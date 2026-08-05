Novisto Unveils Industry's First On-Demand Materiality Solution, Fully Integrated into Its Core Sustainability Platform

New offering replaces static consultant reports with a continuous, auditable framework for CSRD, ISSB, and GRI reporting.

MONTREAL, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Novisto, a leading enterprise sustainability performance management platform, today announced the launch of Novisto Materiality, its new integrated solution that digitizes double materiality assessments and gives sustainability teams a structured way to identify, document, and act on their most material sustainability risks and opportunities.

This capability is particularly relevant for organizations subject to the European Union's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), which requires them to conduct double materiality assessments under the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS). Double materiality considers both the financial effects of sustainability issues on a business and the impacts a business has on people and the environment.

Double materiality isn't just a concern under CSRD. Globally, the ISSB and GRI standards together require double materiality. Organizations need a reliable, auditable way to evaluate material ESG factors for reporting, risk management, and business strategy.

Helping Organizations Operationalize Materiality

Historically, materiality assessments relied on qualitative surveys that lacked a common yardstick. As a result, organizations could not objectively evaluate competing impacts—like emissions versus land use—or reconcile conflicting views across stakeholders.

Compounding the issue, the sheer time, effort, and expense turn these assessments into infrequent, point-in-time exercises. Organizations are often left with a static report—a rigid snapshot that quickly becomes outdated and remains nearly impossible to leverage for ongoing reporting, proactive risk management, and real-time business decisions.

Novisto overcomes these challenges by delivering an on-demand, digital materiality assessment embedded directly into its platform. Powered by GIST Impact's science-backed methodology, the solution replaces subjective opinions with a standardized, data-driven scoring logic grounded in verifiable evidence. Because the framework is fully digitized, organizations can effortlessly run assessments whenever business needs arise—such as evaluating a potential acquisition—establishing an audit-ready, evidence-based foundation for enterprise ESG and risk programs.

By embedding materiality directly within Novisto's core platform, clients can seamlessly move from assessment to disclosure in a single system—strengthening data lineage and streamlining auditability.

"Materiality assessments involve a significant amount of stakeholder input, analysis and judgement," says Katherine Bruce, ESG Reporting Lead at Emirates Group. "Embedding materiality directly within Novisto will help us maintain a clear connection between those decisions and the resulting disclosures, improving transparency, traceability and consistency throughout the reporting process."

Purpose-Built for Double Materiality Assessment

Novisto Materiality enables organizations to manage every stage of the double materiality assessment process within a single workflow:

Capture primary data: Guided workflows gather standardized qualitative and quantitative inputs in one place, feeding directly into the assessment.

Guided workflows gather standardized qualitative and quantitative inputs in one place, feeding directly into the assessment. Generate materiality scores: AI-powered analysis produces impact and financial scores for every topic and IRO.

AI-powered analysis produces impact and financial scores for every topic and IRO. Engage stakeholders efficiently: In-platform surveys invite internal and external stakeholders to validate results, without relying on disconnected tools.

In-platform surveys invite internal and external stakeholders to validate results, without relying on disconnected tools. Document materiality decisions: Teams review, refine, and record the rationale behind each call in a traceable process that supports disclosures.

Teams review, refine, and record the rationale behind each call in a traceable process that supports disclosures. Enable assurance and audit: Verified data and documented decisions provide a clear trail for assurance, audit, and data verification needs.

From Assessment to Ongoing Management



Novisto Materiality is designed for organizations conducting double materiality assessments, whether to meet compliance requirements or to better understand their most important sustainability impacts, risks, and opportunities. It can also support consulting firms running assessments on behalf of clients.

By pairing a robust, quantitative methodology with Novisto's sustainability management expertise and platform capabilities, the product directly embeds materiality into larger sustainability programs. What was once a static report can now be managed through a platform that makes materiality insights easier to access, explain, and use across the organization on an ongoing basis.

"Materiality should not be treated as a box to check once every two years," says Charles Assaf, CEO and Co-Founder of Novisto. "We believe the effectiveness and reliability of ESG and risk programs depend on the integrity of its starting point. This launch reflects our vision of giving organizations the confidence to manage sustainability information with the same discipline as financial information."

For more information about Novisto Materiality, visit novisto.com. To arrange an interview with Charles Assaf, please contact Vanessa Horwell at [email protected].

About Novisto

Novisto is the all-in-one enterprise system for sustainability performance management. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Montreal, the company provides the digital infrastructure that large organizations need to manage sustainability data, disclosures, and performance with the same rigor as their financial data. Novisto helps sustainability leaders move beyond compliance and support long-term business resilience through reliable, actionable insights.

SOURCE Novisto