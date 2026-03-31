Novisto Acquires Minimum to Deliver the Most Comprehensive End-to-End Sustainability Management Platform

MONTREAL, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -Novisto, the leading enterprise Sustainability Management Platform, today announced the acquisition of Minimum, a London-based carbon management software company. This strategic move cements Novisto's position as the most comprehensive, "all-in-one" sustainability solution, designed to serve as the single source of truth for global companies navigating an increasingly complex regulatory landscape.

By integrating Minimum's market-leading technology, Novisto now offers a powerful, native carbon management feature set alongside its extensible partner ecosystem. This provides enterprises with a unified solution to manage, report, and analyze ESG data in one place - operationalizing sustainability to build resilience while driving business outcomes.

The Market Shift Toward Integrated Solutions

As global regulations like the EU's CSRD, the UK SRS, and California's SB 253 move sustainability from "optional" to "mandatory," industry analysts have highlighted the critical need for integrated solutions:

"The market has reached a tipping point where the 'point solution' model is no longer viable for large enterprises. We are seeing a decisive move toward integrated ESG suites that offer a single source of truth."

Verdantix, Green Quadrant: ESG & Sustainability Reporting Software, June 2025

A Unified Solution Without Compromise

Before this acquisition, Novisto and Minimum had already demonstrated significant market synergy through existing integrations and a shared roster of enterprise customers.

"Having partnered with both Novisto and Minimum for 2 years, we've experienced firsthand the distinct value each brings to our organization," said Eugene Brown, Senior Director of Sustainability at Synopsys. "The integration of their capabilities into a single platform will allow us to seamlessly automate our carbon accounting workloads, significantly reducing reporting friction and time spent on data collection, which further optimizes our reporting capabilities, and accelerates our path to achieving our sustainability goals."

Novisto now offers an unmatched breadth of capabilities powered by a sustainability-first data architecture:

Enterprise-Grade Carbon Management : From automated data ingestion and supplier engagement to high-precision calculations across corporate footprints and specialist domains—including financed emissions, decarbonization, and real-time target tracking.

: From automated data ingestion and supplier engagement to high-precision calculations across corporate footprints and specialist domains—including financed emissions, decarbonization, and real-time target tracking. Complete ESG Data Management : A central hub for environmental, social, and governance metrics.

: A central hub for environmental, social, and governance metrics. Global Reporting Framework Coverage : Ready-to-use templates for CSRD, GRI, SASB, TCFD, and ISSB.

: Ready-to-use templates for CSRD, GRI, SASB, TCFD, and ISSB. Double Materiality : Workflows to identify and act on financial and impact materiality.

: Workflows to identify and act on financial and impact materiality. Risk Assessments : Mapping, scenario modeling, and quantifying financial impact across physical, transition, and supply chain risks.

: Mapping, scenario modeling, and quantifying financial impact across physical, transition, and supply chain risks. Embedded AI: Intelligent automation eliminates manual data entry, streamlines complex reporting workflows, and surfaces actionable insights.

"Our mission has always been to bring financial-grade rigor to sustainability, giving the world's largest organizations the confidence, structure, and accountability they've long relied on in finance," said Charles Assaf, CEO and Co-Founder of Novisto. "By embedding Minimum's specialized carbon technology, we are delivering a centralized system of record that allows enterprises to manage their climate impact and regulatory obligations with absolute confidence."

"Customers are looking for a unified way to manage their sustainability and carbon data without compromising on depth or rigor," added Chris Winchurch, CEO of Minimum. "We are thrilled to join forces with Novisto to deliver on this clear market need while continuing our mission to make carbon accounting easy and accessible."

A Holistic Carbon Offering Built for Flexibility

A key strength of the Minimum platform is its flexible data ingestion capabilities—seamlessly integrating information from internal or external systems such as utility providers. Now part of Novisto, its purpose-built engine transforms fragmented, unstructured data into a granular, audit-ready carbon inventory with full traceability. This enables sustainability teams to move beyond compliance and harness high-fidelity carbon insights to drive real-time operationalization.

In addition to offering integrated carbon accounting capabilities, Novisto will maintain support for specialized workflows such as advanced decarbonization analytics through our partner ecosystem.

About Minimum

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in London, Minimum is a best-of-breed carbon management platform that simplifies the collection, calculation, and reporting of corporate carbon footprints. Known for Carbon Atlas™ and high-integrity data ingestion, Minimum helps large enterprises map complex organizational structures to their emissions data with audit-ready precision.

Learn more at www.minimum.com

About Novisto

Novisto is the enterprise operating system for modern sustainability management. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Montreal, the company provides the digital infrastructure required by the world's largest organizations to treat ESG data and disclosures with the same financial-grade rigor as their balance sheets. Novisto empowers sustainability leaders to move beyond compliance and drive long-term business resilience through reliable insights.

Learn more at www.novisto.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Novisto