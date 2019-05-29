NOUV Announces Goldman Small Cap Research Report Following Acquisition of Cannabis Cultivation Business

DALLAS, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nouveau, Inc. (f/k/a Nouveau Life Pharmaceuticals, Inc.) (USOTC: NOUV) ("NOUV") today announced a research report published on the company by Goldman Small Cap Research. In the fourth quarter of last year, Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) ("PURA") spun-off its cannabis cultivation business to NOUV. Separately, ACI Conglomerated acquired controlling interest in NOUV making NOUV part of a family of cannabis companies that include PURA, and North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (USOTC: USMJ). In conjunction with the spinoff of PURA's cannabis cultivation business to NOUV, NOUV is to issue a stock dividend to PURA shareholders. The research report published by Goldman Small Cap Research today is intended to provide investors with information to support an investment decision. The report is available on NOUV's new website www.NOUV-INFO.com. The new website is designed to provide investors with important details to include capital structure, management information, financial disclosures, stock quotation and the research report published today. NOUV has already initiated hemp cultivation operations and plans to issue business development updates soon.

NOUV Research Published By Goldman Small Cap Research

About Nouveau

The Company is an emerging cannabis cultivator concentrating at this time on hemp cultivation within the United States and marijuana cultivation in Canada. The Company currently operates 25 greenhouses in the United States with existing pads and irrigation to rapidly expand to 400 greenhouses. Revenue is generated in the United States at this time through wholesale sales of general nursery products to retail nurseries. The Company's first large scale hemp cultivation is initiating in 2019 under the 2018 Farm Act. The Company's strategy in the United States is to sustain and grow greenhouse infrastructure with general nursery operations and transition to hemp and marijuana cultivation as laws evolve and permit. The Company's strategy in Canada is to utilize an existing marijuana cultivation operation as the foundation of building a home grower product and services business.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.



Contact:

Nouveau, Inc.

Brian Shibley,

info@aciconglomerated.com

+1(800)-861-1350

SOURCE Nouveau, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.NOUV-INFO.com

