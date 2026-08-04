Novig Launches Nationwide, Bringing the Leading Sports Trading Platform to Fans Across the Country

Following its CFTC designation, Novig expands access to its sports-native prediction market with enhanced trading capabilities, deeper liquidity, improved market quality, and new payment options.

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Novig today announced the nationwide launch of its federally regulated sports prediction market, following its designation from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) as a Designated Contract Market (DCM).

The nationwide launch introduces new enhancements designed to further elevate Novig's best-in-class sports trading experience. The platform now features instant live trading, deeper liquidity, stronger market quality, and expanded payment options, giving users a faster, more seamless, and more efficient way to participate in sports markets.

With its federally regulated platform, Novig will operate with enhanced safeguards designed to promote market integrity and responsible participation at scale. These include enhanced market surveillance, protections against manipulation and insider activity, and comprehensive compliance standards designed to protect participants. Novig is also the only prediction market that maintains a 21+ age requirement, reflecting the company's commitment to building a responsible platform as it scales.

"For too long, sports fans have had limited ways to engage with the markets they know best. They are among the most passionate and informed communities in the world, yet they've never had a platform truly built around how they think, engage, and trade," said Jacob Fortinsky, co-founder and CEO of Novig. "We built Novig to change that, not only by creating the best place to trade sports, but by setting the standard for what a modern sports prediction market should be. That has meant building with trust, transparency, and responsible participation at the center, including maintaining a 21+ age requirement and investing in the compliance, market surveillance, and safeguards needed to scale responsibly. This launch is a major step toward bringing that vision to more users than ever before."

Novig has already surpassed $6 billion in cumulative trading volume, making it America's fastest-growing sports prediction market. With nationwide availability, the company expects to accelerate adoption among sports fans while continuing to build the most liquid and efficient sports prediction market.

For more information on Novig and its DCM Ludlow Exchange, LLC, visit Novig.com.

About Novig

Novig is the leading sports prediction market, built to deliver the most transparent and efficient sports trading experience. Available nationwide, Novig gives fans a modern way to participate in the games they love through market-driven pricing designed around fairness and transparency.

Built to challenge outdated and exploitative systems, Novig eliminates unfair odds and punitive limits on winning players, creating a market where incentives are aligned with participants. Designed by sports traders for sports traders, Novig is redefining sports trading for a new generation of fans.

For more information, visit Novig.com or follow Novig on X, Instagram or LinkedIn.

SOURCE Novig