on market-specific price percentiles, with the 90th percentile representing entry-level luxury, the 95th percentile marking high-end luxury, and the 99th percentile indicating ultraluxury. All calculations are based on listing prices, not final sales prices.

Metropolitan and micropolitan areas are defined using the Office of Management and Budget's OMB-2023 delineations, with Claritas 2025 household estimates used for relative comparisons. Where appropriate, we limited analysis to metros or micros with a minimum threshold of active million-dollar listings on average over the past year to ensure meaningful comparisons.

Historical listing trend data extends to July 2016, but year-over-year comparisons in this report use May 2025 as the baseline.

Luxury by the Numbers

90th percentile = Entry-level luxury (top 10% of prices)

95th percentile = High-end luxury

99th percentile = Ultraluxury (often rare or custom properties)

About Realtor.com®

For over 30 years, Realtor.com® has connected buyers, sellers, and renters with trusted insights, professional guidance and powerful tools to help them find their perfect home. Recognized as the No. 1 real estate site REALTOR® agents recommend, Realtor.com® delivers consumer connections and a robust suite of marketing tools to support business growth. Realtor.com® is operated by News Corp [Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA] [ASX: NWS, NWSLV] subsidiary Move, Inc.

Media contact: Emily Do, [email protected]

SOURCE Realtor.com