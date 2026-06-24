Novolex Appoints Dan Debicella as Chief Commercial Transformation and Strategy Officer

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Novolex®, a leading manufacturer of food, beverage and specialty packaging, announced the appointment of Dan Debicella as Chief Commercial Transformation and Strategy Officer, effective June 22, 2026.

Dan Debicella has been appointed Chief Commercial Transformation and Strategy Officer at Novolex.

In this role, Debicella will lead Novolex's enterprise growth strategy, support the business in advancing its commercial priorities and continue the company's integration momentum. He will partner with teams across the organization to strengthen the company's commercial capabilities and build more consistent sales processes, driving disciplined execution to accelerate growth and improve performance across the enterprise.

"Dan is a proven transformation leader who delivers measurable results," said Stan Bikulege, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Novolex. "He has strengthened commercial execution and scaled performance across multiple companies. He will sharpen our commercial capabilities and help us move faster, execute better and deliver stronger outcomes for our customers, employees and stakeholders."

Debicella has more than 25 years of experience leading transformation and growth across multiple industries. Most recently, he served as President of the Graphics Solutions Division at SGS & Co, where he led a global business and reversed declining performance, returning the business to growth and restoring operational discipline.

Previously, Debicella led enterprise-wide strategy and commercial transformation initiatives at Serta Simmons Bedding and Young's Market Company, where he drove sustained growth and built capabilities across sales force effectiveness, pricing, and customer strategy. Earlier in his career, he held roles at Bridgewater Associates, PepsiCo and McKinsey & Company, where he led large-scale strategy and transformation initiatives.

"I'm excited to join Novolex at a pivotal point in its growth journey," said Debicella. "The company has a strong foundation, and I look forward to partnering with the team to accelerate growth, strengthen our commercial discipline and deliver sustained performance improvement."

Debicella holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a bachelor's degree in finance from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Debicella will work closely with Chuck "Whitt" Whittington, Novolex's Chief Transformation Officer, who plans to retire at the end of the year after more than 33 years with the company. Whittington will remain with Novolex through the transition to help maintain momentum on the company's integration efforts and strategic priorities.

"Whitt has made an exceptional and lasting impact on Novolex over more than three decades," said Bikulege. "His leadership helped guide the company through a critical integration chapter and positioned us well for this next phase of growth. We are grateful for his partnership, his service to our country for more than 32 years in the United States Army and his unwavering commitment to Novolex. We look forward to working closely with him through the transition."

About Novolex

Novolex is a leading manufacturer of food, beverage and specialty packaging that supports multiple industries, including foodservice, restaurant delivery and carryout, food processing, grocery and retail, and industrial sectors. Our innovative product portfolio is designed to meet the diverse needs of businesses worldwide and the millions of customers they serve. Through continuous investment in research and development, we are committed to engineering more sustainable choices for the future. Our extensive manufacturing network spans North America and Europe, including two world-class plastic film recycling centers. Discover more about Novolex, our 20,000+ family members and our commitment to innovation and sustainability at www.novolex.com.

Media Contact:

Beth Kelly, VP, Communications

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SOURCE Novolex