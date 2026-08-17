Amplify is the AI intelligence layer built into Novi AMS and designed specifically for associations, giving teams predictive insights, answers from their own data, and trusted context inside the AI tools they already use

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Novi AMS today announced Amplify by Novi AMS™, the AI layer built into Novi AMS and designed specifically for associations. Amplify combines an association's live Novi data with association-specific context and AI capabilities to help staff get better answers, identify what needs attention and move work forward.

Rather than asking staff to teach a general-purpose AI tool how their organization works every time they use it, Amplify starts with something those tools don't have on their own: association context.

Novi AMS Launches Amplify: AI That Already Knows Your Association Post this

That means understanding member types and renewal cycles. Knowing that committee participation matters. Understanding how events, transactions and member history fit together. And, importantly, working with the live data an association already has in Novi.

Amplify brings that context to a growing set of capabilities that includes machine learning, conversational AI, MCP integrations, AI agents, automation, and fraud protection, all applied to the everyday work of associations.

AI Is Smart. It Just Doesn't Know Your Association.

Association professionals don't need another reason to experiment with AI. Most have already seen what tools like ChatGPT and Claude can do.

The problem is that those tools don't know an association's specifics.

They don't know its member types, when its renewal season starts or how its dues are structured. They don't know whether someone is a longtime member, a first-year member, a committee volunteer, or someone who quietly stopped participating two years ago.

That's not a knock on general AI. Those tools are built to know a lot about almost everything. Amplify is AI with built-in context for that association.

"AI is moving incredibly fast, but associations shouldn't have to become AI experts just to benefit from it," said Pete Zimek, CEO of Novi AMS. "We built Amplify to meet association professionals where they are. Give them better answers. Help them spot things sooner. Take some of the tedious work off their plate. And do it in a way that understands their members and their organization."

What Makes Amplify Different From General AI?

Association context is the difference.

Amplify was shaped by more than 20 Certified Association Executives (CAEs) and other association experts. Their experience helped Novi's product and engineering teams account for the things that make association data different: renewal cycles, member types, committees, events, governance, and the many relationships between them.

Amplify combines association expertise with the organization's own live Novi data.

Together, those two layers of context give AI a much better starting point. Staff don't have to continually explain how their organization works or rely on static exports and disconnected spreadsheets to provide the background.

"Claude and ChatGPT are remarkable tools. We're not trying to recreate or replace them," said Pete Bernardo, VP of Product at Novi AMS. "Amplify adds the missing layer: association expertise, live member data, and the intelligence to know which data matters for the question you're asking. That combination is what makes the difference."

What Can Amplify Actually Do?

Amplify is an AI layer that runs throughout Novi AMS, not a standalone chatbot or feature. It brings together predictive machine learning, conversational AI, MCP integrations, automation, AI agents, and fraud protection, all grounded in an association's Novi data and workflows.

Amplify is organized around five areas: Predict, Ask, Connect, Act, and Secure.

Predict: See Which Members Need Attention Before They ChurnMember Health™ is a predictive retention tool that uses machine learning to flag which members need attention before renewal season, and it takes the bias out of traditional engagement scoring. Evaluating nearly 100 statistically validated signals, it sorts members into On Track, At Risk, or New Members, giving staff a prioritized place to start outreach while there's still time to strengthen the relationship

Ask: Allow Staff to Talk to Their Association Data

Novi Navigator™ is a conversational AI assistant built into Novi AMS that lets association staff ask questions and get answers from their live Novi data.

Staff can ask questions such as:

Which board members aren't registered for our upcoming event?

Who are our most engaged members?

I'm walking into a meeting with this member. What should I know?

Navigator explains what it finds and flags when the data needed to answer a question isn't available rather than guessing.

Connect: Your Data. Your AI. Fully Connected

Novi Connect™ takes live Novi data and Amplify's association context and connects them to compatible AI tools such as Claude,ChatGPT, and others.

Novi Connect uses Model Context Protocol (MCP), a standard way for AI tools to securely connect with outside systems. Instead of repeatedly exporting and uploading static files, teams can use trusted Novi data and association context within the AI tools they prefer.

That makes it possible to use association data for board reports, executive summaries, and more complex workflows that combine Novi data with other tools and information.

Act: Turn Insights into Prepared Workflow and Actions

Novi Actions™ is an AI-assisted workflow capability in active development that will prepare work such as member outreach, follow-up recommendations, activity summaries, and meeting briefs for association staff to review and approve.

Amplify's Act capabilities also include SiteMaid™, a Novi-built AI tool that helps clean, structure, and prepare legacy website content during onboarding.

As Amplify's agentic capabilities expand, the goal is to move from identifying an opportunity or answering a question to preparing the next step.

The human stays in charge.

Secure: Association-Aware Protection Against Fraud and Bots

Secure is the protection pillar of Amplify, bringing AI-powered, association-aware fraud and bot protection to Novi.

Because Novi understands normal association activity, including event registration, membership renewal, payments, and profile updates, these protections can account for how associations and their members interact with the platform.

Secure helps protect associations from fraudulent registrations, payment abuse, automated form submissions, bot traffic, and other suspicious activity.

AI Built Around Association Data and Workflows

For many associations, adopting new technology isn't as simple as turning on a new tool. Staff are already stretched thin, institutional knowledge can live in multiple places, and introducing another disconnected system can create as much work as it saves.

Amplify is designed around a different idea: put AI where the data and work already live. Staff don't need to become data scientists or prompt engineers to use it.

They just need to know their association.

Availability

Amplify is available to Novi customers as part of their standard subscription. Customers receive a monthly balance of included Amplify credits and can purchase additional credits as needed.

Member Health and Novi Navigator are available now. Novi Connect is currently in beta, and Novi Actions is in active development. Additional Amplify capabilities will continue to roll out over time.

Learn more about Amplify at www.noviams.com/amplify

About Novi AMS

Novi AMS is association management software built for associations, by associations. Its founding mission is simple: associations create change, and Novi exists to amplify it. Naming the company's AI layer Amplify gives that mission a name with intentional AI built on association expertise, in service of the work associations were already doing

Designed for trade associations and professional societies using QuickBooks, Novi combines association management software, websites, and integrated financial tools in one platform. Since 2015, Novi has continued to develop its software in close collaboration with the association professionals who use it, bringing that same partnership-driven approach to customer support.

Learn more at https://www.noviams.com/.

Media Contact

Novi AMS

Jennifer Norman, CAE

[email protected]

SOURCE Novi AMS